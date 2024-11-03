10 Mystery Shows Like Grotesquerie You Must See

FX’s ‘Grotesquerie’ delves into a complex serial killer story told through the eyes of an ultra-successful detective named Lois Tryon. When a series of disturbing homicides starts cropping up in the neighborhood, Lois starts suspecting that they have something to do with her personal life. The more the investigator dives into the case, the more she starts losing her grip over reality, her relationships, and her crippling case of alcoholism. However, things get even more intriguing when a church nun, Sister Megan, starts teaming up with her to solve the murders that eerily resemble something out of a religious text.

Created by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken, the thriller show captures a tense environment that is rarely found in detective fiction of its kind, particularly in the way it underlies every aspect of the story. Moreover, there is a sense of trepidation and dread that never leaves the screen throughout Lois’ quest, making her discovery of the murderer all the more intriguing and often bordering on the supernatural. Thus, to cater to the demand for more out-of-the-box narratives that walk the fine line between psychological horror and elevated drama, here is a list of shows like ‘Grotesquerie’ you must watch.

10. The Watcher (2022-)

‘The Watcher’ centers on a married couple who become victims of a stalker by the name of The Watcher after they move into a new home in Westfield, New Jersey. Subsequently, they have to contend with the psychological fears and anxieties associated with sinister letters sent by their stalker, who follows them every step of the way, turning their life into a voyeuristic nightmare.

The thriller show is based on a 2018 report titled ‘The Haunting of a Dream House’ by Reeves Wiedeman and was brought to life by creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, with the former sharing the same credit on ‘Grotesquerie.’ As such, there are bound to be certain parallels between both shows, specifically in their exploration of contemporary fears surrounding the declining nature of society and an inner belief that things are only getting worse. It creates a tense atmosphere that plays into the creepy aspect of the stalker’s schemes.

9. Hemlock Grove (2013-2015)

The horror thriller ‘Hemlock Grove’ is an adaptation of Brian McGreevy’s 2012 eponymous novel, which chronicles the exploits of Peter and Roman, two young boys who become suspects in a murder investigation involving a young girl. Subsequently, the pair decides to join efforts in bringing the real culprit to light and clearing their names. Created by Brian McGreevy, the show takes a few cues from ‘Grotesquerie,’ specifically in how a number of highly elevated and exaggerated claims become part of the central mystery. A lot of questions arise from the nature of the crime itself and the inclusion of the two protagonists in the affairs. As a result, it becomes more personal and messy, which parallels a lot of the core concepts of the FX series.

8. Ratched (2020)

‘Ratched‘ dives into the origins of the titular nurse character from the 1975 film ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest‘ by Miloš Forman, which was based on the eponymous novel written by Ken Kesey. The show was created by Evan Romansky and takes an intricate look into the life of Ratched as she becomes part of a psychiatric hospital’s staff and, subsequently, her slow descent into a dark and disturbing figure. Its intriguing and unconventional character development shares some points of reference with ‘Grotesquerie.’ However, above all, both stories do not shirk away from depicting morally ambiguous characters walking down an unflinching path where only murky waters await, making them synonymous with each other.

7. Marianne (2019)

Crafted by Samuel Bodin, the French horror show ‘Marianne‘ tells the story of a young novelist named Emma who finds her worst nightmare coming to fruition as the characters from her horror novel begin invading the real world. With the lines between reality and fiction blurring, it creates a whole host of psychological tension and fears within the protagonist, who tries to find the root of the cause before more harm is done. Although ‘Grotesquerie’ may have a more investigative angle to its narrative, both shows are brilliant at their depiction of the paranoia that spreads from a central character who is not in control of their world. As their grasp on their surrounding weakens, so does the darkness around them and the resulting shift in the tectonic plates underneath their feet, resulting in some intriguing storylines worth diving into.

6. Servant (2019-2023)

‘Servant‘ centers on a young Philadelphia couple, Dorothy and Sean Turner, whose loss of their infant son, Jericho, pushes them to replace the boy with a reincarnated doll. Dorothy finds solace in the doll’s presence as she undergoes a complete psychological breakdown following her son’s death. However, after the couple hires a new eighteen-year-old nanny named Leanne to live with them, things start going awry inside the home as an unknown and inexplicable force starts haunting the family and their peace.

Brought to life by Tony Basgallop with M. Night Shyamalan acting as showrunner, the horror drama is a unique companion piece to ‘Grotesquerie,’ especially how it explores personal insecurities amidst a dark and disturbing presence bearing down over the central characters. It also showcases how the surreal and the mundane worlds intersect, particularly when people’s psyches are involved, as the weight of their grievances propels them towards macabre tidings.

5. Wayward Pines (2015-2016)

Developed by Chad Hodge, ‘Wayward Pines’ follows a Secret Service agent named Ethan Burke, who wakes up to a nightmare scenario in which he is trapped in a small town where leaving is prohibited against all odds. Things get complicated and surreal when Burke learns that his former lover, Kate Hewson, is living in the peaceful environment of the town. Subsequently, the agent begins an investigation into the whereabouts of two of his fellow colleagues while also trying to find a way to escape the town’s premises.

Fans of ‘Grotesquerie’ are likely to pick up on the whimsical and yet tense environment of ‘Wayward Pines,’ where nothing is as it seems and everything seems strangely abnormal. The show is an adaptation of Blake Crouch’s eponymous novel series, which delves into a science fiction story with several ins and outs. The layered structure and concept of the premise create a sense of dread that drips through each second of the mystery, allowing for an intriguing watch that keeps the interest despite its forays into confusing territory.

4. From (2022-)

‘From’ is a science fiction horror show about a group of people trapped in a mysterious town where dark and unsavory creatures come out at night to haunt the residents. The story is told through the point of view of Sheriff Boyd Stevens and members of the Matthews family, who get engulfed in the town’s dark web and try to survive to the best of their ability.

Crafted by John Griffin, the psychologically challenging themes of ‘From’ are perfect for those looking for more of the twisted style narration at work in ‘Grotesquerie.’ Both shows alight upon a very similar tone and a riveting mystery-driven story that never allows the audience the room to breathe or relax amidst the numerous unknown elements at play. It is also eerily sinister, which adds to the immersion and feeling of dread throughout.

3. The Outsider (2020)

In ‘The Outsider,‘ a small-town detective named Ralph Anderson becomes engulfed in the investigation of a young boy’s murder. Although it seems straightforward in the beginning, the mystery descends into unforeseen territory, where the protagonist starts questioning everything he knows about reality. The further Anderson pushes for the truth, the more it becomes evident that something else is lurking in the shadows with an inexplicable origin.

In a similar fashion to ‘Grotesquerie,’ ‘The Outsider’ takes a relatively simple murder mystery premise and elevates it to an increasingly terrifying and complex narrative where nothing makes sense other than the possibility of the supernatural. It is based on Stephen King’s eponymous novel and doubles down on its creepy and disturbing source material with even more emphasis on the protagonist’s journey into madness. Intriguingly, both shows feature a central tension in the plot, which revolves around the natural and the unnatural.

2. Bates Motel (2013-2017)

Developed by Carlton Cuse, Kerry Ehrin, and Anthony Cipriano, ‘Bates Motel’ is a prequel to Alfred Hitchcock’s horror-thriller classic ‘Psycho,’ which itself was based on the 1959 eponymous novel by Robert Bloch. The show follows the titular protagonist, Norman Bates, as he buys a motel in the town of White Pine Bay, where he starts a new life with his mother, Norma, after his father’s death. It portrays a dark and personal story where crime and drama intertwine in ways that lead to a chaotic and often inexplicable narrative brimming with an ambiguous tone. To that end, there are similarities between the unique vibe captured in the series and in ‘Grotesquerie,’ where grisly subject matters are never far from the central thematic ideas.

1. Hannibal (2013-2015)

FBI special investigator Will Graham’s life is upended when he meets forensic psychiatrist Dr. Hannibal Lecter in the psychological thriller series ‘Hannibal,’ based on the characters and stories featured in Thomas Harris’ novels on the titular serial killer. Owing to a special ability to empathize with killers, Graham is sought out by his higher-ups to solve several murder cases across the Maryland area. However, the more he dives into the gruesome deaths, the more he starts losing himself, which is where Hannibal steps in to help him recalibrate his mindset. Throughout the narrative, they start building a special bond, even if Graham has no idea about Hannibal’s hidden nature.

There are a lot of similarities and parallels that can be drawn between ‘Grotesquerie’ and ‘Hannibal,’ not least of which is the idea of a central character who gets emotionally and psychologically tied to the crimes surrounding their professional lives. As a consequence, their identities start merging with the societal degradation around them, which is reflected back in disturbing ways. If not the tonal and thematic similarities, there are also a boatload of twists and turns spread throughout both shows, where the narrative always feels balanced on a knife-edge.

Read More: Grotesquerie Finale Recap and Ending, Explained: Is Lois Stuck in Her Dreams?