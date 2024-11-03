10 Shows Similar to Like a Dragon Yakuza You Must See

‘Like a Dragon: Yakuza’ is a Japanese action drama show that centers around Kazuma Kiryu’s story, told in a dual timeline almost a decade apart. As an older teenager in 1995, Kazuma accidentally leads his friends into the mouths of danger as he attempts to fulfill his dreams of becoming the Dragon of Dojima. Consequently, Kazuma, Nishiki, Yumi, and Miho find themselves swapping out their quaint orphanage for the nightlife of Kamurochō as the boys join the Dojima Yakuza Family. Nevertheless, their lives quickly spiral out of control, leaving Kazuma imprisoned. Ten years later, Kazuma—now a grown man—returns to an entirely new Kamurochō, where Nishiki now leads the Dojima Family. Thus, as he navigates a new era for the Yakuza as conflict brews between clans, his past continues viciously haunting his present.

Created by Sean Crouch and Yugo Nakamura, the show adapts the ‘Yakuza’ video game series and brings an action-heavy narrative about life as a Yakuza gangster, examining two different eras for the crime organization. If Kazuma’s exploits through this engaging and entertaining world have caught your attention, here are a few other stories similar to ‘Like a Dragon: Yakuza’ that you might enjoy!

10. House of Ninjas (2024-)

Created by Dave Boyle, ‘House of Ninjas’ presents a modern dive into a part of Japanese history that might appeal to viewers who enjoyed the cultural insight in ‘Like a Dragon: Yakuza.’ The show revolves around the Tawara family, an intriguing bunch who hail from a long line of shinobi warriors. Nonetheless, an incident forces the patriarch, Souichi, to push a regular life on his family, hidden away from their roots. This threatens to change once the Tawara family’s long-standing rivals, The Fumas, reappear, bringing new trouble with them. The show features a dynamic, action-heavy storyline that deals with themes of family, loss, and ambitions—all of which will resonate with fans who enjoy Kazuma and Nishiki’s storyline in ‘Like a Dragon: Yakuza.’

9. The Gentlemen (2024-2026)

Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Gentlemen‘ is a spin-off show to the creator’s eponymous 2019 gangster film. The show finds Edward “Eddie” Horniman on the heels of a peculiar inheritance. As the former army man comes into possession of his father’s fifteen thousand acres vast estate, he quickly discovers its relation to the infamous Glass family-run weed empire. Naturally, this leads to Eddie’s introduction into the precarious British underworld and the many dangers it possesses. Throughout the show, the protagonist finds the dubious partnership of his older brother and known coke addict, Freddie, as well as the crime syndicate head, Susie Glass.

The trio’s venture into solidifying their presence in the criminal underworld presents a fascinating story with gangs and crime at its center. For the same reason, the show becomes a source of curiosity for anyone who has become a fan of the genre after ‘Like a Dragon: Yakuza.’

8. Smoking (2018-)

‘Smoking’ is a Japanese crime show that equips a unique narrative about doling out justice, even if the road to vengeance falls outside of the law. The narrative centers around Uncle Sabe, who runs an operation where a group of homeless men become vigilantes. Through contractual assassinations, this group of misfits—including Hifumin, Haccho, and Goro—hunt down their targets and deliver pieces of their tattooed skin as proof of death. The show sports diverse storylines within each episode, bringing a new take on the themes of justice, revenge, and honor. Although the story never directly and brazenly deals with the Yakuza, its exploration of crime in Japan, paired with the camaraderie between the central characters, is bound to attract the intrigue of ‘Like a Dragon: Yakuza’ fans.

7. High & Low: The Story of S.W.O.R.D. (2015-)

‘High & Low: The Story of S.W.O.R.D.’ is the first installment in the Japanese action franchise, ‘High&Low,’ presenting an in-depth introduction to a fictional crime-driven world. The show follows the history of a town that becomes vulnerable under its central gang’s disbanding. As a result, five new gangs—Sannoh Rengokai, White Rascals, Oya Koukou, Rude Boys, and Daruma Ikka—emerge, undertaking different areas in their protection. Nonetheless, as the Kuryu group sets its sights on the town, the five gangs find their stories inevitably linked in their shared battle against their Yakuza-associated enemy.

Offering a treasure trove of in-universe lore, this show will appeal to ‘Like a Dragon: Yakuza’ fans who were invested in the 1995 timeline of Kazuma’s story as a teenage delinquent. Thus, in the show’s diverse cast of characters, viewers will find numerous parallels to Kazuma and his friends.

6. Tulsa King (2022-)

Starring Sylvester Stallone as the lead, ‘Tulsa King’ charts the story of the rise of a mafia boss in the most unlikely of places. The protagonist, Dwight “The General” Manfredi, begins his story fresh out of the slammer after serving a 25-year-long sentence. However, upon his release, the New York Mafia boss realizes his old days of reign are long gone as he’s exiled to Tulsa, Oklahoma. Nevertheless, despite the adversities he faces in the new town, The General manages to build a new empire from the ground up and puts up a fight to keep it.

Although Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Tulsa King’ presents a notable departure from the cultural context of ‘Like a Dragon: Yakuza,’ both shows examine the inner workings of different criminal organizations from the inside. Thus, the two shows end up sporting numerous overlaps in terms of theme and tone.

5. Informa (2023-)

The Japanese show, ‘Informa’ is a great pick for viewers interested in exploring the niche crime genre of stories revolving around the Yakuza. Mishima Kanji, a tabloid reporter, fulfills the role of the protagonist as he enters a phase of his career where pieces about the latest celebrity scandals become unappealing to the writer. Thus, he finds a brand new—and potentially lethal—career path after he makes contact with Keijirou Kihara, an ex-Yakuza and treasured informant. As the duo’s storylines convene, Kanji finds himself accompanying Kihara on various missions in search of the next big scoop. ‘Informa’ exists within a similar genre of action, comedy, and drama that build the world of ‘Like a Dragon: Yakuza.’ Therefore, if you’re searching for a similar narrative within the same genre with compelling inter-character dynamics, this show will deliver what you’re looking for.

4. Tokyo Vice (2022-2024)

Created by J.T. Rogers, ‘Tokyo Vice‘ is an invigorating crime show inspired by real life that delves into the criminal underbelly of Japan. The show revolves around the ill-advised adventures of Jake Adelstein, an American reporter who wants to make a name for himself at a news publication in Tokyo. However, once the man begins investigating the local crime, he crosses paths with Detective Hiroto Katagiri, which opens up a world of welcome trouble for him. Consequently, as Jake makes new allies—and enemies—his life devolves into one misadventure after another.

As Jake navigates through various dealings with crime bosses and the authorities, he gains a unique firsthand insight into the reality of the Yakuza. Therefore, ‘Tokyo Vice’ is the perfect show for anyone who discovered a fascination with the Japanese mafia after watching ‘Like a Dragon: Yakuza.’

3. The Worst of Evil (2023-)

‘The Worst of Evil‘ is a K-Drama that revolves around a growing criminal organization in Gangnam during the 1990s. It follows an undercover cop, Park Joon-mo, as he infiltrates budding drug boss Jung Ki-cheol’s crime syndicate to gather evidence against his dealings. Therefore, things are complicated as Joon-mo’s wife, Detective Yoo Eui-jun, inadvertently joins the operation after revealing Ki-cheol as an estranged friend from her past. Inevitably, as Joon-mo grows closer to Ki-cheol, earning the other man’s trust, he struggles not to get caught up in his own elaborate web of lies.

This show’s depiction of gangsters remains similar yet distinct from the Dojima Clan lifestyle present in ‘Like a Dragon: Yakuza.’ Furthermore, the push-and-pull relationship between the narrative’s central trio remains reminiscent of Kazuma, Nishiki, and Yumi from the latter show. As such, if you’re looking for something with a similar vibe in a drastically different context, this is the show for you.

2. Peaky Blinders (2013-2022)

Steven Knight’s critically acclaimed crime period drama ‘Peaky Blinders‘ is a must-watch for anyone interested in the realm of organized crime and gangsters. The narrative, loosely inspired by reality, unravels around the titular street gang being led by the excellent Thomas “Tommy” Shelby. As the man returns from his service in World War I, he takes over his Irish Catholic and Romani crime family, establishing his presence in the streets of Birmingham. Naturally, this leads him and his gang down dangerous paths as they fight for survival and control.

‘Peaky Blinders’ is the perfect next watch for anyone who has been fascinated by the crime family genre. Therefore, if ‘Like a Dragon: Yakuza’ has fostered a newfound interest in themes of loyalty, revenge, shifting power dynamics, and emotional arcs depicted in a highly-stylized context, then this show is your you.

1. Giri/Haji (2019)

Joe Barton’s cross-continent crime show, ‘Giri/Haji’ presents a story about a shattered family deeply entrenched in the world of crime. The narrative begins with Kenzo Mori, a Tokyo-based Detective who deals with crime syndicates of all kinds. However, the real trouble begins when rumors arise of his brother, Yuto’s involvement in the murder of a man with Yakuza connections. Consequently, in order to stave off a war, Kenzo finds himself on a hunt after his brother, which brings him to London. As a result, he joins forces with Detective Sarah Weitzmann and Rodney Yamaguchi.

This Japanese-English show offers a rich tapestry of complicated dynamics and criminal storylines that retain a connection to the Yakuza. As a story that primarily deals with the complex relationship between two brothers, ‘Giri/Haji’ is also bound to appeal to fans of Kazuma and Nishiki’s storyline in ‘Like a Dragon: Yakuza.’

