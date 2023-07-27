‘C. B. Strike’ Season 6 Starts Filming in London in Q1 2024

The filming of HBO’s crime series ‘C. B. Strike’ AKA ‘Strike’ is set to begin in the first quarter of 2024. Based on ‘Cormoran Strike’ book series by J. K. Rowling, written under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith, the show follows the cases the titular character, a war veteran turned private detective, investigates. He uses his unique skills and background as a Special Investigation Branch investigator to solve cases that leave the police puzzled and clueless with his assistant Robin Ellacott.

The sixth season of the series is an adaptation of ‘The Ink Black Heart,’ the sixth book in the novel series. The season will follow Edie Ledwell, the co-creator of the popular cartoon ‘The Ink Black Heart.’ “Edie is being persecuted by a mysterious online figure who goes by the pseudonym of Anomie. [He] is desperate to uncover Anomie’s true identity.” Although he reaches out to Robin with the case, she dismisses him, only for her to get stunned to learn about his murder after a few days. Robin and Strike then set out to solve the murder, only to get “embroiled in a case that stretches their powers of deduction to the limits – and which threatens them in new and horrifying ways.”

London, England, serves as the principal location of the sixth season of the series. Since the show is a British production, the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes aren’t expected to affect the shooting. The show is only of the several projects, including ‘Dope Girls,’ ‘Bad Sisters’ season 2, Naomi Scott and Kit Harrington-starrer ‘Eternal Return,’ ‘A Very British Scandal’ season 2, etc., that are slated to film in the English capital in the near future. The city is also a significant location of famed films and shows such as ‘Barbie,’ ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,’ ‘The Flash,’ ‘Secret Invasion,’ ‘Silo,’ ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,’ etc.

Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger are expected to return as Cormoran Blue Strike and Robin Venetia Ellacott respectively. Burke is known for playing Athos in BBC’s ‘The Musketeers,’ Orson Welles in David Fincher’s biographical film ‘Mank,’ and Dolokhov in BBC’s ‘War & Peace.’ His recent credits include William Byrne in ‘The Wonder,’ Anthony in ‘The Souvenir’ and ‘The Souvenir Part II,’ Rebrov in ‘The Lazarus Project,’ Derek “Dazzle” Jennings in ‘The Crown,’ etc.

Grainger is known for portraying Kate Beckett in ‘Roger and the Rottentrolls,’ Lucrezia Borgia in ‘The Borgias,’ DI Rachel Carey in ‘The Capture,’ etc. Her recent credits include Laura in ‘Animals,’ Lydia Weekes in ‘Tell It to the Bees,’ Bridget Watson Scott in Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer ‘Patrick Melrose,’ and Louise in ‘My Cousin Rachel.’ BBC, the original network of the show, is yet to reveal the season-specific supporting cast of the sixth round.

Tom Edge (‘Lovesick’ and ‘The Crown’), who wrote the last four seasons of the series, wrote the sixth installment as well. Susan Tully (‘The Musketeers’ and ‘Maryland’), who previously directed the fourth and fifth seasons of the crime drama, is also directing the upcoming round.

