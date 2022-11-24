Where is Criminal Minds Evolution Filmed?

Created by Erica Messer, Paramount+’s ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ is a police procedural series that revolves around the FBI team in the department of the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) who play a game of cat and mouse against an unknown criminal who built a network of several serial killers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now that the world is open and functioning like before again, the UnSub unleashes the network and as a result, the serial killers start murdering victims in a gruesome and horrible manner. The members of the BAU attempt to hunt down one killer at a time, reach the top of the network, and confront the main boss at the helm of it all. Being the revival series of the original show ‘Criminals Minds,’ it also includes similar themes that the parent series is known for. Moreover, the shady locations where the ugly murders take place make one wonder where ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ is shot. Well, if you have been wondering the same, we have got you covered!

Criminal Minds: Evolution Filming Locations

‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ is filmed in British Columbia and California, specifically in Vancouver and West Hollywood. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the revival series reportedly commenced in August 2022. Since the parent show utilized the locales of British Columbia and California, the filming unit decides to stick mostly to the same sites and make the production all the more convenient for everybody. So, let’s not waste any time and take a look at all the specific sites that appear in the crime series!

Vancouver, British Columbia

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ are lensed in and around Vancouver, the most populous city in British Columbia. From the looks of it, the filming unit seemingly sets up camp across the city to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops for the series. Situated in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland region, Vancouver is known for being an urban center surrounded by nature, which makes tourism one of the leading sectors when it comes to the city’s economy.

Vancouver consists of several tourist attractions, such as museums and libraries. Some of the popular ones are the Vancouver Maritime Museum, the H. R. MacMillan Space Centre, the Vancouver Museum, the Museum of Anthropology at UBC, the Vancouver Public Library, and the Vancouver Tool Library. Apart from tourists, the city is visited frequently by many filmmakers for shooting purposes. Many productions have utilized the locales of Hollywood North over the years. Movies and TV shows like ‘Fifty Shades of Grey,’ ‘Lou,’ ‘Devil in Ohio,’ and ‘The 100‘ feature several sites in Vancouver.

West Hollywood, California

Several key portions of ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ are also taped in and around West Hollywood, a city in California’s Los Angeles County. In particular, the cast and crew members seemingly utilize the facilities of Quixote Studios at 1011 North Fuller Avenue, which was also used for the production of the original series. They possibly set up camp in the same set that was constructed for ‘Criminal Minds,’ which includes the offices where the characters work together to solve crimes.

Often known as Hollywood’s premier production studio, Quixote Studios is home to four different sound stages with more than 18,000 square feet of studio space, several production offices, and a massive parking lot. All these features make it a suitable filming site for different kinds of productions, including ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution.’ Over the years, apart from the crime series, West Hollywood has served as a prominent production location for many movies and TV shows, such as ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,’ ‘The Green Mile,’ ‘Scarface,’ ‘Westworld,’ and ‘Entourage.’

