Mel Gibson to Reportedly Star in RJ Collins’ ‘Blood of Man’

Mel Gibson has added a mystery drama to his upcoming slate! The Cinemaholic can reveal that the veteran actor will reportedly star in RJ Collins’ next feature ‘Blood of Man,’ also known as ‘Mermaid.’ Adam Hampton wrote the screenplay for the movie. The rest of the cast and the filming details have yet to be announced.

The plot revolves around an overprotective father (Gibson) and his feisty twelve-year-old daughter, who take in a mysterious young woman who washes ashore on the bank of a local river. The father-daughter duo’s lives are forever changed by the arrival of this mysterious stranger and by the ruthless drug lord who will stop at nothing to possess her.

Gibson was last seen as Gene in David Henrie’s horror drama ‘Monster Summer.’ His recent credits include Agent Petrovick in Asif Akbar’s ‘Boneyard,’ Mitchell in Nadine Crocker’s ‘Desperation Road,’ and Elvis in Romuald Boulanger’s ‘On the Line.’ The two-time Academy Award winner also starred as Cormac O’Connor in Peacock’s neo-noir miniseries ‘The Continental,’ a spin-off/prequel to the renowned ‘John Wick’ films.

Gibson is currently gearing up for the release of the action flick ‘Flight Risk,’ which will hit the theaters on January 24, 2025. Starring Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Dockery, the movie follows a pilot who transports an Air Marshal and a fugitive to the latter’s trial. Once they cross the Alaskan wilderness, the assignment takes a turn, especially when the passengers on board display their true identities and intentions.

Collins’ most recent work is the mystery drama ‘Crescent City,’ starring Terrence Howard, Esai Morales, and Alec Baldwin. He also helmed the comedy movie ‘Don’t Suck,’ headlined by Jamie Kennedy and stand-up comedian Matt Rife. The filmmaker made his directorial debut with the crime drama ‘American Sicario,’ featuring Danny Trejo.

Collins has produced several action films, such as Scott Windhauser’s ‘Mafia Wars,’ Matt Angel and Suzanne Coote’s ‘The Wrath of Becky,’ and John Wynn and Akhtem Seitablaev’s ‘The Rising Hawk.’ Hampton previously wrote, directed, and starred in the 2014 comedy series ‘Rough Cut,’ which follows a colorful group of no-budget filmmakers as they try to give shape to their dreams. He also wrote the docuseries ‘Play It Loud’ based on Oklahoma’s vibrant music scene.

