6 Shows Like High Heat You Must See

‘High Heat‘ (known as ‘Donde Hubo Fuego’ in Spanish) is a Spanish-language Mexican thriller series. Created by José Ignacio Valenzuela (‘Who Killed Sara?‘), the series follows Alfonso “Poncho “Quiroga, a young man searching for the truth about his brother’s murder. His quest leads Poncho to a fire station in Mexico City, where he starts work as a firefighter.

The enthralling series showcases the lives of firefighters in Mexico City while a murder mystery, secret motivations, and betrayals brim in the background. Naturally, viewers who enjoyed the show must be on the hunt for more such content. In that case, allow us to share a list of similar shows we think you will also enjoy. You can watch most of these shows like ‘High Heat’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu!

6. SkyMed (2022-)

‘SkyMed‘ is a Canadian medical drama series created by Julie Puckrin. It follows the everyday lives of the nurses and pilots working for an air ambulance service in remote parts of Manitoba. However, the group faces several arduous challenges and difficulties as they race against time to save countless lives. Although the engaging drama does not center on firefighters like ‘High Heat,’ the series attempts to subvert the depiction of paramedical and emergency response service similar to the latter show. Hence, ‘High Heat’ viewers will enjoy watching ‘SkyMed.’

5. Tacoma FD (2019–)

Created by Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme, ‘Tacoma FD’ is a comedy series about the titular fire department. The story follows the firefighters at a firehouse in Tacoma, Washington, who face interesting and whacky challenges in one of America’s wettest cities. The series flips the narrative of a typical firefighting drama and gives viewers a hilarious look at the unglamorous nature of the job. Therefore, viewers looking for something light-hearted compared to the self-serious tone of ‘High Heat’ will relish the series’ fun-filled take on firefighting.

4. Station 19 (2018–)

‘Station 19’ is an action-drama series created by Stacy McKee. It is a spin-off of the popular medical drama series ‘Grey’s Anatomy‘ created by Shonda Rhimes. The series revolves around firefighters of the Seattle Fire Department who struggle to balance their personal and professional lives. Just like ‘High Heat,’ it explores the ins and outs of a fire department, its hierarchy, culture, and the challenges it faces, albeit against the backdrop of the American city of Seattle. Moreover, the series is high on action, giving viewers some heart-racing moments.

3. 9-1-1 (2018–)

‘9-1-1‘ is a procedural television series created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear. It follows Athena Grant-Nash and Robert “Bobby” Nash, who lead a capable team of police officers, paramedics, firefighters, and dispatchers working in the Los Angeles first responder service. While the series shines a light on firefighters like ‘High Heat,’ it features an ethnically, culturally, and emotionally diverse cast of characters giving viewers a comprehensive look at the challenges faced by first responders. Moreover, it includes interesting story arcs that develop the main characters in exciting ways, making ‘9-1-1’ worth your time.

2. Third Watch (1999–2005)

‘Third Watch’ is one of the best attempts at capturing the lives of all three branches of New York City’s emergency services. The action-drama series created by John Wells and Edward Allen Bernero revolves around the exceptional people working for New York City Police Department (NYPD), Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and New York City Fire Department (FDNY). The series beautifully balances the personal and professional conflicts of its diverse characters and features storylines that form a continuous story arc. Therefore, it is similar to ‘High Heat’ but offers viewers a unique flavor due to its incorporation of real-world events and the New York setting.

1. Chicago Fire (2012–)

Created by Michael Brandt and Derek Haas, ‘Chicago Fire‘ is a drama series about the professional and personal lives of firefighters, rescue personnel, and paramedics of the Chicago Fire Department’s Firehouse 51. The series is imaginative in its approach to showcasing firefighting and features some enthralling action sequences just like ‘High Heat.’ Moreover, the heart of the story remains the emotional conflicts between the characters, and their personal conflicts form the crux of the story. The series creates an expansive world that has transformed into the ‘Chicago’ franchise of television shows. Therefore, ‘Chicago Fire’ is our top pick for this list!

