12 Movies Like Coraline on Netflix Right Now

‘Coraline’ picks up after 11-year-old Coraline Jones moves to the dark and dull old Pink Palace Apartments in Oregon with her parents. She eventually becomes frustrated by her surroundings and feels increasingly ignored at home. Her curiosity leads her to a mysterious door that initially appears to lead nowhere. One night, however, the passage opens, taking Coraline into a parallel version of her world, where a woman who looks just like her mother and an alternate, happier family offer her everything she wishes for. The seemingly perfect world soon reveals a disturbing side when Coraline learns that the Other Mother wants her to remain there permanently.

Realizing she has been lured into a dangerous trap, Coraline must find a way to escape, rescue her real parents, and return safely to her own world with the help of a cat. However, unexpected threats and the insecurities of her own soul threaten her journey ahead. Written and directed by Henry Selick, the animated fantasy horror film is based on the eponymous novella by Neil Gaiman. The themes, conflicts, curiosities, and character dynamics of the movie are reflected in these movies on Netflix, similar to ‘Coraline,’ which are also engaging.

12. Nimona (2023)

‘Nimona’ deals with Ballister Boldheart, a knight whose life changes when he is blamed for a crime he is not guilty of. With the kingdom turning against him, he finds an unlikely ally in Nimona, a rebellious teenager capable of transforming into different forms. Their partnership is complicated by the fact that Ballister has been trained to regard creatures like her as enemies. As they work together to uncover the truth and restore Ballister’s reputation, their journey challenges the rigid ideas of heroes and villains that govern their world.

Nimona’s chaotic nature and Ballister’s determination make them an unconventional pair, but their shared struggle gradually pushes them into conflict with the system that has defined them. Helmed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane, the fantasy action-adventure film is based on ND Stevenson’s graphic novel of the same name. ‘Nimona’ connects with ‘Coraline’ through its contrast between how a world appears and what lies underneath it. The stories place characters in environments governed by expectations, even as darker truths lurk in the shadows. Watch the animated movie here.

11. My Father’s Dragon (2022)

‘My Father’s Dragon’ centers on Elmer Elevator, a boy whose move to the city leaves him struggling to feel at home in his new surroundings. Looking for something that can give his life direction, he sets his sights on Wild Island, where a dragon is being held captive. Elmer’s decision takes him far from the environment he knows and into a strange place filled with unfamiliar creatures and hazards. What begins as a rescue mission gradually becomes an experience that tests his confidence and changes his understanding of himself. As he forms an unexpected connection during his time on the island, Elmer begins to find the courage and resilience he had been missing.

Crafted by Nora Twomey, the Irish-American adventure comedy film is based on Ruth Stiles Gannett’s eponymous children’s novel. ‘My Father’s Dragon’ and ‘Coraline’ feature children whose curiosity pushes them into situations they do not fully understand. Elmer must overcome dangerous situations on Wild Island, while Coraline has to confront increasingly threatening obstacles in the alternate world. Their adventures ultimately become tests of resilience and resourcefulness. Enjoy the animated film on Netflix.

10. Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (2022)

‘Scrooge: A Christmas Carol’ is an animated movie that follows Ebenezer Scrooge, a wealthy but harsh moneylender whose contempt for Christmas reflects his broader indifference toward the people around him. His outlook is shaken on Christmas Eve when the ghost of Jacob Marley appears with a warning about the consequences awaiting Scrooge if he refuses to change. What follows is a supernatural reckoning as three spirits force him to confront different parts of his life. Memories reveal the experiences that helped shape him; the present exposes the damage caused by his behavior; and a glimpse of what lies ahead shows his potentially bleak fate.

Given the chance to reconsider the person he has become, Scrooge must decide whether to remain trapped in his bitterness or transform his future. Brought to life by Stephen Donnelly, the musical fantasy comedy-drama film is based on Charles Dickens’ novel ‘A Christmas Carol’. Along the lines of ‘Coraline,’ the narrative uses fantastical encounters to confront deeper personal fears and problems. Coraline discovers a hidden world beyond her home, while Scrooge experiences supernatural visions that force him to see his own life differently. The movie can be accessed here.

9. The School for Good and Evil (2022)

‘The School for Good and Evil’ is a Paul Feig directorial that is based on Soman Chainani’s novel of the same name. The fantasy film is the tale of best friends Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie), whose lives take an unexpected turn when they are transported from their ordinary village to a mysterious institution where future heroes and villains are trained. The girls are subsequently placed in schools that seem completely at odds with their personalities. Sophie, who has always imagined herself becoming a princess, finds herself among villains, while Agatha is sent to the school for heroes. Even as they attempt to understand the strange rules governing this new world, their friendship is tested, and their assumptions about good and evil begin to unravel.

Their situation becomes even more dangerous when the school and the world beyond it face a mysterious threat. ‘The School for Good and Evil’ connects with ‘Coraline’ through young characters being transported from an ordinary environment into a fantastical world governed by unfamiliar rules. In both films, entering this strange new reality initially feels exciting, but the characters discover that there are dangers they never anticipated. It can be found on Netflix.

8. The Magician’s Elephant (2023)

Wendy Rogers steers ‘The Magician’s Elephant,’ which delves into the life of Peter, an orphan determined to discover what happened to his missing sister. His search takes an unexpected turn when a fortune teller hints that finding her will require him to track down a mysterious elephant and the magician connected to it. Rather than providing him with a simple path, the revelation sends Peter into a series of challenges that seem almost impossible to overcome. While he attempts to complete three demanding tasks, his quest gradually affects not only his own future but also the wider community around him.

The desperate search for a lost family member evolves into a fantastical journey and unexpected change. ‘The Magician’s Elephant’ and ‘Coraline’ shed light on characters driven by deeply personal goals who must navigate an unfamiliar and emotional journey. Peter searches for his sister while Coraline fights to rescue her parents and return home, heightening the emotional stakes. Adapted from Kate DiCamillo’s eponymous novel, the animated fantasy adventure film is available here.

7. The Twits (2025)

Partly inspired by Roald Dahl’s eponymous book, ‘The Twits’ centers on Mr. and Mrs. Twit, a bizarre couple whose disruptive behavior makes life difficult for everyone around them. Their influence becomes particularly troubling for Beesha and Bubsy, two orphans who find themselves caught in the couple’s path of chaos. Rather than allowing the Twits to dictate what happens to them and their community, the children look for a way to push back. Their efforts bring them into an unlikely alliance with mystical beings who are also searching for somewhere they can belong.

Together, the group attempts to challenge the Twits and protect the community from their destructive influence. ‘The Twits’ connects with ‘Coraline’ through its young protagonists confronting adults who exert a dangerous influence over their lives. Beesha and Bubsy refuse to simply accept the Twits’ behavior, just as Coraline realizes that the seemingly loving Other Mother is actually a threat and takes action against her. Shaped by Phil Johnston’s directorial vision, the animated musical comedy film can be enjoyed on Netflix.

6. Orion and the Dark (2024)

‘Orion and the Dark’ tells the story of Orion, a young boy whose imagination is dominated by an overwhelming collection of fears, with darkness being the one he struggles with most. His anxiety takes an unexpected turn when Dark, the living embodiment of what he fears, appears and leads him on an extraordinary journey. Instead of allowing Orion to remain trapped by his assumptions, Dark exposes him to the world at night, from a completely different perspective, leading him through experiences designed to challenge his beliefs about the unknown.

As their unlikely relationship develops, Orion is gradually pushed to reconsider the fears that have controlled his everyday life. Sean Charmatz serves as the director of this animated fantasy comedy film, which is based on Emma Yarlett’s children’s book of the same title. Akin to ‘Coraline,’ the narrative takes a young character beyond the safety of what he understands. The stories use frightening experiences as catalysts for personal change and the courage needed to shape one’s destiny. You may witness it here.

5. The Willoughbys (2020)

‘The Willoughbys’ centers on siblings Tim, Jane, Barnaby A, and Barnaby B, whose childhood is defined by parents more interested in themselves than in caring for their children. Tired of being neglected, the siblings decide that the only way to change their circumstances is to engineer their parents’ departure. They secretly arrange a perilous vacation, hoping that being left behind will finally give them the independence they crave. But gaining control over their own lives proves more complicated than the children anticipate. While navigating the consequences of their plan, they begin to understand that escaping an unhappy home is only the beginning of figuring out what family and belonging actually mean.

Directed by Kris Pearn, Cory Evans, and Rob Lodermeier, the animated comedy film is based on Lois Lowry’s eponymous book. ‘The Willoughbys’ has a strong link to ‘Coraline’ through its young characters dealing with a family environment where parental attention and affection are lacking. Like the Willoughby children, Coraline becomes frustrated by her parents’ neglect, turning that dissatisfaction into a desire for something different. It can be watched on Netflix.

4. Nightbooks (2021)

Based on J. A. White’s children’s book of the same name, ‘Nightbooks’ follows Alex (Winslow Fegley), a boy who loves creating frightening stories but faces social ridicule. His situation takes a terrifying turn when Natacha (Krysten Ritter), a witch, traps him inside her magical apartment and demands a new scary story from him every night. While searching for a way out, Alex discovers that he is not the only child trapped there and meets Yasmin (Lidya Jewett), who has already learned how to survive under the witch’s control.

The two navigate the apartment’s supernatural dangers and try to outwit their captor. As their escape attempts get desperate, Alex is forced to reclaim the very part of himself he had been ready to abandon. With David Yarovesky behind the lens, the fantasy film, much like ‘Coraline,’ explores the darker side of fantastical environments and how they affect young characters, who are forced to evolve. The movie is streaming on Netflix.

3. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (2022)

‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ chronicles the experiences of Geppetto, a woodcarver struggling with grief, whose attempt to create a wooden child unexpectedly brings Pinocchio to life. Suddenly faced with a boy who is curious, impulsive, and eager to understand the world, Geppetto must navigate the challenges of raising him. At the same time, Pinocchio begins to discover life for himself. Along with Sebastian J. Cricket, Pinocchio encounters unfamiliar situations that gradually shape his understanding of identity, purpose, and belonging. Their journey unfolds in Italy during the rise of fascism, adding a threatening political environment to the personal struggles.

As Pinocchio searches for his place in the world, he and Geppetto are forced to confront loss, change, and the meaning of building a family. Brought to life by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson, the animated musical fantasy film is loosely inspired by Carlo Collodi’s ‘The Adventures of Pinocchio’. Both ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ and ‘Coraline’ feature characters suddenly discovering a world far stranger than the one they previously knew, while also trying to understand where they belong. You can find the story unfold here.

2. The House (2022)

‘The House’ presents three unsettling stories connected by the same building, with each chapter moving to a different era and introducing new characters. The first chapter follows young Mabel, whose impoverished family becomes entangled with a mysterious architect after her father encounters him in the forest. The story then shifts to a modern city populated by anthropomorphic rodents, where a struggling developer attempts to restore the property after financial difficulties leave him without his workers. In the final chapter, the house stands amid a flooded, post-apocalyptic world inhabited by anthropomorphic animals, where Rosa desperately tries to preserve the place she has always considered home.

Across these changing worlds, the film examines the search for happiness and belonging. The three chapters of the British animated anthology film are directed by Emma de Swaef and Marc James Roels, Niki Lindroth von Bahr, and Paloma Baeza. ‘The House’ is thematically connected with ‘Coraline’ through the idea of a seemingly ordinary home becoming the center of something deeply strange and unsettling. In both films, the house is far more than a backdrop, with its spaces concealing mysteries and dangers that draw the characters further into unfamiliar territory. You can find it on Netflix.

1. Wendell & Wild (2022)

‘Wendell & Wild’ follows Kat Elliot, a teenage girl whose life takes an extraordinary turn when she crosses paths with the demon brothers Wendell and Wild. The demons need Kat’s help to cross into the Land of the Living, but their request comes with conditions that quickly turn their arrangement into something much more complicated. As Kat becomes caught up in their supernatural plans, she faces forces determined to stop the brothers from carrying them out. The biggest obstacle is Sister Helly, a nun known for her ability to fight demons. What begins as an attempt by two demons to enter the human world eventually becomes a bizarre supernatural adventure involving competing forces and a teenager caught in the middle.

Directed by Henry Selick, the animated comedy-horror film is based on the unpublished book of the same name that he wrote with Clay McLeod Chapman. ‘Wendell & Wild’ and ‘Coraline’ are visually puzzling stories that follow a young girl as she becomes entangled in a supernatural world far beyond her understanding. Kat is drawn into the schemes of demons, while Coraline becomes caught in the Other Mother’s disturbing alternate reality. You can stream the movie on Netflix.

Read More: Best Adult Animated Movies of All Time