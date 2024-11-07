Melora Walters to Direct ‘Baggage Check’ Next

Melora Walters is returning to the director’s chair after a while! The Cinemaholic can confirm that the filmmaker will direct the romantic drama film ‘Baggage Check’ next. Principal photography for the project will take place in Los Angeles and Fresno, California, between November 11 and December 20. Charles Erven wrote the screenplay for the film. The cast has yet to be announced. The plot centers on the divorced couple Dot and Gordon, who reunite years after their child’s disappearance, reigniting old feelings and shedding light on unspoken truths.

Walters has a handful of films in her directorial portfolio. Her latest feature as a filmmaker is ‘Drowning,’ which focuses on a mother who copes with the grief of her son going off to war. The director also helmed ‘Waterlily Jaguar,’ which centers on a famous novelist spiraling into obsession, and ‘The Lover in the Attic: A True Story,’ a romantic movie exploring a married woman’s affair with a repairman.

Although she has over a hundred credits as an actress, Walters is best known for portraying Jessie St. Vincent and Claudia Wilson Gator in Paul Thomas Anderson’s acclaimed films ‘Boogie Nights‘ and ‘Magnolia,’ respectively. Her other popular performances include Wanda Henrickson in the HBO drama series ‘Big Love’ and Kathy Kone in Hulu’s coming-of-age drama ‘PEN15.’ She recently appeared as Maryanne Henderson in Showtime’s crime drama series ‘American Gigolo,’ starring Jon Bernthal.

Walters’ recent credits further include Sally Jensen in Joey Ally’s comedy movie ‘The Hater,’ Naida in Kathryn Michelle and Elizabeta Vidovic’s horror film ‘The Accursed,’ and Maria in Ruben Fleischer’s ‘Venom.’

