Is Lifetime’s The Wrong Inside Man Based on a True Story? Where is it Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by David DeCoteau, Lifetime’s ‘The Wrong Inside Man’ is a family drama movie that revolves around the wealthy Jones family, led by Robin Jones. The fourth installment of ‘Keeping Up With the Joneses‘ season 2 follows the events after ‘The Wrong Marriage.’ William French has a convoluted plan to get back with Kayla Jones but is unsuccessful. Elsewhere, the search for Eve’s origins that Tara Jones embarked upon in the last installment has finally borne fruit.

Meanwhile, Lance’s ruse against his father, Webb, turns out to be a success. The Jones now have all the cards they need to defeat their enemies and keep prospering in wealth and reputation. Given the thrilling story of the movie, many are curious to know if it is inspired by real-life events. The movie’s visual side has also captured several hearts and has the fans asking about where it was shit. Well, here’s all that we know about the Lifetime movie.

Is The Wrong Inside Man a True Story?

No, ‘The Wrong Inside Man’ is not based on a true story. The movie is a part of the beloved ‘Keeping Up With the Joneses‘ franchise and continues the thrilling family drama. David DeCoteau directed the film’s prequels, and his presence helped maintain the seamlessness of the movie series, keeping the audience equally engaged.

The franchise’s name might ring bells in some minds due to its similarity with the title of the famous reality show ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians.’ Interestingly, their name is not the only common factor between the two series; it is easy to see the parallels between the wealthy Jones family and the affluent Kardashians. Both families are led by smart and successful matriarchs, Robin Jones and Kris Jenner. While Robin’s daughters lead regular lives, the Kardashian and Jenner sisters are reality series stars. Obviously, the reality series is nowhere as cutthroat and thrilling as the movie franchise, yet the similarities are certainly intriguing.

‘The Wrong Inside Man’ may not be inspired by reality, but the theme of family-based drama gives it a relatable and realistic vibe. Shows like ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Medici,’ and ‘Downton Abbey‘ have garnered much love for the same reasons. ‘Downton Abbey’ in particular, focuses on the fictional Crawley family in Britain in the early 20th century. The historical show is full of drama, money, plot twists, and unexpected deaths and has a huge fan following.

The Wrong Inside Man Filming Locations

‘The Wrong Inside Man’ was filmed primarily in and around Los Angeles, California, similar to the other movies in the ‘Keeping Up With the Joneses‘ franchise. The principal photography seemingly commenced in February 2022 and was finished by March of the same year. Let’s take a closer look into the details of the shooting locations.

Los Angeles, California

Often considered the heart of western cinema, Los Angeles in California was the primary production site of Lifetime’s ‘The Wrong Inside Man.’ The city has long been a favorite for movie productions; hence, it stands to reason that the crew of the family drama would choose to lens the movie here. Los Angeles has several wealthy neighborhoods and luxurious properties that align with the movie’s theme. Moreover, the City of Angels has a well-developed infrastructure that helps a smooth production process.

The amenities available in Los Angeles are of the best quality, playing a significant role in why so many movies and TV shows are taped in the metropolis. Furthermore, several artists within the entertainment industry call the city their home, saving money for commuting and housing when recording in a different location. Some other movies shot in Los Angeles include ‘The Godfather‘ and ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once.’

The Wrong Inside Man Cast

The beautiful Vivica A. Fox can be seen as matriarch Robin Jones in the Lifetime movie. Apart from her work within the franchise, you may recognize her from her work in ‘Kill Bill: Vol. 1’ and ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm.’ Kandi Burruss reprises the role of narrator in ‘The Wrong Inside Man.’ Other appearances in the Lifetime movie include Shellie Sterling (Kayla Jones), Jasmine Aivaliotis (Tara Jones), Meredith Thomas (Michelle), and Dani Bryan (Eve). The movie also features Adonis Williams (Lance), Ted McGinley (Webb), Arie Thompson (Pam Jones), Ciarra Carter (Carrie Jones), Chris Cleveland (Stephen), and Sam Schweikert (Carter).

Read More: Is Lifetime’s The Wrong Murder Based on a True Story? Where Was it Filmed? Who is in the Cast?