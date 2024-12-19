Olivia Luccardi to Star Alongside Matt Rife and Owen Wilson in ‘Rolling Loud’

Olivia Luccardi has joined Jeremy Garelick’s upcoming feature! The Cinemaholic can confirm that the actress will star alongside Matt Rife and Owen Wilson in the comedy film ‘Rolling Loud.’ Principal photography for the movie began on December 10 in Miami, Florida, and continued until December 16. The project will resume filming in Atlanta, Georgia, on January 27 and conclude on February 27, 2025. Garelick also wrote the screenplay.

The plot, inspired by a true story, follows an overprotective father (Wilson) who makes the bold parenting choice of taking his 13-year-old son into the world’s largest hip-hop music festival, setting off a chain of chaotic and adventurous events. The father-son duo is joined by the father’s reckless co-worker (Rife) and an eccentric festival volunteer as they navigate wild crowds, security, and, not to mention family dynamics.

Luccardi is known for portraying Jennifer Digori in the Netflix prison series ‘Orange Is the New Black,’ Officer Brandy Quinlan in the crime drama series ‘East New York,’ and Melissa in the mystery series ‘The Deuce.’ Among her notable film credits are Yara in David Robert Mitchell’s horror drama ‘It Follows,’ Arlene in Jodie Foster’s crime thriller ‘Money Monster,’ and Remy in John Swab’s horror thriller ‘Candy Land.’

Wilson recently played Time Variance Authority agent Mobius in the second season of Disney+’s Marvel series ‘Loki,’ starring Tom Hiddleston. He also played Father Kent in the Disney movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ directed by Justin Simien and starring LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jared Leto.

Even though Rife is renowned as a stand-up comedian, he has a handful of acting credits to his name. He played Connor in Leah Sturgis’ sci-fi movie ‘Trapped Inn,’ which revolves around a cycling team whose members start dying one after another mysteriously while at a training camp in the remote mountains. We also saw him as Mort Madison in Jack Cook’s mystery drama ‘The Private Eye’ and Ethan, a vampire, in RJ Collins’ comedy movie ‘Don’t Suck.’

As far as Rife’s stand-up career is concerned, he recently announced his tour ‘Matt Rife: Stay Golden Tour,’ with two shows scheduled at Madison Square Garden, New York City. He also released his first book, a memoir titled ‘Your Mom’s Gonna Love Me,’ earlier this month.

Jeremy Garelick directed Hulu’s ‘The Binge,’ a parody of the film ‘The Purge’ that follows three young adults who are all set to party on the one day of the year when alcohol and drugs are permitted for a 12-hour window. He also co-wrote Peyton Reed’s rom-com ‘The Break-Up,’ starring Vince Vaughn and Jennifer Aniston, and ‘The Wedding Ringer,’ which he also helmed. His latest directorial outing was Netflix’s crime comedy movie ‘Murder Mystery 2,’ starring Aniston and Adam Sandler.

