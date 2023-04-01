Where Was Lifetime’s Stalked by Her Past Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Lifetime’s ‘Stalked By Her Past’ revolves around Tanya Moore, a renowned Hollywood actress who leads a life of glamour and success. A stalker begins to torment her and calls her late at night. He tells her to fix her previous mistakes and search for her soul. The incident triggers her to visit her childhood home and meet up with old friends. Together, they try to unveil the identity of the stalker.

The Bobby Yan directorial is a thriller movie that keeps you on the edge of your seat till the very end. For the ones who enjoy suspenseful cinematic pieces, a major contributing factor to all the dramatic and chilling sequences is the eerie choice of backdrop. If you are eager to learn about the filming locations of ‘Stalked By Her Past,’ we’ve got you covered.

Stalked By Her Past Filming Locations

‘Stalked By Her Past,’ also known as ‘Stalker,’ was filmed in Georgia, specifically in Atlanta. The southeastern state is preferred by filmmakers because it houses several top-notch production companies and provides generous tax incentives. Known as the Peach State and the Empire State of the South, it has several tourist attractions such as Jekyll Island, Stone Mountain Park, and places like Savannah and Helen. The principal photography took place around October 2021 and wrapped on October 25, 2021. Now, let’s look at the exact shooting sites of this mind-boggling flick.

Atlanta, Georgia

As reports suggest, the pivotal sequences of the movie were lensed in Atlanta, the capital city of Georgia. The varied topography, cultural spots, vibrant nightlife, and historical landmarks make it an ideal filming location.

It came to be known as the Hollywood of the South after major feature films were taped here. The Georgia State Capitol, Atlanta Botanical Garden, and High Museum of Art are amongst a few places that served as a backdrop in notable projects.

The crew also recorded multiple portions in film studios in Atlanta, which gave the filmmakers access to a brilliant talent pool and state-of-the-art facilities. The city is nestled at the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, with lush forests and rolling hills, perfect for scenes that require scenic beauty.

The subtropical climate switches between hot summers and mild winters, and sometimes an occasional snowfall. Even though the city is quite urbanized, it has several parks, gardens, and jogging tracks to keep its nature thriving. Other movies and TV shows in the thriller genre, or with similar themes that were captured in Atlanta, include ‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘Ozark,’ ‘Scream 2,’ and ‘Hidden Figures.’

Stalked By Her Past Cast

The nail-biting movie stars Meta Golding, who essays the role of Tanya Moore. You may know the actress from other famous projects such as ‘Rabbit Hole‘ as Hailey Winton and ‘Tom Swift‘ as Violet Warren. Christian Keyes is another talented actor who leads the film and portrays the role of Damon. He also appears in ‘The Boys‘ as Nathan and ‘All Rise‘ as Robin Taylor.

The movie also features brilliant supporting actors like Isabelle Du as Riley, Jessica Fontaine as Latoya, Jason Turner as Steven, Rico Ball as Adam, and Franco Castan as Turner. Other cast members who can also be seen in the film include Robert Hayes as Marcus, Josh Royston as Creepy Paparazzo, Kalece Harrison as Kai, and Tationna Bosier as Shelly. Kadeem Isaiah as Andre and Rowan Delana Howard as Little Lynn act in the Lifetime movie as well.

