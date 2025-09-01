8 Best Ana de Armas Sex Scenes in Movies

Ana de Armas came to New York in 2013 and is one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood. From psychological thrillers to biographies to action movies, her range seems to have no bounds and is ever-increasing. Before we delve into the world of sex scenes featuring De Armas, it needs to be mentioned that each of these sex scenes is a strategic placement, incorporated to showcase a certain motive or vulnerability within the character. The scenes range from steamy to hardcore to twisted, which further stresses how the pleasures of the skin play a role in almost every clash of emotions, be it suitable or not. And de Armas goes all in for each of them.

8. Anima (2011)

Directed by Ana Victoria Pérez, ‘Anima’ is a Spanish short film that centers on Julieta, played by De Armas, who brings her cello to a luthier’s (Leandro Espinosa) workshop to get it repaired. As the man repairs the cello, Julieta finds herself attracted to his methods of the hand and starts to disrobe, making it clear that she wants the man to “fix,” or heal, her as well. What follows is the man taking his hands across Julieta’s naked body as she is lying down.

While it is not a sex scene, the scene is certainly worthy of stimulating your libido. The camera traverses de Armas’ figure up close, following the man’s hands. Some may find it sensual, some may find it hot, while others may find it transcending the pleasures of the skin. Be that as it may, the scene is attractive and worthy of a position in this list.

7. Sergio (2020)

‘Sergio’ offers a gripping dramatized retelling of the crucial events in the life of United Nations diplomat Sérgio Vieira de Mello, played by Wagner Moura, including his tragic death. The Greg Barker directorial shows the challenges he undertakes during his time in Baghdad, Iraq, after the 2003 invasion of Iraq by the US. His intention to aid the locals in gaining freedom and negotiating the US’s withdrawal is met with harsh consequences, the final one being his death in a bombing.

Ana de Armas plays Carolina, Sérgio’s girlfriend in the movie, and the sex scene involves her and Sergio making love, with their silhouettes glistening against the yellow light through the window curtains. The scene is steamy in all its seriousness, and we get to see the two expressing their desire for each other through the skin. ‘Sergio’ can be streamed on Netflix.

6. Hands of Stone (2016)

‘Hands of Stone’ is based on the life of Panamanian professional boxer Roberto Durán. The film delves deep into Durán’s (Édgar Ramírez) life, from his time as a homeschooled kid growing up in Panama to his training by Ray Arcel (Robert De Niro) and his two fights with “Sugar” Ray Leonard (Usher). The Jonathan Jakubowicz directorial is set against the backdrop of strained Panama-US relationships and addresses how Durán’s deprived childhood forged his will to fight.

Ana de Armas plays Felicidad Iglesias, the wife of Durán. The lovemaking takes place between the two, and it takes the kinky route that is underscored by their attraction for each other and Durán’s popularity, which both “take pleasure in.” There is nudity, there is steaminess, and there is passion. ‘Hands of Stone’ can be streamed on Netflix.

5. Sex, Parties and Lies (2009)

The Spanish coming-of-age drama ‘Sex, Parties and Lies’ (‘Mentiras y gordas’) revolves around a group of young people navigating friendship, love, sex, drugs, parties, secrets, and lies over the course of a summer in Alicante, which eventually leads to tragic consequences. Attraction can be a complicated thing, and to give it the desired shape, one must keep track of a lot of stuff, including the actions of the person you’re attracted to. With so many distractions in place, as shown in the film, desire and love can be tricky unless one stays careful.

Directed by Alfonso Albacete and David Menkes, ‘Sex, Parties and Lies’ stars Ana de Armas as Carola and Hugo Silva as Carlos. Carola and Carlos have hardcore sex inside a toilet stall at a public restroom, one that is initiated by Carola, who seems to be clear that it is what Carlos wants as well. As the two start having sex, the camera pans from them to a group of guys doing drugs in the next toilet stall, addressing two aspects of the narrative in the same scene and highlighting how twisted the summer is getting for the youngsters. You can watch the movie on YouTube.

4. Ghosted (2023)

Helmed by Dexter Fletcher, ‘Ghosted’ is an action comedy wherein Cole Turner (Chris Evans) is surprised to find out that his new date, Sadie Rhodes (Ana de Armas), is a CIA agent. When Turner is abducted by arms dealers who mistake him for someone else, it is Sadie who rescues him. This rescue mission soon takes the shape of a globe-trotting adventure, with Turner reluctantly helping Sadie bring down a disgraced French Intelligence agent who has a bioweapon at his disposal.

The sex scene involving Cole and Sadie takes place toward the beginning of the movie. It is romantic and doesn’t involve nudity, just passionate lovemaking under the sheet in a pure romantic format. It is the last good thing to happen to Cole, after which things start falling apart for him, thanks to Sadie’s “lifestyle.” You can watch the movie on Apple TV+.

3. Deep Water (2022)

Starring Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck, ‘Deep Water’ is a psychological thriller at the center of which is a peculiar marital arrangement. Vic (Affleck) and Melinda (de Armas) have agreed on a deal that lets Melinda sleep with other guys while staying married to Vic to avoid divorce for the sake of their daughter. That Melinda is “having fun” with other guys is not liked by Vic at all, and he is quietly brewing hatred for the men until the mysterious murder of one leads the entire arrangement to fall apart. Vic becomes the prime suspect for the murder, though the evidence says otherwise. The story is adapted from Patricia Highsmith’s 1957 novel.

While there are many sexy scenes in the movie, including a 3-second hardcore sex scene between Melinda and a guy who isn’t Vic, the sex scene we are talking about takes place between her and Vic himself. This one, too, is hardcore, as both of them are pretty turned on and can barely keep themselves from each other. However, there are unresolved issues between them whose resultant wretchedness seems to be the driving force for the lovemaking. You can watch the movie on Hulu.

2. Blonde (2022)

Andrew Dominik’s ‘Blonde,’ which is a fictionalized retelling of the life of Marilyn Monroe (Ana de Armas), has an NC-17 rating for its explicitness. The movie almost takes the shape of an absurd drama, as moving images that blend reality and fiction to showcase the tumultuous life the actress lived, contrary to how the audience knows her. Based on Joyce Carol Oates’ novel ‘Blonde: A Novel,’ the movie offers a graphic depiction of her trauma that resulted from her toxic relationship with her mother, how she was taken advantage of by many people in the industry, and her relationships.

The explicit scenes in the movie are spread out throughout the movie. The sex scene that comes to the forefront is the one where she is in bed with two guys. The scene is short but carries a lot of weight in showcasing her relationships with the men and how they affected her. The scene addresses the psychological state of Marilyn more than her sexual preferences. Ana de Armas is at her absolute best in the film, struggling to make sense of the chaos around her, even when she is in bed. ‘Blonde’ can be streamed on Netflix.

1. Knock Knock (2015)

‘Knock Knock’ earns the top spot on the list for its brutal depiction of sex as a weapon of exploitation, as used by two psychopathic young women, Genesis (Lorenza Izzo) and Bel (Ana de Armas), on family man Evan Webber (Keanu Reeves), whose house they trespass. What follows is a casual seduction of the man, which slowly transforms into aggressive roleplay and rape. How Evan is manipulated and how he finds a way out of the situation form the premise of the Eli Roth directorial.

There is a hardcore threesome scene with all three in the shower. Shot from behind the steamy glass door, the scene is vague to the audience, just the mental state of Kev, who seems to be conflicted between his infidelity and sexual craving. The other sex scene, which is between Bel and Kev, has the latter tied to a bed while the former rides him, and Genesis is recording it all. It’s dark and twisted, with pleasure thrown entirely out of the picture. You can watch ‘Knock Knock’ on Plex.

