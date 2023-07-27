Jody Wilson’s ‘The Bearded Girl’ Has Begun Filming in Vancouver

The filming of the fantasy film ‘The Bearded Girl’ has begun in Vancouver, British Columbia. The film follows Cleo, who has been “groomed to take the place of her mother as the Bearded Woman in her family’s traveling freak show since the age of seven. She has never been happy with her beard and on her 18th birthday she defiantly shaves it off and runs away from home in hopes of becoming a normal girl,” reads the logline.

Vancouver is one of the pivotal film and television production centers in the North American continent. The city is a significant location of several renowned films and television shows such as ‘Supernatural,’ ‘The Flash,’ ‘The Vampire Diaries,’ ‘Lucifer,’ ‘Riverdale,’ ‘The 100,’ ‘Thor: Love and Thunder,’ etc. Since the film is a Canadian production, the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes will not be affecting the filming, which is expected to last until August 11, 2023.

Jody Wilson, who directed the short film ‘Indigo,’ is at the helm of the film. ‘Indigo’ was screened in over sixteen international festivals and won multiple awards in the same. Wilson is an experienced figure in the visual effects department and served distinct roles in several popular films and shows such as ‘Extraction 2,’ ‘The Last of Us,’ ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2,’ ‘Terminator: Dark Fate,’ ‘Fast & Furious 8,’ ‘The Avengers,’ etc.

Anwen O’Driscoll, who plays Jaime in ‘You Can Live Forever,’ Taylor Matheson in ‘Burden of Truth,’ Cathy MacDonald in ‘October Faction,’ and Sophie in ‘American Gods,’ portrays Cleo. Her other credits include Alexis in ‘The Good Father: The Martin MacNeill Story,’ Ashley Reeves in ‘Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story,’ Katie Davidow in ‘Hudson & Rex,’ Gabi Gonzalez in ‘Nurses,’ and Lana in ‘Emerald Code.’

Skylar Radzion, who is known for her portrayal of Squeaky in ‘Riverdale,’ Max in ‘Supernatural,’ and Brooke/Josephine Lightbourne II in ‘The 100,’ plays Josephine. Keenan Tracey, who plays Gunner in ‘Bates Motel,’ Sterling in ‘The 100,’ and Ben Lowry in ‘The Returned,’ portrays Blaze. Linden Porco also plays a significant character, named Newton. Porco appears as Brofo the Small in ‘Nightmare Alley,’ Calvin Body in ‘Little Man,’ The Leprechaun in ‘Leprechaun Returns,’ etc. Jude Wilson (‘Riverdale,’ ‘The Unforgivable,’ and ‘A Million Little Things’) and Harrison Browne (‘Nancy Drew’) are also part of the cast of the film.

Amber Ripley, Sara Shaak, and Al Di serve as the producers of the film. Wilson’s Past Lives, Goodbye Productions Inc., and Anamorphic Media team up for the production as well.

Read More: Best Fantasy Movies From the ’80s