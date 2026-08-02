12 Movies Like Superbad on Netflix Right Now

Directed by Greg Mottola, ‘Superbad‘ is a comedy film that follows lifelong best friends Seth (Jonah Hill) and Evan (Michael Cera) as they approach high school graduation. Hoping to impress their crushes and make the most of one unforgettable night before college changes their lives, the duo volunteers to supply alcohol for a classmate’s party with help from their awkward friend Fogell (Christopher Mintz-Plasse), who has just acquired a fake ID. What seems like a straightforward plan quickly unravels into a series of wildly unpredictable misadventures. They run into strange individuals in the unlikeliest of spaces, even as they pretend to be in control.

Amid outrageous, absurd situations, Seth and Evan are forced to confront their insecurities, uncertain futures, and the possibility that their lifelong friendship is about to change forever. Often recognized for its characters and over-the-top humor, the movie also features Seth Rogen, Bill Hader, and Emma Stone in pivotal roles. These movies on Netflix, similar to ‘Superbad,’ are wild and adventurous stories where eccentric characters navigate escalating chaos, while also dealing with their own confusions about life and meaning.

12. The Other Guys (2010)

Crafted by Adam McKay, ‘The Other Guys’ revolves around Allen Gamble (Will Ferrell), a desk detective, and Terry Hoitz (Mark Wahlberg), his hot-headed partner, as they are thrust into a high-profile investigation involving a wealthy individual. This opportunity comes to them because another NYC detective duo they admire is suddenly taken out of action. Eager to prove they are more than backup officers, the mismatched pair stumble through one outrageous situation after another while learning to work together.

When the case grows larger than either of them imagined, they get the chance to become the heroes they have always admired. Although ‘The Other Guys’ unfolds in a different setting, it shares the same energy and absurd humor that make ‘Superbad’ memorable. The films thrive on hilariously mismatched duos, awkward interactions, ridiculous situations, and friendships that grow stronger through nonstop chaos. The action comedy film is streaming on Netflix.

11. White Chicks (2004)

In ‘White Chicks,’ after a failed undercover operation leaves their careers hanging by a thread, FBI agents and brothers Kevin Copeland (Shawn Wayans) and Marcus Copeland (Marlon Wayans) receive one final chance to redeem themselves. Their mission is to protect wealthy sisters Brittany and Tiffany Wilson from a planned kidnapping during a trip to the Hamptons. When the girls refuse to appear in public following a minor accident, Kevin and Marcus resort to disguising themselves as the Wilson sisters to keep the investigation alive.

The outrageous humor of ‘Superbad’ is matched by ‘White Chicks,’ which delivers the same kind of unapologetic entertainment. Both films embrace absurd situations, relentless chaos, and numerous disasters. Helmed by Keenen Ivory Wayans, the action comedy film can be accessed here.

10. The Wrong Missy (2020)

‘The Wrong Missy‘ centers on Tim Morris (David Spade), whose carefully planned company retreat to Hawaii goes spectacularly wrong after he accidentally invites the wrong Melissa. Expecting to spend the vacation with the charming Melissa (Molly Sims), Tim instead ends up traveling with the wildly unpredictable Missy (Lauren Lapkus), a woman he hoped never to meet again after a terrible first date. One embarrassing mishap leads to another, and Tim desperately tries to keep the trip from falling apart.

He gradually begins to question whether his biggest mistake could unexpectedly become the best thing to happen to him. Brought to life by Tyler Spindel, the rom-com, akin to ‘Superbad,’ thrives on outrageous humor, escalating situations, and unexpected personal connections. The films build their comedy around awkward encounters and protagonists trying to make sense of everything happening around them. Watch it on Netflix.

9. Me Time (2022)

With John Hamburg in the director’s chair, ‘Me Time‘ follows Sonny Fisher (Kevin Hart), a devoted stay-at-home father who spends his days caring for his children while his wife supports the family. Craving a rare escape from his daily routine, Sonny accepts an invitation from his free-spirited high school friend Huck Dembo (Mark Wahlberg) to join him on a weekend getaway. Their reunion soon descends into a whirlwind of outrageous mishaps, from embarrassing accidents to dangerous encounters that push Sonny far outside his comfort zone.

Friendship remains the driving force in both ‘Me Time’ and ‘Superbad.’ While the characters are at very different stages of life, each film blends comedy with heartfelt moments as lifelong friends stumble through one chaotic adventure that ultimately strengthens their bond. The comedy film can be found here.

8. Little Brother (2026)

‘Little Brother‘ is a Matt Spicer directorial that tells the story of Rudd (John Cena). He is a successful real estate agent whose carefully organized life is disrupted by the unexpected return of Marcus (Eric André), the young man he once mentored through a high school Big Brother program. Although they are unrelated, Marcus has always considered Rudd the older brother he never had. After moving into Rudd’s home at his wife Deirdre’s (Michelle Monaghan) encouragement, Marcus brings nonstop chaos to the household, creating problems in both Rudd’s personal and professional life.

Believing his friend has lost his spark, Marcus sets out to help Rudd rediscover his enthusiasm, leading to absolute chaos. Beyond the outrageous comedy, both ‘Little Brother’ and ‘Superbad’ are rooted in meaningful friendships, while also balancing chaos with genuine emotional moments and absurd character dynamics. You can find it here.

7. Bad Trip (2021)

Kitao Sakurai steers ‘Bad Trip,’ which begins when Chris Carey (Eric André) leaves Florida with his best friend, Bud Malone (Lil Rel Howery), determined to reconnect with the woman he has never gotten over since high school. What should have been a simple drive to NYC quickly goes off the rails after the duo steals a car belonging to Bud’s dangerous sister, Trina Malone (Tiffany Haddish), who escapes from prison and sets out to hunt them down.

While they desperately stay one step ahead of her, every stop on their journey leads to bizarre encounters, pranks, and wildly unpredictable situations. At the heart of both ‘Bad Trip’ and ‘Superbad’ is an unforgettable journey fueled by friendship and bad decisions. The characters stumble from one hilarious predicament to the next, turning ordinary goals into wildly chaotic adventures. The engaging comedy film unfolds here.

6. The Night Before (2015)

Crafted by Jonathan Levine, ‘The Night Before’ is a comedy film that chronicles the experiences of lifelong friends Ethan Miller (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), Isaac Greenberg (Seth Rogen), and Chris Roberts (Anthony Mackie), who have spent every Christmas Eve together since high school. With adulthood pulling them in different directions and their annual tradition nearing its end, the trio decides to celebrate with one final unforgettable night in NYC. Their mission is to reach the Nutcracka Ball, a legendary Christmas party they have spent years trying to find.

However, unexpected distractions, personal dilemmas, and one outrageous mishap after another threaten to derail their plans before the night is over. Directed by Jonathan Levine, the comedy balances outrageous humor with heartfelt friendship. Fans of ‘Superbad’ will appreciate the effortless chemistry between the central trio in ‘The Night Before.’ Both films thrive on witty banter, wildly different personalities, and the kind of friendship that makes every ridiculous situation even funnier. Enjoy it on Netflix.

5. Mardi Gras: Spring Break (2011)

‘Mardi Gras: Spring Break’ centers on college seniors Mike Morgan (Nicholas D’Agosto), Bump (Josh Gad), and Scottie (Bret Harrison), who set off to New Orleans with dreams of an unforgettable Mardi Gras celebration. Their plans for a carefree weekend of parties, alcohol, and sex become considerably more complicated when Mike’s girlfriend, Erica (Danneel Harris), joins the trip. What starts as a simple spring break getaway quickly descends into a nonstop series of outrageous misadventures and absurd situations that push the trio’s friendship and their luck to the limit.

Capturing the reckless party atmosphere of ‘Superbad’ and its raunchy world, ‘Mardi Gras: Spring Break’ offers a similar brand of unapologetic comedy. The films follow a group of friends chasing an unforgettable night, only to find themselves swept into one ridiculous predicament after another. Shaped by the directorial vision of Phil Dornfeld, the comedy film is available on Netflix.

4. Who’s a Good Boy? (2022)

‘Who’s a Good Boy?’ or ‘El Guau’ tells the story of Chema (Sebastian Dante), an awkward high school student determined to win the attention of Claudia (Sirena Ortiz), the charming new girl at school, before graduation. Shy and inexperienced, Chema struggles to even start a conversation with her, and every attempt to impress her ends in embarrassment. Even after seeking all kinds of questionable advice, he finds himself firmly stuck in the friend zone.

Refusing to give up, Chema throws himself into increasingly ridiculous schemes, hoping to change Claudia’s opinion of him. ‘Superbad’ and ‘Who’s a Good Boy?’ delve into the outrageous plans of socially awkward teenagers whose desperate attempts to impress their crushes lead to one embarrassing situation after another. Written and directed by Ihtzi Hurtado, the Mexican comedy film can be accessed here.

3. Hard Feelings (2023)

‘Hard Feelings‘ or ‘Hammerharte Jungs’ explores the lives of teenage best friends Charly (Tobias Schäfer) and Paula (Cosima Henman) as their easygoing friendship becomes increasingly complicated by adolescence. While navigating the awkward realities of high school, the pair find themselves dealing with confusing emotions, newfound desires, and a growing attraction that threatens to change their relationship forever. Determined to make sense of their feelings without ruining the bond they have built over the years, they stumble through many embarrassing situations.

Much like ‘Superbad,’ the narrative captures the awkward transition from adolescence to adulthood with absurd humor. The films also depict teenage insecurities, romantic confusion, and the fear that growing up could change even the strongest friendships. Directed by Granz Henman, the German comedy film can be found on Netflix.

2. The Package (2018)

Brought to life by Jake Szymanski, ‘The Package’ is a comedy film that revolves around Sean Floyd (Daniel Doheny), who heads into the woods for a spring break camping trip with his friends Jeremy Abelar (Eduardo Franco) and Donnie (Luke Spencer Roberts). Hoping Sean will finally confess his feelings to Jeremy’s twin sister, Becky (Geraldine Viswanathan), Jeremy secretly invites her and her friend Sarah (Sadie Calvano) to join them. The getaway takes a wildly unexpected turn after a freak knife accident leaves one of the friends seriously injured, sending the group on a frantic overnight mission to fix the situation.

As they race between forests, hospitals, and increasingly absurd predicaments, every attempt to solve one problem only creates another. Whereas ‘Superbad’ revolves around a mission to make one night count, ‘The Package’ replaces that goal with an emergency that doesn’t seem to end, despite repeated efforts. The eccentric characters in the films are forced to think on their feet while chaos follows them everywhere. You may watch it on Netflix.

1. Incoming (2024)

Written and directed by Dave and John Chernin, ‘Incoming‘ narrates the tale of four freshmen who pin all their hopes on thriving at their very first high school party. Benj Nielsen (Mason Thames) sees the night as his chance to get closer to his crush Bailey (Isabella Ferreira), while Eddie (Ramon Reed) and Connor (Raphael Alejandro) arrive with problems of their own. Thanks to their wealthy friend Danah Koushani (Bardia Seiri), the group secures an invitation to a house party that quickly spins out of control.

Instead of becoming an unforgettable success, the evening erupts into increasingly ridiculous mishaps and drunk adults. ‘Superbad’ and ‘Incoming’ portray unforgettable nights where anxious teenagers chase popularity, romance, and acceptance. Both films deal with awkward encounters, escalating disasters, and hilarious moments unfold unexpectedly. You can find the comedy film here.

Read More: Is Superbad Based on a True Story?