The Family Plan Sequel Confirmed; Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan Set to Return

Dan Morgan’s peaceful family time may not last long! The Cinemaholic can reveal that a sequel to Apple TV+’s action comedy film ‘The Family Plan,’ titled ‘The Family Plan 2,’ is in the works. We can also disclose that Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan will reprise their original roles. The project’s filming will start in London and Paris in December and conclude in March 2025. Simon Cellan Jones and David Coggeshall have returned as the director and writer, respectively.

In the first film, Dan Morgan, a former assassin now working as a car salesman, confronts killers sent by his former employer, McCaffrey, his estranged father. Along the way, his family joins him to deal with his adversaries, but the truth about his past shakes them. In a final showdown in Las Vegas, Dan fights off mercenaries, and his wife, Jessica, kills his vengeful ex-girlfriend. Together, they rescue their kids and take down McCaffrey. The family returns to Buffalo, where the husband starts a security firm, and the wife becomes a track and field coach. They set off on a road trip to take their daughter, Nina, to Stanford, beginning a new chapter of their lives.

The sequel’s narrative is expected to begin after a time jump, as indicated by Max, Dan’s youngest child, growing from a toddler to a four-year-old. Although the original film has a satisfying ending, it leaves ample scope for an explosive sequel. With Dan’s former boss, McCaffrey, taken into custody by the end of the first movie, the sequel may introduce a new adversary from the protagonist’s past or present.

The first movie’s twist revealing McCaffrey as Dan’s father opens up intriguing possibilities for a follow-up narrative, potentially setting the stage for an unexpected alliance or renewed tension between them. Therefore, in ‘The Family Plan 2,’ audiences can likely expect unfamiliar threats, deeper family challenges, and new revelations concerning Dan’s complicated past.

In addition to Wahlberg as Dan and Monaghan as Jessica, the sequel may feature Van Crosby as Kyle Morgan and Zoe Colletti as Nina Morgan. Ciarán Hinds may join the cast if McCaffrey is released from prison. It’s unlikely that Maggie Q will reprise Gwen in the movie following her character’s death in the first film.

Paris and London are new locations for the franchise since the 2023 movie was shot in Atlanta, Georgia. Wahlberg is no stranger to London, having filmed projects like ‘The Union‘ and ‘Infinite‘ in the English capital. Monaghan previously shot ‘Echoes‘ and ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ in the French city.

