Netflix’s ‘In Good Hands’ Sequel Has Begun Filming in Istanbul

The filming of Netflix’s Turkish film ‘Sen Büyümeye Bak’ has begun on July 20, 2023. The film is a sequel to ‘In Good Hands,’ which premiered on the streaming platform on March 21, 2022. ‘In Good Hands’ follows Melisa, a single mother who gets diagnosed with a terminal illness. Her life turns around when she gets together with Firat. ‘Sen Büyümeye Bak’ will follow the relationship between Firat and Melisa’s son Can, who deals with the loss of his mother.

Istanbul, Turkey, serves as the principal location of the film. ‘In Good Hands’ was filmed in the city as well. Several of the sequel’s cast members, including Kaan Urgancıoğlu and Melisa Aslı Pamuk, were spotted in the city since the filming has begun. Istanbul is one of the major international filming locations. ‘Aftersun,’ ‘Murder on the Orient Express,’ ‘Armageddon,’ ‘Skyfall,’ ‘Argo,’ ‘Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,’ ‘The Swimmers,’ etc. are some of the popular productions filmed in the city.

Ketche, who directed the 2022 film, is also at the helm of the sequel. The filmmaker is known for Turkish shows and films such as ‘Muslum,’ ‘The Shadow Team,’ ‘Sampiyon,’ etc. The sequel is written by Hakan Bonomo, who also wrote the original film.

Urgancıoğlu is reprising his character Firat in the film. The actor is known for playing Deniz in John Krasinski-starrer ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ and Casa in Guy Ritchie’s Jason Statham and Hugh Grant-starrer ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre.’ His major credits include Ilgaz Kaya in ‘The Judgment,’ Ehsan in ‘Pozyvnoy Baron,’ Emir Kozcuoglu in ‘Endless Love,’ etc. Mert Ege Ak reprises the character Can. Ezgi Senler, who plays Fatoş in the original film, is also a part of the sequel.

Melisa Aslı Pamuk is the new addition to the film series. Her character is currently under wraps. The actress is known for playing Cemre Gür in ‘Crash,’ Selin in ‘Kilit,’ Sibel in ‘EGO – Erkege Güven Olmaz,’ etc. Pamuk and Urgancıoğlu previously worked together in ‘Endless Love,’ in which the former plays Asu. Netflix is yet to announce the release date of the sequel. However, we can expect the same to premiere in Q4 2023 or Q1 2024.

Read More: Is In Good Hands Based on a True Story?