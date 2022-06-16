7 Movies Like Centauro You Must See

Daniel Calparsoro directed the Spanish original racing crime drama movie ‘Centauro.’ A racer is like a centaur, with wheels in place of hoofs – the film seems to suggest. Motorbike racer Rafa is ready to get to the racetrack and attain his dreams. However, his road to stardom is fraught with unending perils. To save the mother of his child from a ghoulish gang, Rafa takes control of the bike, becoming a trafficker for the gang. However, the ground beneath him starts slipping with an acute burnout gripping him. The film contains themes like family, brotherhood, ambition, passion, career, and crime. If you seek similar forays, we are sure we can sort you out. You can watch most of these movies identical to ‘Centauro’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Ghost Rider (2007)

Mark Steven Johnson’s take on Marvel’s ‘Johnny Blaze’ is ‘Ghost Rider,’ which is an oddity in the Marvel universe. While the film polarized the critics to a great extent, it also delivers some era charm, thanks to a graceful presence from Nicolas Cage. While toning down the rebellious appeal, the titular anti-hero arrives at a crossroads. In childhood, Johnny contracted with the Devil to cure his father’s cancer. But Johnny wages war with Mephistopheles after his father dies, forging an enmity with Blackheart, the son of Mephistopheles. While earning Cage a Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Actor, the movie was nominated for Best Horror Film at the Saturn Film Festival. If you seek a fun take on mythology while retaining the same anti-hero trope as Rafa in ‘Centauro,’ this should be your go-to movie.

6. Days of Thunder (1990)

Following the success of ‘Top Gun,’ director Tony Scott teamed up with Tom Cruise in the racing action movie ‘Days of Thunder.’ In the fast-paced world of NASCAR, the winds are on the rise. Veteran racer Rowdy Burns does not go along with hotheaded rookie Cole Trickle. The brawl comes onto the field, and in a curious turn of fate, both of them get injured in a race. While Rowdy goes to the sidelines after the injury, Cole comes to the limelight as he takes a brave decision. He thinks of racing Rowdy’s car against newcomer Russ Wheeler in the Daytona 500. While the movie did not have much of a mark in the critical circle, it still oozes out a ubiquitous late 80s ambiance. Apart from that, the film was also the first pairing of Tom Cruise with Nicole Kidman. If you want to retain the speedy atmosphere after ‘Centauro’ while adding a bit of the late 80s charm, this is the movie for you.

5. Tron: Legacy (2010)

In Joseph Kosinski’s ‘Tron: Legacy,’ Sam walks the path of his estranged father bearing the legacy. Sam’s father, Kevin, went on a journey to the neon-lit virtual space of Tron, which he founded with his two associates. In the present timeline, the area has grown out of Kevin’s control, and the creator lives a hermit’s life in a small condo while a storm rages outside. Sam, the unnamed hero, descends on the ever-competitive tracks of the new world and seizes the moment. However, he must save his father from a brewing conspiracy. With Jeff Bridges retaining his role from the 1982 film, which was based on the arcade video game of the same name, the movie takes the viewers to a retro world full of neons and mysteries of a virtual world. If you like yourself some more adrenaline following ‘Centauro,’ here is a movie to please your senses.

4. Burn Out (2018)

Yann Gozlan directed the cerebral racing movie ‘Burn Out,’ the spiritual precursor of the Netflix film. Based on a novel by Jérémie Guez, the narrative revolves around Tony, who gets plunged into the criminal underworld of Paris. The mother of his son has an enormous debt to some sinister and hurtful people, and Tony must take a stand to save the girl from the gang. With the premise, the recipe delivers a tense thriller, replete with narrow turns. If you are looking to return to the French precursor of ‘Centauro,’ this might be an ideal time.

3. Fallen Angels (1995)

Hong Kong New Wave maestro Wong Kar-wai directed the romantic crime tragicomedy film ‘Fallen Angels’ with a touch of melancholy. The movie is divided into two parts that have little to do with each other, chronicling nocturnal characters on the streets of Hong Kong. Wong Chi-ming is a gun for hire with a partner in a mysterious woman who stalks him from a distance, while Wong meets Blondie one night. Ho Chi-mo is another eccentric denigrate who keeps running into the same woman who has a sob story about her ex-boyfriend. ‘Centauro’ is a love story behind its gritty fabric, and if you want to watch another ode to unrequited love, this is a movie you must add to your watchlist.

2. Baby Driver (2017)

In Edgar Wright’s heist thriller, Ansel Elgort is the sunglass flaunting ‘Baby Driver.’ Every gang needs a driver, and when it comes to getting the work done with little talk, driver Baby’s talents can rarely be surpassed. As astonishing as it may be for his young age, Baby was already making a name in the streets as a getaway driver when Doc summoned him to be the driver for a heist. However, the plan goes sideways when the arms dealers turn out to be coppers in disguise. Equipped with an electrifying soundtrack and graced by a talented cast ensemble, the film takes no time to engross the viewer in its adrenaline-heavy tale. If you like to drown the world in music while driving, here is an excellent movie at the intersection of crime and speed after ‘Centauro.’

1. Akira (1988)

Now, if we are talking about racing movies, we cannot simply do without ‘Akira,’ the post-apocalyptic cyberpunk extravaganza. Katsuhiro Otomo directed the film from the first three volumes of his own groundbreaking manga, although packing it with a twist in the end. The narrative unfolds in the backdrop of Neo Tokyo in 2019, in the aftermath of WWIII. Shotaro Kaneda and Tetsuo Shima are childhood friends. Kaneda forms a Bosozoku group (Japanese biker gang), while Tetsuo’s fate takes a supernatural turn as he crashes his motorcycle. Without divulging much, it is fair to say that ‘Akira’ is a landmark work in the cyberpunk genre. If you want to keep the adrenaline rush following ‘Centauro’ while craving an animated venture, this timeless classic is one of your best bets.

