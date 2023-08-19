8 Movies Like Back on the Strip You Must See

‘Back on the Strip‘ emerges as a comedy film marking the directorial debut of Chris Spencer. Starring Wesley Snipes in the lead, it unfolds as Merlin, having lost the love of his life, embarks on a journey to Las Vegas, driven by aspirations of pursuing a career as a magician. However, fate takes a whimsical turn, casting him as the lead in reviving the infamous Black male stripper ensemble, the Chocolate Chips.

Guided by Luther, now weathered and destitute, the former, domesticated, and out-of-shape Chips members put aside past disputes and reunite. Their aim? To rescue the very hotel where their performances once dazzled, all while aiding Merlin in his quest to rekindle the flames of his past romance. If the Wesley Snipes-starrer keeps you returning for more, check out these light-hearted comedies with similar themes. You can watch most of these movies, like ‘Back on the Strip’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Hustlers (2019)

‘Hustlers‘ is a crime comedy-drama film directed by Lorene Scafaria, drawing inspiration from Jessica Pressler’s 2015 article in New York magazine titled ‘The Hustlers at Scores.’ The narrative focuses on the lives of a group of strippers in New York City. This collective embarks on a unique path, resorting to drugging stock traders and CEOs frequenting their club, utilizing their incapacitation to siphon money and max out their credit cards. Both ‘Hustlers‘ and ‘Back on the Strip’ involve characters from unconventional entertainment backgrounds navigating morally gray situations to secure their financial futures.

7. Burlesque (2010)

Penned and directed by Steven Antin, ‘Burlesque’ is a backstage musical film. In Los Angeles, a young woman with dreams of stardom stumbles upon a struggling burlesque club, showcasing her talents and striving to revitalize the venue. As she becomes entangled in the club’s dynamic world, she must navigate personal and professional challenges while contributing to its revival. Similar to ‘Back on the Strip,’ even ‘Burlesque’ centers on an individual joining unconventional performance settings, working to reinvigorate these spaces while navigating their own aspirations and trials.

6. Chocolate City (2015)

‘Chocolate City’ is a comedy-drama movie directed and written by filmmaker Jean-Claude La Marre. The story revolves around Michael, a financially strapped college student whose life takes a swift turn when he encounters the proprietor of a male strip club. Persuaded to participate in the amateur night, he reluctantly embraces the role of an exotic dancer.

Struggling to make ends meet, Michael grapples with newfound attention from female club patrons while concealing his unconventional job from his mother and girlfriend. Akin to ‘Back on the Strip,’ the film explores the challenges and conflicts of individuals unexpectedly immersed in the world of unconventional entertainment.

5. The Players Club (1998)

‘The Players Club‘ encompasses elements of dark comedy, drama, and thriller genres. Notably, it marks Ice Cube’s debut as a feature film director. The movie follows the story of a young woman named Diana who becomes a stripper at a local club to support her education and provide for her child.

As Diana navigates the dynamics of the strip club world, she must contend with the challenges and dangers of the job while striving to secure a better future for herself and her family. Similarly, like ‘Back on the Strip,’ the film delves into the lives of individuals working in unconventional entertainment settings and the complexities they face in their pursuit of financial stability.

4. Showgirls (1995)

‘Showgirls’ falls within the genres of erotic drama and thriller. It is directed by Paul Verhoeven and features a screenplay by Joe Eszterhas. Set against the glitzy backdrop of Las Vegas, the movie centers on Nomi Malone, an aspiring dancer aiming for the spotlight.

As Diana navigates the cutthroat world of showbiz and works her way up from a lap dancer to a lead performer, she becomes entangled in a web of rivalry, manipulation, and personal struggles. Much like ‘Back on the Strip,’ ‘Showgirls’ explores the harsh realities of the entertainment industry, depicting the challenges and sacrifices individuals make to pursue their ambitions in unconventional settings.

3. The Hangover (2009)

Directed by Todd Phillips, ‘The Hangover‘ is a comedy film, amongst many other things. It revolves around a group of friends who wake up in Las Vegas after a wild bachelor party, with no memory of the previous night and the groom missing. As they retrace their steps to find their friend and unravel the events, they encounter a series of absurd and hilarious situations. In a manner akin to ‘Back on the Strip,’ the film explores the unpredictable escapades that can unfold during a night of revelry in a vibrant Las Vegas setting.

2. The Full Monty (1997)

Directed by Peter Cattaneo and featuring Robert Carlyle, ‘The Full Monty‘ is a 1997 British comedy movie set in 1990s Sheffield. The plot follows six jobless men, including former steelworkers, who form a male striptease act to earn money and help Gaz, the protagonist, see his son. Their show’s promise of going ‘the full monty’—entirely stripping—lends the film its name. Amid the humor, the movie addresses weighty themes such as unemployment, fathers’ rights, mental health, sexuality, body image, working-class culture, and despair. Similarly to ‘Back on the Strip,’ the film blends comedy with exploring societal issues.

1. Magic Mike (2012)

Directed by Steven Soderbergh and featuring Channing Tatum, ‘Magic Mike‘ is a comedy-drama film that unfolds in the world of male stripping. Loosely drawing from Tatum’s own experiences, the movie is inspired by his time as an 18-year-old male stripper in Tampa, Florida.

‘Magic Mike‘ follows the story of Mike, a young man working as a roofer by day and as a stripper at night, who introduces a new recruit, Adam, to the world of male exotic dancing. As Adam becomes seduced by the lifestyle and money, Mike contemplates his future and aspirations outside the strip club. Much like ‘Back on the Strip,’ the film sheds light on the complexities of unconventional employment while exploring personal growth and the pursuit of dreams.

Read More: Where Was Back on the Strip Filmed?