Where Was Lifetime’s Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Lifetime’s ‘Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas’ is a musical drama movie helmed by Tailiah Breon that revolves around an estranged mother and daughter — Journee and Nia — who take refuge inside a church due to the ongoing blizzard on Christmas Eve. They accompany the trapped parishioners in the church, including a charming youth pastor named Adam and a music teacher. The latter two are gutted about the cancellation of their annual holiday concert. Journee and Nia gradually sort out their differences with the help of faith, music, and, most importantly, love.

Despite the fierce storm outside, the mother and daughter work together to help the church keep up with its traditions and witness the Christmas day performance from the parishioners. A part of the ‘It’s A Wonderful Lifetime’ lineup, the movie touches upon several themes, including the mother-daughter bond and how music and faith can bring people together, which keeps the viewers hooked on the narrative. Moreover, the backdrop of a church makes you wonder where Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas was shot. In that case, we have got you covered!

Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas Filming Locations

‘Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas’ was filmed entirely in Georgia, specifically in Atlanta. The principal photography for the Christmas movie seemingly commenced in August 2022 and wrapped up in early September of the same year. Located in the Southeastern region of the United States, Georgia is the nation’s eighth most populous state. Thanks to its diverse landscape, flora, and fauna, the Peach State makes a suitable filming site for different productions. Now, let us take you through all the specific places that appear in the Lifetime movie!

Atlanta, Georgia

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas’ were lensed in Atlanta, Georgia’s capital and most populous city. For recording all the church scenes, the cast and crew seemingly utilized the premises of an actual church or set up camp at a soundstage in one of the film studios in the city.

Nestled among the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, Atlanta’s economy is considered quite diverse as it depends on quite a few sectors, including logistics, healthcare, transportation, film and television production, aerospace, finance, and information technology. Every year, millions of tourists visit Atlanta, making it one of the most visited cities in the United States.

The Gate City is home to numerous tourist attractions, such as the Georgia Aquarium, the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park, the Atlanta Cyclorama & Civil War Museum, the Atlanta Botanical Garden, and the National Center for Civil and Human Rights. In addition, Atlanta has served as a prominent production location for many projects. Some are ‘Office Christmas Party,’ ‘Monarch,’ ‘Dear Evan Hansen,’ and ‘The Resident.’

Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas Cast

In ‘Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas,’ Naturi Naughton essays Journee. Naughton is also a well-known singer, so she is well-suited to play her part in the musical movie. She is known for her roles in various movies and TV shows, including ‘Power,’ ‘Notorious,’ ‘Lottery Ticket,’ ‘The Client List,’ ‘Queens,’ and ‘The Playboy Club.’ On the other hand, Lorea Turner plays Nia, Journee’s daughter. This is the actress’ second movie after ‘Favorite Son.’

Moreover, Kirk Franklin portrays the heavenly music teacher in the Lifetime movie. He is predominantly a choirmaster and producer, but previously, he has appeared in another Christmas movie titled ‘Kirk Franklin’s A Gospel Christmas.’ Other cast members who play pivotal roles in the movie are Loren Lott (Simone Adam), Luke James (Adam), Nijah Brenea (Grace), Aspen Kennedy Wilson (Marcus), Will Oliver (Joshua), and JonAvery Worrell (Trystan).

