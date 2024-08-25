10 Teen Comedy Movies Like Incoming You Must Watch

The Netflix teen comedy film, ‘Incoming,‘ dives into the madness of high school as four first-year students – Benj, Connor, Eddie, and Danah – get ready to attend their first-ever high school party. Hoping to change their lives and reputation going forward, the four friends have to navigate through all manner of debauchery during the night, including girl problems, drugs, and alcohol. Meanwhile, in the chaos of everything going on, Benj plans to make a move on his crush, Bailey, dreaming that he can finally seal the deal.

Directed by Dave and John Chernin in their directorial debut, the film is a throwback to raunchy teen comedies of the past that do not hesitate to depict the wildness of adolescence. As messy and complex emotions intertwine with a newfound bodily maturity, each character finds themselves trying to grapple with an internal identity crisis where their social and private needs collide. As such, the following films on this list explore those same themes of teenage angst, revelry, and partying that are prescient throughout ‘Incoming.’

10. Fun Size (2012)

In ‘Fun Size,’ helmed by Josh Schwartz, a high-school senior named Wren (Victoria Justice) gets stuck in a frantic search for her little brother, Albert, when he goes missing at a Halloween party. Desperate to be freed from her mother’s antics with her new younger boyfriend, the girl decides to attend a major party where the school’s heartthrob invites her and her friend, April. However, they soon run into trouble when Wren’s brother goes missing while trick-or-treating, leading to a quest for recovery that takes up their night.

Like ‘Incoming,’ the Schwartz directorial leaps into a world of a mishap on the eve of a big party that everyone is looking forward to attending. Wren’s recovery effort to locate her brother is not dissimilar to how Connor and Eddie get sidetracked while trying to get into the party. Moreover, the film has a sardonic lead to keep the exchanges fresh and humorous.

9. Project X (2012)

What happens when a high school party goes haywire? That is the premise of the Nima Nourizadeh-directed comedy film, ‘Project X.‘ The story follows a high school senior trio: Thomas (Thomas Mann), Costa (Oliver Cooper), and JB (Jonathan Daniel Brown) as they try to make their mark by organizing a legendary school party. However, soon, the events of the night start to take a different turn as things spiral out of control. The film takes the party premise of ‘Incoming’ to a whole other level, as debauchery and the need to top one another’s status take precedence in a story where adolescent recklessness reigns supreme. It is amusing to witness how the events of the night quickly escalate to the point of no return.

8. Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

‘Can’t Hardly Wait‘ revolves around a major party where an entire class of graduating high schoolers gather for one final day of jubilation and revelry. From school athletes to aspiring rappers, a whole plethora of students descend on the party looking to make headway into their romantic lives and maybe even serve some retribution to those who have bullied them. Under the direction of Deborah Kaplan and Harry Elfont, ‘Can’t Hardly Wait’ is one of the hallmarks of high school party flicks and serves as an inspiration for ‘Incoming.’ In both stories, the party is just the nesting ground for other subplots in the making as each character looks to fulfill their own agenda.

7. House Party (1990)

With his parents out of town, Peter, also known as Play, decides to host the grandest high school party possible. His best friend, Kid, is unfortunately grounded after getting into a fight at school and is unable to attend. However, he decides to sneak out somehow because the alluring Sydney, the most beautiful girl in school, is also going to be there. Unfortunately, his trip to the party gets beset by one absurd problem after another.

The party premise of ‘House Party’ and ‘Incoming’ may resemble one another on the surface, but where both films come alive is the ridiculousness of how characters get sidetracked from their main goal with the party in the back of their minds. Reginald Hudlin directs the film, which is brimming with comedic gags and humorous exchanges that are sure to tickle viewers as they watch Play stumble his way to the party.

6. American Pie (1999)

‘American Pie‘ is the quintessential raunchy teen comedy that sparked a generation of like-minded films. Directed by Paul Weitz, the film follows four friends, Jim, Oz, Finch, and Kevin, as they go on a self-proclaimed mission to lose their virginity before prom night closes in. As such, they launch all manners of dubious schemes to make their sexual fantasies come true, albeit having to juggle their emotions with their lust.

The coming-of-age narrative plays into the prevailing adolescent themes of ‘Incoming’ as each character juggles love and sex. The excitement and nervousness of stepping into young adulthood are captured quite well, albeit from a libidinous angle. Still, both films are a light-hearted, fun exploration of what it’s like to step into the ring of being a teenager with raging hormones that need an outlet.

5. Easy A (2010)

In ‘Easy A,‘ a young high school girl’s lie about her sexual life leads to a spiral of rumors engulfing her reputation, as soon everyone believes she is a promiscuous teen. Helmed by Will Gluck, the film centers on Olive (Emma Stone), a smart and witty girl who, in desperation to prove her sexual maturity, lies to her friend, which ends up coming back to haunt her.

While the film is not as reliant on a party as ‘Incoming,’ there is a major party that happens in the narrative, which plays a pivotal part in Olive’s journey to navigate her troubles. It also has a similarly elevated tone that plays into the comedic elements on display, including the presence of a sharp-witted narrator like Olive, which adds to the entertainment. Although it is an original story, the screenplay was in part inspired by ‘The Scarlet Letter‘ by Nathaniel Hawthorne.

4. Booksmart (2019)

When two academically oriented high school teens, Amy and Molly, discover that their less serious and constantly partying peers are heading to the same prestigious colleges at the end of school, they experience an internal crisis. Determined to have the most fun possible before they leave their high school days behind, the two decide to attend Nick’s graduation party. However, they end up having a wilder night than they previously imagined.

The Olivia Wilde directorial alights upon several similar touchstones already present in ‘Incoming.’ At the heart of the narrative is the central characters’ need for recognition and wanton abandonment as they try to break free from their rigid lifestyle, which is akin to the motivations of the crew in the Mason Thames starrer. It is a hilarious romp of teenage abandonment that has its own plethora of amusing scenes to cater to an expectant audience.

3. Dazed and Confused (1993)

Written, directed, and produced by Richard Linklater, ‘Dazed and Confused‘ follows a class of seniors during the 1970s in Austin, Texas, as they each engage in a full day of revelry to celebrate their graduation. The film is a collage of interconnected plots that have no single protagonist in place. Instead, it is an exploration of the social cliques, hobbies, culture, and attitudes of the students, who all have something to say of their own.

The same comedy and hilarity that is the hallmark of ‘Incoming’ finds its way through the Linklater directorial. However, here, it offers a more intimate glance at what an entire class of students gets up to during a day of partying, with several different subplots brimming under the surface. Incidentally, it also showcases the quirkiness of the high schoolers, which the Chernin brothers directorial does as well.

2. Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)

Adapted from Cameron Crowe’s 1981 book, ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High: A True Story,’ the Amy Heckerling-directed comedy film chronicles an entire school year through the perspective of Stacy Hamilton, an innocent teen who is interested in dating. Soon, she finds herself stuck in a complicated love triangle between two guys, Mark Ratner and Mike Damone.

‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High‘ is the second film on this list to have inspired the Chernin brothers during the making of ‘Incoming.’ The story’s blend of deeper adolescent themes amidst absurd high jinks is the recipe for a film that is entertaining on several levels. It packs enough to make light of any situation while also having a heartfelt approach to its narration. Additionally, it is one of the few films to have been selected by the Library of Congress to be preserved in the United States National Film Registry, which is an impressive stamp of approval.

1. Superbad (2007)

In ‘Superbad,’ two high school best friends, Seth and Evan, find themselves in a tight spot after their plans to attend a massive house party goes awry. Determined to locate alcohol to supply the party and to get their crushes drunk so that they can hook up with them, the two go on an epic escapade that soon spirals out of control. Scriptwriters Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg based it loosely on their personal high school experiences.

In many ways, ‘Incoming’ is the spiritual successor to the Greg Mottola directorial that has a strong following owing to its combination of over-the-top vulgarity and comedy. It was one of the main inspirations for the Chernin brothers during the development process, who alluded to their film as their version of ‘Superbad.’ It is an exaggerated tale that walks the tightrope between its deeper teenage themes and the coarse comedy at its heart and should not be missed if you enjoyed ‘Incoming.’

