Christmas Takes Flight: Filming Locations and Cast Details

CBS presents viewers with the most exciting and diverse movies, and their Christmas movies indeed warm up the holiday season. ‘Christmas Takes Flight’ is one such fun watch, directed by Michael Robison. The story revolves around Matt, an ambitious CEO who purchases an airline owned by Jenny’s family. In order to reduce expenses, he cancels the annual holiday charitable benefit for underprivileged children, much to Jenny’s chagrin. She then gathers the help of the community to save the event and make Matt realize the true priorities of life and the beauty of kindness.

What ensues is a witty game of one-upmanship between Matt and Jenny, as their feelings for each other also begin to take off. Set against a backdrop that is a mix of a quaint little town as well as the interiors of airplanes, the movie reflects the true spirit of Christmas and the importance of little things in life. If you too are curious to know the exciting locations where ‘Christmas Takes Flight’ was filmed, you’ve found an ally in us. Let’s find out together.

Christmas Takes Flight Filming Locations

‘Christmas Takes Flight’ was filmed majorly in parts of the British Columbia province, particularly in Vancouver and Chilliwack. Principal photography commenced on July 5, 2021, and was wrapped up on July 26, 2021. British Columbia is a popular destination for filming, given its picturesque landscapes ranging from a vast oceanic coastline to snowy mountain ranges. The province also provides regional tax concessions to filmmakers and has high-tech filming studios that add to its value as a filming location.

British Columbia also has an established network of talented actors and production crew, thus making it easier to acquire talent for film and TV productions. Prominent movies such as ‘The Revenant,’ ‘The Intruder,’ and ‘Cold Pursuit,’ as well as TV shows such as ‘Alcatraz,’ ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events,’ and ‘Lucifer,’ were also filmed in the province. Here’s a closer look at the filming locations of ‘Christmas Takes Flight.’

Vancouver, British Columbia

Popularly called “Hollywood North,” Vancouver served as an important filming location for ‘Christmas Takes Flight.’ The cast and crew shot a few scenes at 2484, Renfrew Street, Vancouver. The populous seaport city is rich in ethnic diversity and is a hub for art, theatre, and music. Vancouver is surrounded by mountains, and the cloudy weather of the city serves the perfect lighting conditions for filming and hence is highly preferred by production teams.

Some of the renowned filming locations in Vancouver are The Orpheum, Vancouver Art Gallery, Grouse Mountain, and the University of British Columbia. Apart from TV shows like ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’ and ‘Yellowjackets,’ movies like ‘Love Hard,’ ‘A Clüsterfünke Christmas,’ and ‘Noelle‘ were also filmed in the city.

Chilliwack, British Columbia

Lying 102 kilometers east of Vancouver, the city of Chilliwack was a primary filming location for ‘Christmas Takes Flight.’ The city is a hotspot for outdoor recreational activities due to its mountains and lakes. The movie’s filming took place at several spots on Wellington Avenue such as Teddy Bear Dreams, Tokyo Japanese Grill, The Wellington Local House, and the Royal Hotel Chilliwack, as well as some areas of Mill Street. Chilliwack has also previously served as a filming spot for movies like ‘The Chronicle Mysteries,’ ‘A Glenbrooke Christmas,’ and ‘Christmas Comes Twice.’

Christmas Takes Flight Cast

‘Christmas Takes Flight’ features Katie Lowes as Jenny, a single mother and a pilot, who tries to save the Christmas charity event from being shut down. Evan Williams plays Matt Hensen, the cynical CEO who takes over Jenny’s family airline business and cancels the Christmas event. Lowes is best known for her work in the political drama series ‘Scandal,’ as well as in the voice cast of movies like ‘Vivo,’ ‘Zootopia,’ and ‘Big Hero 6.’

On the other hand, Williams has also done notable work in movies like ‘Midnight at the Magnolia‘ and ‘Escape Room,’ as well as the TV series ‘Baxter’ and ‘Awkward.’ Other cast members of the movie include Lucia Walters (Christine Bentley), Clare Filipow (Hayley), Jessica Garcie (Molly), Sharon Crandall (Ann), Gabriel Jacob-Cross (Benjamin), Allison Riley (Audrey Travers), Kyra Leroux, and Andrew Airlie.

