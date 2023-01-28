Netflix’s ‘You People‘ is a romantic comedy film directed and co-written by Kenya Barris (‘Black-ish‘). It follows Ezra Cohen as he meets and falls in love with Amira Mohammed. However, Ezra and Amira are forced to confront their cultural differences after their parents intervene in their relationship. In the film, actor Jonah Hill portrays Ezra Cohen, and his character features several tattoos. If you are wondering whether Jonah Hill’s tattoos in ‘You People’ are real, here is everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD!

Are Jonah Hill’s Tattoos in You People Real?

In ‘You People,’ actor Jonah Hill essays the role of Ezra Cohen. Ezra comes from a Jewish family and is a White man living in Los Angeles. He is obsessed with the hood culture and runs a podcast alongside his black best friend, Mo. However, Ezra’s life changes when he meets Amira Mohammed (Lauren London), a black Muslim woman. Ezra and Amira fall in love, but their families complicate their lives. The film dives into Ezra’s background as a Jewish man and highlights several facets of his personality.

In the film, Jonah Hill sports several tattoos while playing Ezra, and they add to the character’s personality. Hill rose to prominence with his performance in the 2007 coming-of-age movie ‘Superbad.’ Hill gained popularity for playing likable characters in comedy movies such as ’21 Jump Street’ and ‘Knocked Up.’ He has also showcased severe acting skills in films such as ‘Django Unchained’ and ‘The Wolf of Wall Street.’ In ‘You People,’ the tattoo that Hill sports are very much real. In real life, the ‘Dont’ Look Up’ actor has tattoos covering his chest and arms.

What Is the Meaning of Jonah Hill’s Tattoos?

Jonah Hill has several tattoos, reportedly drawn by tattoo artist Bert Krak of Brooklyn’s Smith Street Tattoo Parlour in New York. Hill has a tattoo on his chest depicting a pirate ship with a wolf head and a panther head on either side. The tattoo most likely signifies new beginnings and/or a sense of adventure. On his one arm, Hill has a tattoo that reads, “Hello, Beanie!” The tattoo is in tribute to his sister Beanie Feldstein and references her performance in the Broadway play ‘Hello Dolly.’

On his right arm, Hill has a skull-shaped tattoo of the popular character Bart Simpson from the animated series ‘The Simpsons.’ His other tattoos include a character holding a magic eight ball, a skull wearing a cowboy hat and neck scarf, and two halves of a bladed weapon. However, Hill has not explicitly explained the meaning or significance of his tattoos. Hill also has a tattoo reading “body love” on his right forearm. The tattoo most likely references Hill’s struggles with body image and acceptance, which he has publically spoken about. However, the actor also requests fans not to comment on his body. Therefore, it is understandable why Hill does not like to discuss his tattoos publically.

