Where Was Till Filmed?

Based on actual events, ‘Till’ is a biographical drama movie directed by Chinonye Chukwu that is set in the 1950s and revolves around Mamie Till, an activist and educator, and her pursuit of justice in the lynching of her 14-year-old son named Emmett Till. When the teenager visits his cousins to spend some fun time with them, little does his mother know that he will not make it back to her. Emmett gets lynched by white supremacists for allegedly whistling at a white woman named Carolyn Bryant, after which Mamie raises her voice as a mother and an activist against the unjust act.

The grieving mother insists on having an open-casket funeral for her son to let the whole world know what was done to him. Told entirely from Mamie’s perspective, the movie sheds light on some relevant issues, such as racism, that still exist in society, making it an intriguing as well as important watch. Moreover, the setting of the 1950s and the use of appropriate locations make one wonder where ‘Till’ was shot. If you wish to know the same, allow us to fill you in on the details!

Till Filming Locations

‘Till’ was filmed in Georgia and Mississippi, particularly in Atlanta and Greenwood. The principal photography for the Danielle Deadwyler-starrer reportedly commenced in September 2021 and wrapped up in November of the same year. Although most of the story is set in Money, Mississippi, the shooting primarily occurred in Georgia. So, without wasting any more time, let’s traverse all the specific locations that appear in the drama movie!

Atlanta, Georgia

As mentioned above, ‘Till’ was mainly lensed in and around Atlanta, Georgia’s capital and most populous city. From the looks of it, the filming unit traveled across the city to tape different sequences against suitable backdrops. Located among the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, Atlanta’s economy is driven by many sectors, including healthcare, transportation, aerospace, film and television production, logistics, finance, information technology, and more.

Thanks to the city’s unique and diverse topography, which includes lush greenery, rolling hills, and dense tree coverage, Atlanta makes for a suitable shooting location for different projects. Apart from ‘Till,’ it has hosted the production of several movies and TV shows, such as ‘Do Revenge,’ ‘A Jazzman’s Blues,’ ‘Prisoners,’ ‘Tell Me Lies,’ and ‘Stranger Things.’

Greenwood, Mississippi

Additional portions for ‘Till’ were seemingly recorded in Greenwood, the county seat of Mississippi’s Leflore County. Situated at the eastern edge of the Mississippi Delta region, the city was formerly a significant hub for cotton plantations. Greenwood has been a filming site for several movies and shows over the years; some are ‘The Help,’ ‘Ballast,’ and ‘Women of the Movement.’

Read More: Best TV Shows About Racism on Netflix