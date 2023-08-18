BBC’s Sister Boniface Mysteries Season 3 Has Begun Filming in Banbury

Fans of the hit crime drama series ‘Sister Boniface Mysteries’ can rejoice as the filming of the third season of the show has commenced in Banbury, a rural town in Oxfordshire, England, which gives the show its perfect idyllic setting. The crew of the TV series was spotted filming in the market area of Banbury, specifically at a store called “Salem’s Dolls,” which was designed for the show. Set in England during the 1960s, the cozy mystery-drama revolves around Sister Boniface, a Catholic nun at St. Vincent’s Convent with a Ph.D. in forensic science, which allows her to serve as a scientific adviser to the local police on investigations.

Oxfordshire, a ceremonial county in South East England, is an integral film and television production hub in Southern England. The region is known as the home of several scenic attractions and alluring buildings. ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone,’ ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout,’ ‘Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation,’ Steven Spielberg’s ‘Saving Private Ryan,’ Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon,’ Netflix’s fantasy series ‘The Sandman,’ Daniel Craig-starrer ‘No Time to Die,’ Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer ‘The Imitation Game,’ etc. are some of the projects filmed in the region

Created by Jude Tindall, the series is a spin-off of BBC’s detective series ‘Father Brown.’ Tindall previously wrote multiple episodes of several renowned British shows such as ‘Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators,’ ‘The Canterville Ghost,’ ‘Father Brown,’ ‘Doctors,’ and ‘Land Girls.’ In an interview with America Magazine, Tindall said that Sister Boniface was inspired by an old teacher of hers, Sister Agnes Bartel. From being a Protestant and the first female wing commander at R.A.F., she became a Catholic nun and ultimately worked at University College, London.

British comedian Lorna Watson plays the titular character Sister Boniface, a character originally conceived for an episode of ‘Father Brown.’ Watson is known for playing Milly in ‘The IT Crowd,’ Lead Hen-Nighter in ‘Forget Me Not,’ Dorothy Eatbins in ‘Animal TV,’ Paulina Stainton in ‘Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators,’ Debbie in ‘Edge of Heaven,’ etc. Watson has also previously done a sketch comedy gig, ‘Oliver & Watson,’ with her comedy partner Ingrid Oliver. Watson told BBC in June that “playing Sister Boniface is a dream, as is filming in the Cotswolds so I’m thrilled to be back for another series. I can’t wait to get the team back together, jump on the Vespa, and see what crimes there are to solve in series three!”

Sister Boniface is Science Advisor to DI Sam Gillespie (Max Brown) and DS Felix Livingstone (Jerry Iwu) in the charming village of Great Slaughter in the Cotswold district in Gloucestershire, England. Brown is known for his performance in the period dramas ‘Downton Abbey’ and ‘The Tudors’. He’s also a part of the cast of ‘Nolly,’ released this year. Iwu’s credits include popular shows such as ‘Sex Education’ and ‘Intruder.’

‘Sister Boniface Mysteries’ is one of the most watched shows on BBC’s streaming service BritBox and the fans will get to watch a special Christmas episode due to its widespread popularity.

