8 Shows Like Lady Voyeur You Must See

Miranda is a hacker and can trace any information in the blink of an eye. However, her curiosity spills over to her real life as she spies on her neighbor, Cleo, who is a sex worker. When the latter’s disappearance leads to Miranda getting entangled with a dangerous family, her whole world turns upside down. Now, she must fight for her life and emerge victorious. Originally titled ‘Olhar Indiscreto,’ Netflix’s ‘Lady Voyeur‘ is a mystery thriller show developed by Marcela Citterio.

Revenge, love, lust, and the desire for power drive the motivations of various characters in the story. The Brazilian show makes the most of the voyeurism concept, as that is where Miranda’s story begins. Furthermore, it grapples with aspects of sex trafficking and abuse as well. If you want to binge more steamy shows that focus on voyeurs and their adventures or shows that revolve around privacy and lust, then you are going to love the following shows. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘Lady Voyeur’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Brave New World (2020)

‘Brave New World’ is a science fiction series that is based on the novel of the same name by Aldous Huxley. It is set in a dystopian society where citizens are genetically engineered and live in a highly controlled environment. The story follows Bernard Marx, a lower-caste member of society who becomes disillusioned with the world he lives in and begins to question the strict social hierarchy. Along with his friend Helmholtz Watson and a woman named Lenina Crowne, Bernard embarks on a journey of self-discovery and rebellion. The show perfectly portrays the themes of technology and the issue of privacy. The series poses a situation where everyone belongs to everyone. Miranda in ‘Lady Voyeur’ relates to the technology facet as she is a hacker. Furthermore, privacy plays a role in both shows as Miranda spies on her neighbor without thinking of her privacy.

7. Who Killed Sara? (2021-2022)

The Spanish thriller show ‘Who Killed Sara?‘ is originally titled ‘¿Quién Mató a Sara?’ The show explores a brother, Alex’s journey of redemption and vengeance on the real perpetrators of his sister’s murder. To save their filthy rich name, a powerful family blames Alex for their crimes instead. However, during his expedition to find the truth, Alex finds a lot more than just the names of the responsible criminals. Developed by José Ignacio Valenzuela, the show is engaging and intriguing till the very end. Like ‘Lady Voyeur,’ this show presents themes of revenge. Moreover, both shows accentuate a wealthy family’s efforts to save their reputation and throw someone else under the bus.

6. Clever Girl (2015-)

Joe Zappa serves as the creator of this thrilling series ‘Clever Girl.’ The intriguing show follows a writer, Denise, who aspires to write a murder mystery story. Denise gets entangled in Chris, her lover’s hobby. The miserable consequences that fall like dominos on the couple and their neighbors who keep a watchful eye on them are fatal for everyone involved. The show features Kip Bennett, Tifani Winkfield, and Shannon Faith. Miranda and the couple’s neighbors in ‘Clever Girl’ are similar as they are all voyeurs. They derive pleasure from watching their neighbors.

5. Voyeur Killings (2018)

As the name suggests, the show follows Roxy, a martial arts expert. She makes it her life’s mission to bring voyeurs to justice and protect the privacy of other people. Roxy embarks on a mission to murder voyeurs and stops them from taking advantage of innocent people. Starring Karen Loriana, Anna Ranoso, and Vanoy Burnough, the action show portrays the evils of voyeurism and stands against it. The independent web series explores the fierce female protagonist’s efforts to rid the world of this corrupt practice. Even though both shows ‘Voyeur Killings’ and ‘Lady Voyeur’ focus on voyeurism, they have very different stances on the concept.

4. Blood Strangers (2002)

Actors Caroline Quentin, Paul McGann, and Sheridan Smith feature as the central characters in the crime mystery show ‘Blood Strangers.’ The show focuses on a mother’s efforts to get to the bottom of the truth behind her daughter’s gruesome death. She resolves to find the answers with a police officer. Gradually, the mother learns that her daughter worked as a prostitute and died at the hands of a violent person. Gwyneth Hughes and Jon Jones respectively, serve as the writer and director of the series. ‘Lady Voyeur’ also dives into the world of prostitution and sex work like the show ‘Blood Strangers’ does. Both shows highlight the truth behind the profession and the reality of sex workers.

3. Voyeur (2016-)

Starring Lucas Veltrie, Marisa Roper, and Dave Murgittroyd, ‘Voyeur’ is a thriller show that features a shy and closed-off protagonist named Ira. He finds it hard to make friends and be social with people in person. Ira uses social media to get closer to people and find out more about them. Gradually, stalking and snooping become second nature to him as he even breaks into people’s homes. Consequently, this becomes a sick obsession and Ira gets lost in the insanity. He forgets the lines between ethics and crimes. Created by Chris Carson Emmons, the show does not shy away from exploring darker themes and Ira’s psyche. Both Miranda and Ira are voyeurs as they peek into other people’s lives without their consent. Furthermore, both protagonists get entangled in their respective webs and find it hard to make it out alive.

2. The Stranger (2020)

‘The Stranger’ is a British mystery thriller series that aired on Netflix. The show is based on the novel of the same name by Harlan Coben. The series follows the life of Adam Price, a man whose world is turned upside down when a stranger tells him a shocking secret about his wife. As he sets out to uncover the truth, he realizes that nothing is quite as it seems and that the people closest to him are not who they appear to be. The show stars Richard Armitage as Adam Price and Siobhan Finneran as the mysterious stranger. Like the Prado and Cuoto family in ‘Lady Voyeur,’ the family in ‘The Stranger’ also has secrets. In both shows, a stranger enters their lives and unravels their life completely.

1. The Woman In The Window Across The Street From The Girl In The Window(2022)

‘The Woman In The Window Across The Street From The Girl In The Window’ is a suspense thriller show that takes some inspiration from the movie ‘The Woman In The Window.’ Both, the show and the movie follow a similar template and tonality. Created by Michael Lehmann, the show dives into grief and its repercussions in the life of Anna. She isolates herself in her home after her young daughter dies. However, she feels a change in the air as she spots a charming stranger across from her house. When she witnesses a murder as well, her newfound hobby of watching from the window takes a darker turn. Like Miranda, Anna also falls into the habit of keeping an eye on her neighbor from her window. Consequently, for both of them, the repercussions turn out to be catastrophic.

