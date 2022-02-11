7 Movies Like Marry Me You Must See

‘Marry Me’ is a romantic film that follows Kat Valdez, a pop star who unexpectedly marries an audience member, Charlie Gilbert, holding a “Marry Me” sign when her boyfriend cheats on her. Her marriage with Charlie opens a new window of life for Kat. Irrespective of their differences in fame, economical status, and their general premises of lives, Kat and Charlie decide to give their marriage a chance. Inspired by Kat and Charlie’s highly inspiring romance, we have made a list of similar films for our readers to enjoy. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘Marry Me’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. The Royal Treatment (2022)

Netflix’s ‘The Royal Treatment’ is another engaging romantic tale that features the love between an unusual couple, the Prince of Lavania and a local hairdresser. The film centers around Prince Thomas, who encounters a local hairdresser named Izzy as he prepares for his wedding with Lauren. As the film progresses, Thomas realizes that his fiancée isn’t his love of life, but Izzy. Like Kat, Thomas finds his true love in the wake of his marriage with another person. Thomas and Izzy, like Kat and Charlie, overcome their social differences to find their perfect partner in each other.

6. What Happens in Vegas (2008)

As far as accidental marriage is concerned, Tom Vaughan’s ‘What Happens in Vegas’ is a highly entertaining film to consider. The Cameron Diaz and Ashton Kutcher-starrer follow Joy and Jack, who get married inadvertently upon a drunken night. Even though they decide to separate, their lives get entwined and love blooms between them. The romantic comedy is similar to ‘Marry Me’ with respect to the portrayal of accidental marriage and eventual togetherness. While Kat marries Charlie, in a moment of insanity, when her boyfriend cheats on her, Joy marries Jack after her boyfriend breaks up with her at a party she throws for him.

5. Picture Perfect (1997)

Is it possible to love someone genuinely after a long pretense? Kate and Nick from Glenn Gordon Caron’s ‘Picture Perfect’ think so. The romantic comedy starring the incredible Jennifer Aniston and Jay Mohr follows Kate, who pretends to be engaged with Nick for a job promotion. What starts as a pretense gets complicated when feelings begin to get involved over their fake engagement. As in Kat and Charlie’s life together, love makes its presence known between Kate and Nick even though their initial decision to be together, like the former couple, is not based on the foundation of love.

4. The Proposal (2009)

Starring Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds, Anne Fletcher’s ‘The Proposal’ is an irresistible romantic comedy that follows Margaret Tate and Andrew Paxton, who pretend to be engaged for Margaret to avoid deportation from the United States to Canada. While Kat marries Charlie upon a moment of madness and to avoid embarrassment, Margaret fakes an engagement with Andrew to avoid deportation. Even though the couples’ motivations differ, the road they walk together is of love and understanding. Margaret and Andrew’s lives, like Kat and Charlie’s, take a wild turn when they realize that their togetherness has potential irrespective of several challenges.

3. Love Actually (2003)

What’s stranger than a sassy pop star falling in love with a high-school math teacher? Maybe the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom falling in love with a new junior member of his household staff! Richard Curtis’ romantic comedy ‘Love Actually’ follows several love stories, including the astonishing aforementioned one. If the admirers of ‘Marry Me’ watch Hugh Grant’s David and Martine McCutcheon’s Natalie glow in love irrespective of their stark social differences, they will surely think about the journey Kat and Charlie covers for love without getting swayed by the presence of their differences.

2. The American President (1995)

Can a lobbyist be the better half of the American President? United States President Andrew Shepherd and Sydney Ellen Wade say yes in Rob Reiner’s ‘The American President.’ Ranked No. 75 on American Film Institute’s list of America’s Greatest Love Stories, the romantic film centers around the President and Sydney’s romance that strives to overcome several adversities. While Kat and Charlie struggle with media attention and scrutiny in ‘Marry Me’ while sustaining their romance, Andrew and Sydney face political attention and scrutiny to do the same. The severe differences between the two of them and their love that stands tall irrespective of their social positions also remind us of ‘Marry Me.’

1. Notting Hill (1999)

‘Marry Me’ is simply the 21st century’s ‘Notting Hill.’ Roger Michell’s romantic comedy follows renowned Hollywood actress Anna Scott, whose life turns around when she meets William Thacker, a London book store owner. In front of Will, Anna’s extreme popularity becomes irrelevant and they both begin a journey to discover love and companionship. Like Charlie and Kat, whose oneness gets tested by Kat’s stardom, Will and Anna’s togetherness also gets intervened by the latter’s stardom. Both the films depict whether the respective couples stand the test of challenges that come their way.

