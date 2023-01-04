8 Movies Like How I Became a Gangster You Must See

‘How I Became A Gangster,’ directed by Maciej Kawulski, is a Polish crime thriller film. The film follows a gangster’s development and trajectory from his boyhood to his mature years as a mobster. The Gangster, affectionately known as Chief by his crew, is primarily concerned with becoming more powerful and maintaining that power over others. His friend, Walden, and wife, Magdalena, stand by his side throughout the movie.

Based on true events, the creators made a few changes to safeguard the persons involved. Furthermore, the protagonist follows his own set of regulations and rules, which offer an insight into Chief as a character and human being. The film delves into the invisible and unknown parts of the lives and experiences of a Polish mafioso. If you loved the action and violence of such a gangster-based movie and want to watch more such films, then the following suggestions are perfect for you. You can watch most of these movies similar to ‘How I Became a Gangster’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Totem (2017)

Written and directed by Jakub Charon, the crime movie ‘Totem’ narrates the story of two brothers. After a drug deal goes wrong, they get enmeshed in a web of deceit and crime. They are new to a life of lawlessness, and hence, face the reality of betrayal, violence, and hard crime. The Polish movie stars Karol Bernacki, Robert Chuchro, and Waldemar Galuszka in central roles. Like the brothers in ‘Totem,’ Chief and Walden lock horns with law enforcement and pursue a life of crime and violence. Furthermore, both movies are Polish and related to the crime genre.

7. Live by Night (2016)

‘Live by Night’ is a crime drama film directed by Ben Affleck. It is based on the 2012 novel of the same name by Dennis Lehane. The movie follows the story of Joe Coughlin, a World War I veteran who becomes a small-time thief in Boston. Joe eventually rises through the ranks of the criminal underworld to become a powerful gangster in Florida during the Prohibition era. As he becomes more successful and powerful, Joe finds himself at odds with both the law and rival gangsters. Consequently, he must confront the consequences of his lifestyle and the mistakes he has made. The famous movie captures the struggles and tribulations of a gangster’s life. Joe is from Boston while Chief is from Poland. However, their lives follow a similar trajectory toward success and ultimate downfall.

6. The Iceman (2012)

‘The Iceman’ is a biographical crime film directed by Ariel Vromen. The movie is based on the true story of Richard Kuklinski. He was a notorious contract killer and family man who murdered over 100 people between 1954 and 1986. The film follows Kuklinski’s life and crimes, including his work as a hitman for the Gambino crime family in New York. He was eventually arrested and convicted. It was well-received by critics and has become a cult classic. Both ‘How I Became A Gangster’ and ‘The Iceman’ are movies based on the real life of a gangster and mafia person. They give us an insight into the lives of real mafia crimes and the underworld.

5. Yuma (2012)

The Polish crime drama film ‘Yuma’ is directed by Piotr Mularuk. The movie follows the story of a young man named Marek who gets involved with a group of criminals and becomes embroiled in a heist gone wrong. As he tries to extricate himself from the dangerous situation, Marek must confront his own morality and the consequences of his actions. The famous film stars Jakub Gierszał and Krzysztof Skonieczny. Furthermore, Chief and Marek have similar experiences in their criminal lives. Both of them execute heists and get caught in a lawless world. Both protagonists make all efforts to save themselves from a dangerous situation. Moreover, Chief and Marek both get involved in the world of mafia since childhood.

4. Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

The dramatic and violent tale of loyalty, betrayal, and the consequences of a life of crime is told in ‘Once Upon a Time in America.’ Directed by Sergio Leone, it is a sweeping epic that spans several decades. The crime drama movie follows the lives of a group of young Jewish boys who grow up in the rough neighborhoods of New York City. They eventually become powerful gangsters. The film stars Robert De Niro as David “Noodles” Aaronson, a member of the gang who rises to power and falls from grace. Like David, Chief also goes through various tough situations to get to the top of the ladder. Their life journeys are depicted in their respective movies.

3. The Public Enemy (1931)

‘The Public Enemy’ follows the story of Tom Powers, a young man who rises through the ranks of the criminal underworld in Chicago during the Prohibition era. As Tom becomes more powerful and successful, he also becomes more ruthless and violent. His actions eventually catch up to him. The classic crime drama film stars James Cagney as Tom Powers and also features Jean Harlow and Edward Woods. William A. Wellman’s major hit movie established Cagney as a major Hollywood star. Criminal underworld and mafia form the foundation and setting for both ‘The Public Enemy’ and ‘How To Become A Gangster.’

2. Mesrine: Killer Instinct (2008)

‘Mesrine: Killer Instinct’ is a French crime film. It is the first part of a two-part biographical film series about the life of notorious French gangster Jacques Mesrine. The movie follows Mesrine’s early life as a young man in the 1960s, as he becomes involved in petty crime. Mesrine eventually rises through the ranks of the criminal underworld in Paris. The film stars Vincent Cassel as Mesrine and also features Ludivine Sagnier and Samuel Le Bihan. It is directed by Jean-François Richet and is followed by the second part that continues his story. The French gangster and the Polish mafia Chief are not that different. Additionally, their lives are immersed in crime and violence, and they ultimately face the repercussions of their actions.

1. How I Fell In Love With A Gangster (2022)

Originally titled ‘Jak pokochalam gangstera,’ the Netflix crime drama movie is directed and co-written by Maciej Kawulski. The movie follows a Polish gangster’s rise to power and his eventual life experiences. It is narrated by an unknown woman. Nikodem ‘Nikos’ Skotarczak was one of Poland’s most notorious gangsters. The movie recounts his crimes and actions that affected the whole country.

If we dive a little deeper, there are numerous similarities between ‘How I Became a Gangster’ and ‘How I Fell In Love With A Gangster.’ Both movies are made by the same writer and director, namely Krzysztof Gureczny and Maciej Kawulski. Consequently, the tonality and overall themes are shared by both movies. Famous Polish gangsters are at the center of both movies’ plots.

Read More: How I Became a Gangster Ending, Explained: How Does Chief Save Walden?