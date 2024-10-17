Saadet Aksoy and Nejat Isler to Star in Sibel Guvenc’s ‘Loya’

Saadet Aksoy and Nejat Isler are teaming up for Sibel Guvenc’s sophomore feature directorial! The Cinemaholic has learned that Aksoy and Isler will star in the drama ‘Loya.’ Filming is slated to begin on October 28, 2024, in Toronto, Canada. Guvenc has also written the story and is a producer on the project.

The plot centers on Loya, an eleven-year-old nature child living in the Turkish mountains. After losing her adoptive father, she was diagnosed with cancer. We follow her as she fights for both her life and her land, which is facing destruction at the hands of a Canadian gold mining company owned by her biological father. Her journey as she tries to reconcile with him and save her home while coping with her terminal illness is what follows.

Saadet Aksoy is the star of the Netflix fantasy series ‘Shahmaran,’ which focuses on the legend of the titular mystical creature awaiting a prophecy, and Sergio Castellitto’s war romance ‘Twice Born,’ in which she starred alongside Penélope Cruz and Emile Hirsch. Her notable television credits include the period dramas ‘Wounded Love’ and ‘The Magnificent Century,’ and the business-romance drama ‘Kördügüm.’

Nejat Isler is best known for the Palme d’Or-winning drama film ‘Winter Sleep,’ directed by Nuri Bilge Ceylan. It is based on a novel by Anton Chekhov and explores a complicated relationship between an actor and his wife. He also starred as the lead in the Netflix crime mystery dramas ‘10 Days of a Bad Man’ and ‘10 Days of a Good Man,’ both of which follow private investigator Sadik (Isler) as he tries to solve complex cases. Isler’s other notable film credits include ‘Color of Victory,’ ‘The Garage,’ and ‘For Both of Us.’ He also served as the narrator for the Netflix thriller drama series ‘As the Crow Flies.’

Sibel Guvenc has many short films showcasing her directorial prowess, including ‘End of the Rope,’ ‘One Step Apart,’ and ‘Turkish Mesir Macunu.’ She has also directed the feature-length music documentary ‘Reflections of Invisible,’ which explores the power of music in human psychology.

Toronto, AKA Hollywood North, has been the filming location for many notable films and shows, including ‘The Umbrella Academy,’ ‘The Shape of Water,’ ‘Priscilla,’ ‘Reacher,’ and ‘It.’

