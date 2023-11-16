All Netflix’s Best Christmas Ever Filming Locations

‘A Castle for Christmas‘ director Mary Lambert took on the responsibility of helming yet another holiday romantic comedy movie, ‘Best. Christmas. Ever!.’ The plot centers upon a young woman named Jackie who boasts about her picture-perfect life to her friends through an annual Christmas newsletter. One of her old college friends, Charlotte, finds it all too good to be true. Soon, just a few days before Christmas, when Charlotte, her husband Rob, and their children find themselves on Jackie and her husband Valentino’s doorstep, Charlotte gets a perfect opportunity to find out the truth about Jackie’s life.

However, while trying her best to expose Jackie, Charlotte runs into trouble and ends up ruining the holiday season for both families. In order to salvage the situation and right her wrongs, she teams up with Jackie as she finally accepts her friend’s genuine success. Featuring impressive onscreen performances from a group of talented actors, including Heather Graham, Brandy Norwood, Jason Biggs, Matt Cedeño, and Wyatt Hunt, the movie, as the name indicates, is set around Christmas.

Where is Best. Christmas. Ever! Filmed?

‘Best. Christmas. Ever!’ was filmed in Utah and California, especially in Payson and Los Angeles. As per reports, principal photography for the Mary Lambert directorial got underway in early March 2022 and continued for more than a month, before getting wrapped up in late April of the same year. So, let’s find out which places in the Bear State served as the backdrop for the movie.

Payson, Utah

The primary shooting of ‘Best. Christmas. Ever!’ took place in Payson, located in the center of Utah County in the southwestern state of Utah. The city serves as a beautiful refuge for those who wish to escape from the dynamic hustle and bustle of city life and lead a laid-back lifestyle. Formerly named Peteetneet Creek or Peteetneet, Payson lies in the Provo–Orem Metropolitan Statistical Area and enjoys the natural goodness of both Provo and Orem counties. It is known for its sublime blend of suburban rural vibe, rich history, scenic views of the beauty in the area, friendly locals, and several hiking trails.

Some of the top attractions of Payson are the Memorial Park, Peteetneet Museum and Cultural Arts Center, the majestic Payson Utah Temple, the annual Golden Onion Days Festival, as well as the breathtaking panoramas observed from the Nebo Loop National Scenic Byway. Interestingly, ‘Best. Christmas. Ever!’ is not the city’s inaugural stint with movie production. Payson has served as a shooting site for Herbert Ross’ 1984 classic ‘Footloose.’ Not just that, its stunning locales have also aided the filming of ‘Warning Sign,’ ‘Banjo the Woodpile Cat,’ ‘Baptists at Our Barbecue’ and ‘Hatching Pete.’

Los Angeles, California

A portion of the taping of ‘Best. Christmas. Ever!’ reportedly took place in Southern California, particularly in Los Angeles, the heart of the film and television industry of the country. Located in Los Angeles County, the City of Angels is renowned for its glamorous Hollywood district, which is synonymous with American cinema. It is a hotspot for filmmaking across the globe due to its abundant supply of skilled technicians and artists, a usually-sunny climate favorable for shooting a variety of projects, as well as being home to several advanced production studios such as Paramount Pictures, Universal, Sony Pictures, Walt Disney, and Warner Brothers.

Therefore, it is understandable why the production team of the Mary Lambert directorial chose La-La Land as one of the filming locations for the romantic comedy. ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ and ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ are some of the popular Christmas-themed movies that were lensed in LA. One of the top shooting destinations across the globe, the city has assisted in bringing to life the visions of hundreds of filmmakers in the world of entertainment. ‘Friends,’ ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,’ ‘New Girl,’ ‘Titanic‘ and ‘La La Land‘ are just a few hit movies and television productions that were shot in the glitzy and glamorous city of Los Angeles over the years.

