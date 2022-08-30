Where Was Netflix’s That’s Amor Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘That’s Amor’ is a romantic movie directed by Shaun Paul Piccinino (‘A California Christmas‘). It is written by John Ducey based on a story from Ali Afshar and Tiffany Dupont. The movie follows Sofia, a graphic designer who loses her job and breaks up with her boyfriend. Sofia moves in with her mother and attempts to rebuild her life while kindling a romance with Matias, a Spanish chef with a profound outlook on food and life. The film takes viewers across some stunning and serene locations that set the mood for the romantic tale of Sofia and Matias to unfold. Naturally, viewers must be looking for details about its filming sites. In that case, here is everything we have gathered about the filming locations of ‘That’s Amore.’

That’s Amor Filming Locations

Principal photography on ‘That’s Amore’ likely commenced sometime in May 2021 and concluded at the start of June 2021. The story opens in San Francisco and later moves to a small California town. However, San Francisco appears only in establishing shots, and a majority of the movie was filmed extensively in Los Angeles County, California. The exact filming spots of the movie are detailed below!

Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles serves as the primary filming destination of the movie. Most of the scenes were filmed on location in and around the city. The cast and crew shot some sequences in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles. The region is a popular filming spot as it offers a typical suburban setup representing a small California town. Therefore, it is understandable why the makers chose to film important scenes in the neighborhood.

The scenes depicting Sofia and Matais’ first date were shot at 4342 Tujunga Avenue in Studio City. The airport sequence near the film’s end was shot in and around Van Nuys, in the central San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles. The area is known for its aesthetic appeal and features in several popular films and shows, such as ‘Licorice Pizza,’ ‘Young Sheldon,’ and ‘Parks and Recreation,’ among others.

Culver City, California

Culver City, located in Los Angeles County, is among the movie’s filming destinations. Some scenes of the film were shot at Cafe Solar, a popular restaurant situated at 6224 West Manchester in Culver City. The city is known for its arts, architecture, and museums. Several hit films such as ‘Bullet Train,’ ‘Interstellar,’ and ‘American Sniper‘ were filmed in Culver City.

Petaluma, California

Petaluma, a city in California’s Sonoma County, appears in the movie through establishing shots. It is located in the North Bay region of the San Francisco Bay Area and is known for its rich cultural heritage, history, and arts.

