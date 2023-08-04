Where Was Lifetime’s Boy in the Walls Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

The Constance Zimmer directorial, Lifetime’s ‘Boy in the Walls,’ is a mystery thriller drama movie that follows Alisa Jensen, a recently married woman who leaves behind her lively and happening lifestyle to settle into a calm and peaceful rural place. While her marriage with her husband Chris is picture-perfect, she still struggles to get used to her new role as a stepmother to Maya and Theo, who are yet to take a liking to her. With her fingers crossed and her hopes up, Alisa wishes for this new move to change things for her and give her a much-needed fresh start.

Instead, she realizes that things are more unfavorable now that Chris is constantly away at work, she has limited job prospects, and she has a rebellious Maya to deal with. What makes things all the more complicated for Alisa are the strange noises she begins hearing in the house, making her feel that someone is constantly keeping an eye on her. Later, she makes a terrifying discovery of what truly lies within the walls. Since most of the action is set inside the protagonist’s new place of residence in rural Connecticut, it is likely to make the viewers wonder if it was shot on location or not. Are you curious to know more about the same? Well, luckily for you, we have got you covered!

Boy in the Walls Filming Locations

‘Boy in the Walls’ was filmed in British Columbia, particularly in Vancouver. According to reports, principal photography for the mystery film commenced in February 2023 and wrapped up within a month or so, in March of the same year. So, without wasting any time, let us navigate all the specific locations where Alisa gets stalked and creeped out by the boy in the walls in the Lifetime movie!

Vancouver, British Columbia

All the pivotal sequences of ‘Boy in the Walls’ were taped in and around the major city of Vancouver. The small portion at the beginning of the movie, which was set in the bustling Manhattan borough, was supposedly lensed in the downtown area of Vancouver. On the other hand, the scenes involving rural Connecticut, where the protagonist moves with her family, were seemingly shot on the outskirts of the Hollywood North.

While the exterior and a majority of the interior scenes of the house that the family moves into and the area around it were recorded on location, some of the interior scenes of the house were possibly shot in one of the film studios located in and around Vancouver, where the filming unit possibly constructed a custom-built set, especially for the Lifetime movie. Other than ‘Boy in the Walls,’ Vancouver has hosted the production of a number of movies and TV shows over the years, including ‘Insomnia,’ ‘The Cabin in the Woods,’ ‘Fresh,’ ‘Criminal Minds,’ and ‘Cruel Summer.’

Boy in the Walls Cast

The Lifetime film stars Ryan Michelle Bathe, who plays the role of Alisa Jensen, the recently married woman who gets stalked. Also a producer, Bathe has plenty of experience as she has played numerous important roles in various film and TV projects. Known for ‘One for the Money,’ ‘All About Us,’ ‘Sylvie’s Love,’ ‘Romantically Speaking,’ ‘Boston Legal,’ ‘This Is Us,’ ‘All Rise,’ ‘First Wives Club,’ and ‘Army Wives,’ she might seem familiar to the viewers. Opposite to her is Jonathan Whitesell who portrays Joe, the young boy in the walls who stalks Bathe’s character in the movie.

The Canadian actor is likely to be recognized by many of you as he has several iconic roles under his name. He stars in ‘Hold the Dark,’ ‘The Kill Team,’ ‘Never Steady, Never Still,’ ‘The Hollow,’ ‘Bad Times at the El Royale,’ ‘Bones of Crows,’ ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,’ ‘Beyond,’ ‘The 100,’ and ‘Riverdale.’ Accompanying them are other cast members who feature as supporting actors in the thriller film, including Cassandra Sawtell as Maya, Mikkal Karim-Fidler as Theo, Luke Camilleri as Chris, April Telek as Chief Watkins, Jace Fleming as Ethan, and Bebeyana Aweit as Chloe.

