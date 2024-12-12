Eric Roberts, Dan Lauria, and Robert Ri’chard to Star in Danny LeGare’s ‘Not My Dog’

Danny LeGare has secured three charming performers for his next film! The Cinemaholic can confirm that Eric Roberts, Dan Lauria, and Robert Ri’chard will star in the coming-of-age comedy film ‘Not My Dog.’ Principal photography for the movie will start in Hartford, Connecticut, on February 14 and conclude on March 14, 2025. Ri’chard also serves as a co-producer, while Rylie Pennington headlines the project. Other cast members are Sal Rendino, Hailey Olints, and Christian Miclette. LeGare also penned the screenplay.

The plot revolves around a 12-year-old intelligent girl named Bridget (Pennington) who prefers a routine lifestyle over the world’s chaos. After her mother sends her off on an errand, she accidentally befriends a stray dog and names him Nudge. Struggling to shake him off, the protagonist embarks on a long-winded journey across her town, stumbling across various individuals with their own challenges. As Bridget crosses paths with these people, she starts forming her own perspective on the complex notions of friendship, responsibility, and loyalty.

As the narrative progresses, the townsfolk start to pick on Nudge. Bridget has to determine whether her reasons for running away from him are valid or if her reluctance hides something else. Gradually, the young girl discovers the joys of childhood and adolescence while also figuring out her own responsibilities and whether her unlikely friendship with Nudge means something more.

Even though Roberts is known for his dramatic performances, his versatility is one of his greatest assets, playing the likes of James Munroe in 2010’s action thriller ‘The Expendables‘ and Buck in the thriller drama ‘Runaway Train,’ which garnered him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. His part as Gotham City mob boss Maroni in Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight‘ is one of his most popular appearances. His other notable works include Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘Inherent Vice,’ Bob Fosse’s biographical drama ‘Star 80,’ and Frank Pierson’s ‘King of the Gypsies.’

Lauria is well-versed in comedy productions, having played Jack Arnold, the father of Kevin, in ABC’s ‘The Wonder Years.’ He is known for portraying Phil Coldshank in the buddy cop comedy ‘Stakeout’ and Wally in the Christmas film ‘Holidate.’ Recently, he appeared as Democratic Party politician Tip O’Neill in Sean McNamara’s biographical drama film ‘Reagan.’

Ri’chard is a talented actor who has received critical acclaim for his performances as Damien Carter in the sports drama ‘Coach Carter‘ and Arnaz Leroy Ballard in UPN’s sitcom ‘One on One.’ The actor is also credited with appearances in ‘The Vampire Diaries,’ ‘The Rich & the Ruthless,’ and ‘Empire.’ His most recent appearance was as Nile in the second season of BET+’s ‘Haus of Vicious.’

LeGare is a writer, director, and producer who has helmed projects such as the thriller ‘Finders Keepers’ and ‘House Rules for Bad Girls,’ which also marked his feature-length debut. He began his directorial career with the 2007 short ‘Even If.’ His latest feature is the family drama ‘Spirit of Friendship.’

