Lennie James’ ‘Mr Loverman’ Starts Shooting in London in October

The shooting of BBC’s British series ‘Mr Loverman’ is set to start in October. Starring ‘The Walking Dead’ and ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ fame Lennie James, the series is a television adaptation of Booker Prize winner Bernardine Evaristo’s eponymous novel.

The show revolves around Barrington Jedidiah Walker AKA Barry, a Caribbean-born man who has been cheating on his wife Carmel, who has been sharing her life with him for half a century. Barry and Carmel’s marriage goes into meltdown when it is revealed that the former has been having an affair with his male best friend Morris for decades. The series progresses through the choices Barry has to make when his secret gets revealed and the consequences of the same.

London, England, serves as the principal filming location of the series. The English capital has been hosting international productions for years. ‘Barbie,’ ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,’ ‘The Flash,’ ‘Secret Invasion,’ ‘Silo,’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ are only a few of the recently released projects filmed in the city. The city is also expected to host the production of ‘Dope Girls,’ ‘Bad Sisters’ season 2, Naomi Scott and Kit Harrington-starrer ‘Eternal Return,’ ‘A Very British Scandal’ season 2, etc. in the upcoming months.

James will portray Barry in the series. He recently completed the filming of Michael Shannon and Tilda Swinton-starrer ‘The End’ and Disney+’s historical series ‘Genius: MLK/X.’ His other credits include Morgan Jones in ‘The Walking Dead’ and ‘Fear the Walking Dead,’ Nelly in ‘Save Me,’ Mister Cotton in ‘Blade Runner 2049,’ Ross in ‘Colombiana,’ and Sol in ‘Snatch.’ The actor also serves as an executive producer of the series.

Nathaniel Price penned the adapted scripts of the series, which comprises eight episodes. Price is known for writing the episodes of ‘The Outlaws,’ ‘Tin Star,’ ‘Noughts + Crosses,’ etc. Hong Khaou, who directed four episodes of the BBC series ‘Baptiste,’ is directing the series. Khaou is also the director of films such as ‘Monsoon’ and ‘Lilting.’

The show is in development at Sony-backed Fable Pictures, the production company behind the films such as Jon S. Baird’s ‘Stan & Ollie’ and Sarah Gavron’s ‘Rocks.’

Evaristo said she “loves the idea of stepping beyond the pages of Mr Loverman into people’s living rooms and lives,” as per Deadline. “Mr Loverman is a must-read novel and in the skilled hands of Nathaniel, Lennie, and the Fable team it will soon be must-see television. I can’t think of a more perfect team to bring Bernardine’s exquisite story to the screen,” BBC Drama Director Lindsay Salt added, joining the author. Faye Ward, Hannah Farrell, and Hannah Price executive produce the series for Fable, along with Jo McClellan for BBC.

