Elizabeth McGovern to Star Alongside Helen Mirren in ‘Switzerland’

Anton Corbijn has rounded out the main cast of his upcoming feature with an addition! The Cinemaholic can confirm that Elizabeth McGovern will star alongside Helen Mirren in the period drama ‘Switzerland.’ The project will start filming across Switzerland, Italy, and the United Kingdom in 2025. The cast also includes Alden Ehrenreich and Olivia Cooke. Joanna Murray-Smith wrote the screenplay.

The plot centers on American novelist Patricia Highsmith (Mirren), whose late-life solitude in the Swiss Alps is interrupted by a mysterious young man named Edward. He has been sent by the novelist’s publishing company to persuade her to write one last novel to conclude her popular ‘Tom Ripley’ series. Highsmith uses her famously macabre imagination to scare the man away, but a collaboration soon ensues, leaving the world they have constructed indistinguishable from their own.

McGovern is primarily known for her portrayal of Cora Crawley, Countess of Grantham, in the renowned ‘Downton Abbey’ franchise, which depicts the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family. The actress also played Helen Brown in the Fox/StudioCanal sci-fi drama series ‘War of the Worlds,’ which deals with a Martian invasion. She recently appeared as Margaret in Daniel Reisinger’s romantic comedy movie ‘And Mrs,’ which follows a woman bent on marrying her dead fiancé Nathan but has to overcome many obstacles.

Mirren was last seen as Grandmère in Marc Forster’s war drama ‘White Bird,’ a prequel/sequel to Stephen Chbosky’s ‘Wonder,’ and Cara Dutton in the ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff series ‘1923,’ opposite Harrison Ford. The actress has played many historical figures over time, including Queen Elizabeth II in Stephen Frears’ ‘The Queen,’ Hedda Hopper in Jay Roach’s ‘Trumbo,’ Catherine the Great, the Empress of Russia in the series ‘Catherine the Great,’ and Golda Meir, the Prime Minister of Israel, in Guy Nattiv’s ‘Golda.’

Ehrenreich rose to fame by portraying Hobart “Hobie” Doyle in Joel and Ethan Coen’s black comedy ‘Hail, Caesar!’ He also played Han Solo in the space Western film ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ and John the Savage in the sci-fi drama series ‘Brave New World.’ The actor’s recent credits include a Senate aide in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer‘ and Luke in Netflix’s ‘Fair Play.’

Anton Corbijn’s notable directorial credits include ‘Control,’ based on the life of 1970s English post-punk band Joy Division’s singer Ian Curtis, ‘A Most Wanted Man,’ an espionage thriller film based on John le Carré’s eponymous novel, the George Clooney-led action movie ‘The American,’ and ‘Life,’ which explores the friendship between Life magazine photographer Dennis Stock and actor James Dean.

