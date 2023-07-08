Emma Thompson’s Parliament Square Starts Shooting in London in October

The shooting of Emma Thompson-starrer ‘Parliament Square’ is set to begin in London in October 2023. Details concerning the plot of the film are currently under wraps. However, the title of the film suggests that the same can be a political film.

Josie Rourke, the director of Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie-starrer ‘Mary Queen of Scots,’ is at the helm of the film. Her other credits include ‘Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads’ and ‘The Nan Movie (uncredited).’ Rourke had also directed several acclaimed theatre productions, including ‘Coriolanus’ with Tom Hiddleston, ‘Les Liaisons Dangereuses’ with Janet McTeer and Dominic West, ‘Saint Joan’ with Gemma Arterton, and ‘The Vote’ with Dame Judi Dench.

Thompson, who plays Elinor Dashwood in ‘Sense and Sensibility,’ Miss Kenton in ‘The Remains of the Day,’ and Karen in ‘Love Actually,’ plays the protagonist. The actress is currently involved in the pre-production of ‘The Fisherwoman,’ directed by ‘21 Bridges’ fame Brian Kirk. The actress’ recent credits include Agatha Trunchbull in ‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical,’ Cath Stevenson in ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It?’ The Baroness in ‘Cruella,’ etc.

James Graham, who previously collaborated with Rourke for theatre productions such as ‘The Vote’ and ‘Privacy,’ penned the screenplay of the film. A renowned playwright, Graham’s works have been staged in theatres including the Bush, Soho Theatre, Clwyd Theatr, and the National Theatre. His screenplays include ‘X+Y,’ the television film ‘Coalition,’ Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer ‘Brexit: The Uncivil War,’ the sixth episode of the third season of ‘The Crown,’ BBC One’s crime drama series ‘Sherwood,’ etc.

Christopher Ross will serve as the director of photography of the film. His recent credits include ‘The Swimmers,’ ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie,’ James Corden-starrer ‘Cats,’ Danny Boyle’s ‘Yesterday,’ Margot Robbie-starrer ‘Terminal,’ ‘The Sense of an Ending,’ etc. Ross was nominated for a BAFTA Award for his work in ‘Blackout.’

Tim Bevan, through his company Working Title Films, co-produces the film. He served as a producer of several celebrated films such as ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral,’ ‘Notting Hill,’ ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary,’ ‘The Theory of Everything,’ ‘Darkest Hour,’ etc. Christopher Clark joins Bevan to produce the film as well.

