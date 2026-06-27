10 Shows Like The Walking Dead on Netflix Right Now

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead’ takes place in the aftermath of a global zombie outbreak, wherein the undead creatures called walkers wreak havoc on the remaining human survivors. The story begins when a cop named Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) awakens from a coma to discover that the world he once knew has collapsed and been overrun by the undead. After setting out to find his family, Rick eventually joins a group of survivors and emerges as their leader. Together, they travel across a devastated landscape in search of safety, food, and a place they can call home. Along the way, they face constant threats from walkers, who are drawn to sound and human scent, as well as other survivors willing to do anything to stay alive.

As the struggle for survival continues, the group discovers that fear, desperation, and human conflict can be even more dangerous than the apocalypse itself. Created by Frank Darabont, the post-apocalyptic horror drama series is based on the eponymous comic book series by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard. If the everlasting danger, anxiety, and unpredictability of the show appeals to you, these shows streaming on Netflix, similar to ‘The Walking Dead,’ explore characters in crises, in worlds where threats beyond human comprehension exist.

10. V Wars (2019)

‘V Wars’ is a sci-fi horror series that chronicles the collapse of society after the release of an ancient infectious agent that has been trapped in ice for centuries. Triggered by climate change, the pathogen transforms humans into vampires, creating a growing divide between the infected and the uninfected populations. At the center of the crisis is Dr. Luther Swann (Ian Somerhalder), a physician and scientist who is forced to confront the horrifying reality that his best friend, Michael Fayne (Adrian Holmes), has become one of the infected. While Swann races to understand the outbreak and prevent further devastation, Michael rises as a powerful leader among the vampire population.

With fear and political manipulation intensifying, society fractures into opposing camps, pushing humans and vampires toward a greater war. Crafted by William Laurin and Glenn Davis, the show is an adaptation of Jonathan Maberry’s comic book, as well as the anthology series of the same name. The inexplicable terror that the characters in the show experience while facing deadly vampires is comparable to the journeys of the survivors in ‘The Walking Dead.’ Enjoy the show here.

9. Parasyte: The Grey (2024)

‘Parasyte: The Grey’ or ‘Gisaengsu: Deo geurei’ is a Korean sci-fi horror series based on the manga series ‘Parasyte’ written and illustrated by the show’s creator, Hitoshi Iwaaki. It unfolds after mysterious parasitic organisms descend to Earth, turning many humans into deadly creatures capable of reshaping their heads into various forms. In response to the growing threat, a special task force known as The Grey is established under the leadership of Choi Jun-kyung (Lee Jung-hyun), who has dedicated her life to eliminating the parasites after losing her husband to one of them.

Meanwhile, Jung Soo-in (Jeon So-nee) finds herself in a unique situation after a parasite fails to take over her brain, forcing the two to coexist within the same body. At the same time, Seol Kang-woo (Koo Kyo-hwan) searches for his missing sister as the conflict between humans and parasites continues to intensify. Akin to ‘The Walking Dead,’ the show examines a terrifying and altered world through the perspectives of human survivors, who are forced to confront extreme threats from violent creatures and also keep their humanity intact. You can watch the show on Netflix.

8. Betaal (2020)

Brought to life by Patrick Graham, ‘Betaal’ unfolds in a remote village that becomes the center of a deadly supernatural conflict. The Indian zombie horror series is the tale of Commandant Vikram Sirohi (Vineet Kumar Singh) and his team, who are assigned by a businessman to clear land for a development project and forcibly relocate a local rural community. The mission takes a horrifying turn when the clearing of an old tunnel releases an undead battalion of British soldiers from the past, led by John Lynedoch (Richard Dillane).

When the zombie horde unleashes chaos, Vikram and the remaining survivors are forced to confront both the supernatural threat and the consequences of their own actions while fighting to stay alive. The raw and violent visual style of ‘The Walking Dead,’ and the psychological intricacies of facing supernatural threats are at the core of ‘Betaal,’ which also includes complex and layered characters. It is available to stream here.

7. Sweet Home (2020-2024)

Based on the eponymous webtoon by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan, ‘Sweet Home’ or ‘Seuwiteuhom’ revolves around Cha Hyun-su (Song Kang), a troubled teenager who relocates to a dilapidated apartment complex after a tragic incident. Shortly after his arrival, a horrifying phenomenon begins transforming humans into monstrous creatures. Trapped within the apartment complex, Hyun-su and several residents are forced to work together to survive the growing threat. While battling terrifying creatures and witnessing fellow residents undergo horrifying transformations, Hyun-su struggles to preserve his humanity and protect those around him.

The crisis escalates, and the residents face impossible choices that may change their perspective on life. The Korean apocalyptic horror series is shaped by the collective vision of Lee Eung-bok, Hong So-ri, and Jang Young-woo. While ‘The Walking Dead’ deals with a vast landscape overrun by zombies and is essentially an epic survival adventure, ‘Sweet Home’ is a more intense experience, as it tests its characters within the physical limits of a residential space, where the dangers are more pronounced and immediate. The story unfolds here.

6. Daybreak (2019)

‘Daybreak’ unfolds in a devastated version of Glendale, California, and centers on Josh Wheeler (Colin Ford), a teenage outcast who embarks on a dangerous journey to find his missing girlfriend, Sam Dean (Sophie Simnett), after the collapse of civilization. To survive in this chaotic new world, Josh joins forces with an unlikely group of allies, including Angelica (Alyvia Alyn Lind), a pyromaniac, and Wesley Fists (Austin Crute), his former bully turned peaceful samurai. Their search takes them through a landscape controlled by bizarre gangs and populated by zombie-like creatures known as Ghoulies.

At the same time, the survivors must contend with the brutal rule of Turbo (Cody Kearsley), whose violent methods threaten everyone around him. With Brad Peyton and Aron Eli Coleite at the creative helm, the post-apocalyptic comedy-drama series is adapted from Brian Ralph’s eponymous comic book series. On the lines of ‘The Walking Dead,’ the show examines a new reality that tests the characters at every turn and also comments on the sacrifices necessary for survival against deadly creatures. The show is available to watch on Netflix.

5. Zomvivor (2025-)

Directed by Nathawat Piyanonpong, ‘Zomvivor’ is a Thai zombie horror series set during an outbreak caused by a mysterious virus that transforms humans into zombies. As the infection rapidly spreads throughout the city, a group of college students finds itself trapped on a university campus that has become the epicenter of the catastrophe. Seeking safety, the students take refuge within the campus grounds while searching for a way to escape before they too become infected. Among those struggling to survive are siblings Ning (Janistar Phomphadungcheep) and Nonn (NuNew Chawarin Perdpiriyawong), whose relationship forms the emotional core of the story.

With the possibility of rescue hanging by a thread, their fight for survival becomes a race against time as the world collapses around them. Vulnerable characters, bloodthirsty zombies, intense fights, claustrophobic visuals, and the consequences of fear and uncertainty are ideas that both ‘Zomvivor’ and ‘The Walking Dead’ explore. You may enjoy the story here.

4. Reality Z (2020)

‘Reality Z’ begins during an elimination night on a popular reality show. This event is where contestants, including TK, Jessica, Augusto, Marcos, Veronica, Madonna, and Cleide, are isolated inside a TV studio in Rio de Janeiro. Their confinement takes on a terrifying twist when a zombie outbreak erupts, plunging the city into chaos. Cut off from the outside world, the contestants and production crew transform the studio into a temporary refuge while struggling to survive the growing threat. Among those caught in the crisis is production assistant Nina (Ana Hartmann), who emerges as a key figure in the fight against the undead.

As fear spreads, the survivors may have to face dangers beyond the zombies themselves. Created by Tatiana Bacal, João Costa Van Hombeeck, and Rodrigo Monte, the Brazilian horror series is based on the British show ‘Dead Set.’ While ‘The Walking Dead’ is primarily an American experience, stretching vast spaces, ‘Reality Z’ is set against the backdrop of Brazilian urban life and unfolds in a much more restricted space, where survival becomes a more claustrophobic journey. Watch it on Netflix.

3. All of Us Are Dead (2022-)

Based on the eponymous webtoon by Joo Dong-geun, ‘All of Us Are Dead’ or ‘Jigeum uri hakgyoneun’ is a Korean horror series from the creative minds of Chun Sung-il, Lee Jae-kyoo, and Kim Nam-su. The story picks up after a deadly virus outbreak erupts at Hyosan High School, rapidly transforming the infected into flesh-eating zombies and throwing the school into chaos. Trapped on campus and cut off from the outside world, Nam On-jo (Park Ji-hu), Lee Cheong-san (Yoon Chan-young), and other students struggle to survive as they search for a way to escape.

The outbreak spreads beyond the school and into the city, forcing government authorities and the military to try to contain the disaster before it is too late. The show features zombies and hunted human beings akin to ‘The Walking Dead,’ but also brings a fresh perspective to this genre by focusing on how students react to the crisis. The trials and tribulations of youth add a layer of narrative complexity to the already chaotic environment populated by zombies. The show can be found on Netflix.

2. Kingdom (2019-2020)

Set in the Joseon era, ‘Kingdom’ follows Crown Prince Lee Chang (Ju Ji-hoon), who becomes suspicious after his father, the King, falls gravely ill for mysterious reasons, and rumors of his death begin spreading throughout the kingdom. Declared a traitor, Lee Chang sets out with his loyal guard Moo-young (Kim Sang-ho) to uncover the truth. Their investigation leads them to assistant physician Seo-bi (Bae Doona) and the mysterious Young-shin (Kim Sung-kyu), who are struggling to survive amid a deadly plague that transforms people into flesh-eating monsters.

When the epidemic spreads across Joseon, Lee Chang finds himself fighting not only to save his people from destruction but also to prevent political rivals from seizing control of the throne. The Korean action horror thriller series is shaped by the vision of Kim Eun-hee and is based on the webtoon series ‘The Kingdom of the Gods’ that she wrote with Yang Kyung-il. The show captures the essence of ‘The Walking Dead’ by exploring a world where zombie-like creatures emerge as a major threat. Along with these ideas, the narrative also has a distinct local Korean sensibility to the way it approaches the characters, who live during an important period in the country’s history. Enjoy the story here.

1. Black Summer (2019-2021)

Crafted by Karl Schaefer and John Hyams, ‘Black Summer’ is a horror drama series that serves as a prequel to ‘Z Nation.’ Set during the chaotic beginning stages of a zombie outbreak, the narrative focuses on Rose (Jaime King), who is separated from her daughter, Anna (Zoe Marlett), during a military evacuation and becomes determined to find her at any cost. Forced to travel through a collapsing society, Rose joins a small group of survivors as they navigate a brutal and unpredictable world overrun by the undead.

Moving through increasingly dangerous situations, the survivors are compelled to make difficult choices in their struggle to stay alive and reunite with their loved ones. Much like ‘The Walking Dead,’ the show explores the experiences of ordinary people upended by an apocalypse, where desperation, violence, and the constant threat of death make survival an increasingly uncertain possibility. Along with these ideas, the shows also feature comparable character dynamics and tonal aesthetics. It is available on Netflix.

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