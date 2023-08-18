The Big D Season 1: Where Are They Now?

Hosted by Joelle “JoJo” Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, USA Network’s ‘The Big D’ is a dating reality show unlike any you may have seen before. The series primarily follows various pairs of participants who were once married but have since divorced. Reuniting in this particular social experiment, the cast members can either rekindle old flames or explore new sparks of love. The recently released season one of the show certainly left the public highly entertained, with many people highly curious about just what their favorites are up to these days. If this is a dilemma that you share, then worry not because we have your back!

Where Are Alexis Nicole and Devon Wright Now?

We are starting off with Alexis Nicole and Devon Wright, who not only claimed the titles of victors but also bagged the cash prize of $50,000. However, it seems like their second try at marriage did not pan out following their time on the show. “When I talk about this experience, it’s so crazy being in Costa Rica for ten weeks, and you’re away from all your responsibilities, away from your job, away from family and friends, anyone other than just working on yourself,” Alexis told USA Network.

“I say that just to say, when we got home, we ended up getting a place together, but I work in Atlanta, and we got a place in Charleston, and having to drive back and forth and stuff like that, and we didn’t have Dr. Jada [Jackson] there anymore… So it was more like real-life stuff, pressures that were put on us,” Alexis added. Despite their separation, the two seem content in their lives. As of writing, Devon is based in Charleston, North Carolina, as well as Los Angeles, California, and works as a model alongside Marilyn’s Agency. On the other hand, Alexis lives in Atlanta, Georgia, and is active in the world of technology and recruiting.

Where Are Casey Costa and Brooks Peters Now?

Let’s now talk about Casey Costa and Brooks Peters, who do not seem to have rekindled their romance after coming on the show. That said, the former did form a close connection with another contestant named Ben though that also did not pan out, as the two did not think that their responsibilities in the real world would allow them to be able to pursue this particular relationship to the fullest.

As for Brooks, the reality TV star seems to have moved on from his feelings for Casey and apparently is in a happy relationship. With over a million followers on TikTok and an Instagram following of well over 86K, Casey is thriving in her life as a social media content creator. On the other hand, Brooks has a business of his own called High Altitude Lawn Care and Hauling, which is based in South Lake Tahoe, California.

Where Are Ariel Lyndsey and Blair Delgado Now?

Up next, we have Ariel Lyndsey and Blair Delgado, who had previously been married for around four and a half years before getting divorced. Presently based in Clearwater, Florida, it does not seem like the two are together. That said, Arield has made some impressive strides in her career as a dancer and content creator. Her TikTok account has a following of over one and a half million, while her Instagram account boats more than 44K admirers. As for Blair, the Florida resident works as a Senior Enterprise Customer Success Manager for KnowBe4.

Where Are Dede Lewis and Thakur Wint Now?

Dede Lewis and Thakur Wint seem to be doing well in life despite having gone on separate paths. While the former has not shared much about her romantic life since the production of the USA Network show, the latter seems to be in a genuinely happy relationship with Meleah Clinton. That said, Dede and Thakur met as single parents of their sons Kieren and Kylan and continue to co-parent both boys even after their legal separation. Presently, Thakur works as a freelance Talent Acquisition Consultant and is based in Secaucus, New Jersey. As for Dede, she is a Program Manager for ApotheCom, an Inizio Company, and she splits her time between New York City (in New York), the Dallas-Fort Worth Metropolitan Area (in Texas), and South Florida.

Where Are Ally Lee and David Mims Now?

When they appeared in ‘The Big D,’ Ally Lee and David Mims certainly garnered much attention, especially due to the latter’s status as a former football player, having been affiliated with teams like Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens in the past. Presently, he remains affiliated with the field of football, having recently taken part in ‘Fantasy Football,’ a Paramount+ movie. On the other hand, Ally is the proud owner of The Melted Chocolate, a bakery based in Fresco, Texas. Despite their separation, the two seem to be on amicable terms and seem to hold immense love for their kids, including their daughter Ari. Additionally, Ally has a dog whom she is pretty fond of.

Where Are Gillian Messina and David Novello Now?

It seems like the door on the relationship for former high school sweethearts Gillian Messina and David Novello has certainly been closed. The former actually appears to be in a happy relationship with Mike Schiavone, whom she has known at least since December 2021. The couple welcomed their daughter Lily Stella into this world on February 2, 2023. Presently living in Wilmington, North Carolina, Gillian is also an active figure in the life of her partner’s son, Rowan. As for her professional life, she works under the banner of Gillian’s Makeup Artistry and seems to be thriving in her role as an entrepreneur and makeup expert. As for David, the reality TV star seemingly prefers to keep the details of his life under wraps though we do know that he is presently based in San Diego, California.

Read More: Are Alexis and Devon From The Big D Still Together?