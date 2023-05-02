Will Chuku Modu’s Dr. Kalu Return to The Good Doctor Season 7?

Dr. Jared Kalu’s return to San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital is one of the most astounding developments in the sixth season of ABC’s medical series ‘The Good Doctor.’ He arrives at his former workplace with his client for the latter to undergo surgery by his friend Dr. Shaun Murphy. While sharing an OR with his friend and former colleagues, Kalu realizes how much he misses surgery, which leads him to rejoin St. Bonaventure as a first-year resident. Since Chuku Modu’s character plays an integral part in the second half of the season, the viewers must be wondering whether the actor will return to the upcoming seventh season of the medical drama. Well, here’s our take on the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.

What Happened to Dr. Kalu?

When Dr. Kalu returns to St. Bonaventure, he only plans to stay at the place until his client recovers from surgery. But his time at the hospital makes him realize that he should get back to the OR rather than work as a general physician for a big shot. He expresses his wish to Shaun, who recommends his old friend to Dr. Audrey Lim, the Chief of Surgery. Lim offers a first-year residency spot to Kalu, which he accepts. Kalu then closely works with Shaun, Jordan Allen, Asher Wolke, and Dr. Daniel “Danny” Perez. The presence of Kalu in his life also makes Shaun happy.

When Lea gives birth to Steve, Kalu takes the first family photo of the Murphy family. Considering his residency is going well, there isn’t any indication of Kalu’s departure from St. Bonaventure. However, Chuku Modu returned to the series only for a seven-episode arc, which gets completed with the sixth season finale. Does that mean Kalu will leave St. Bonaventure once again, paving the way for Modu’s exit from the medical drama? If you are curious to know whether we will see the actor in the upcoming seventh season of the show, here’s what we can share about the same.

Will Chuku Modu Return to The Good Doctor Season 7?

As of now, neither ABC nor Chuku Modu has released an official statement concerning the commitment of the actor to the show’s seventh season. Having said that, we may see Modu back in season 7. When asked about the same in a recent interview, co-showrunner Liz Friedman made it clear that she would love to see the return of the actor to the upcoming installment. “That is… that is a hope. It’s a hope,” Friedman told TVLine when asked about the prospects of Modu returning to season 7 as a series regular. Considering Friedman’s words, the actor can be negotiating a new contract with the producers of the show to remain in the cast of the medical drama.

It is understandable that Friedman is hoping to have Modu back in the show as a series regular considering the scope of Dr. Kalu. After the departures of both Danny Perez and Danni Powell from the hospital, Kalu is the only remaining first-year resident. In addition, Shaun may need his friend around when the former tries to become the best father to his son Steve. It will not be a surprise if Kalu and Jordan decide to get together after the latter’s break up with Danny. Considering these possibilities, Modu’s character is expected to be a significant part of season 7 if the actor signs a deal to remain in the show.

