Camille Razat to Star in Mounia Meddour’s ‘Lise’

Mounia Meddour has rounded up the cast for her next directorial feature! The Cinemaholic has learned that Camille Razat will star alongside Elsa Zylberstein in the upcoming war romance drama ‘Lise.’ Filming will begin in France on May 26 this year. Lyna Khoudri and Anthony Bajonin are also cast. Joanne Giger wrote the screenplay.

The story, set during the liberation of Paris in 1944 (World War II), takes place in Chartres, which has just been liberated from the German occupation. The Giraud family has had the baton of hairdressers passed down from father to son. So when Pierre’s father died in a labor camp a year earlier, he took over the “men’s” salon. His mother, Marie, a heroine of the French Resistance, takes care of the “women’s” salon while helping her son get more clients. Everything happens in a very orderly fashion until Lise enters their lives.

Camille Razat is most commonly known for her portrayal of Camille in Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris.’ In Victor Saint Macary’s rom-com ‘(Girl)Friend,’ she played the role of Julie. Her other notable acting credits include Quitterie in Yvan Attal’s crime drama ‘The Accusation’ and Claire Vallois in the biographical drama ‘Prodigieuses,’ based on the lives of pianist sisters Diane and Audrey Pleynet. We will next see her as Michelle in Bill Fishman’s ‘Waltzing with Brando,’ based on the life of legendary actor Marlon Brando (played by Billy Zane).

Elsa Zylberstein portrayed French politician/Holocaust survivor Simone Veil in Olivier Dahan’s biographical drama ‘Simone Veil, A Woman of the Century.’ We also saw her as Eleonore Baumann in the Prime Video comedy series ‘Alphonse,’ focusing on the titular man (Jean Dujardin) whose aim is to satisfy women. Her latest roles are Léa Massaro in Claude Lelouch’s comedy movie ‘Finalement,’ focusing on a truthful lawyer on a cross-country road trip, and Caroline in Woody Allen’s infidelity-based thriller comedy movie ‘Coup de Chance.’

Mounia Meddour’s acclaimed directorial features are the dance drama ‘Houria,’ which centers on an accident-damaged Algerian ballerina who helps others like her recover through dancing, and ‘Papicha,’ which revolves around a young woman named Nedjma who dreams of creating a fashion show in Islamic state-run Algiers.

Recent high-profile projects shot in France include the drama ‘Widow Clicquot,’ ‘Emily in Paris,’ and BBC/Canal+’s historical drama series ‘Marie Antoinette.’

