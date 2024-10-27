Lifetime’s Don’t Scream, It’s Me: Filming Locations and Cast Details

Helmed by Wendy Ord, Lifetime’s ‘Don’t Scream, It’s Me’ is a thriller drama movie that chronicles the life of a married woman named Liz Hamer, whose life turns upside down when her ex-boyfriend reenters her life out of nowhere. Fifteen years earlier, Liz led a totally different life before she decided to settle down and get married. At that time, she was in an intense romantic relationship with Drew, who was captured by the authorities while robbing a bank. Not having heard from him in all these years, Liz is taken by surprise when she finds him in her backyard.

After escaping prison, Drew requests his former girlfriend to provide shelter for him and keep him hidden. She agrees to help him for old time’s sake, but only when her husband, Jay Hamer, steps out of the house. A series of unexpected events take place as Liz tries her best to keep Drew out of sight of the law and her husband. Inspired by true events, the film’s apt visuals complement the authentic narrative while the setting raises several questions about the actual filming sites of the movie.

Where Was Don’t Scream, It’s Me Filmed?

‘Don’t Scream, It’s Me’ was reportedly filmed in its entirety in British Columbia, specifically in and around Kelowna. From what we can tell, the filming unit commenced the principal photography on June 14, 2024, and continued for the next couple of weeks. By the end of the same month, the production was all packed up as the cast and crew members bid goodbye to each other after making some long-lasting memories on the set.

Kelowna, British Columbia

All the pivotal sequences of ‘Don’t Scream, It’s Me’ were lensed in the city of Kelowna, which is situated in the southern interior of the Canadian province of British Columbia. Given the high crime rate associated with the city in the 2010s, it served as the ideal backdrop for a film like ‘Don’t Scream, It’s Me’ as it involves a lot of criminal subject matter. Also known as the Sun City, Kelowna is home to many places of interest and landmarks, such as Mission Creek, Pinnacle Rock, Crawford Falls, Okanagan Lake, the William R. Bennett Bridge, and the Mission Hill Family Estate, some of which may or may not feature in the backdrop of a few exterior scenes.

As for the interior sequences, several of them were seemingly recorded inside actual establishments and residential buildings. Thanks to the plethora of visually appealing places across Kelowna and its surrounding areas, the production team had plenty of options when it came to shooting outdoor scenes in a suitable backdrop. Since it is one of the preferred production locations of many filmmakers, it has hosted the production of different kinds of movies over the years, including ‘Blackway,’ ‘When Mom Becomes a Murderer,’ ‘Killing for Extra Credit,’ ‘Tomato Red: Blood Money,’ ‘Have You Seen My Son?,’ and ‘A Surrogate’s Nightmare.’

Don’t Scream, It’s Me Cast

‘The Recruit’ fame Kaylah Zander dons the garb of Liz Hamer in the Lifetime production. You might find her face familiar because she has been featured in various TV projects in her acting career. For instance, she stars in ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina‘ as Sycorax, ‘Fire Country‘ as Aydan Sato, and ‘iZombie’ as Riley. Her movie credits include ‘Chronicle Mysteries: The Wrong Man,’ ‘Needle in a Timestack,’ and ‘Rescued by Ruby.’ Portraying Drew, Liz Hamer’s ex-boyfriend, in ‘Don’t Scream, It’s Me’ is the talented Nathanael Vass.

With more than a decade of experience under his belt, Nathanael has displayed his versatility by featuring in different kinds of films and TV shows. You might recognize him from ‘The Iron Sixth,’ ‘Inventing the Christmas Prince,’ ‘Wedding Season,’ ‘Mommy’s Stolen Memories,’ ‘Blank Verse,’ and ‘Nancy Drew.’ Other talented actors also appear in the thriller movie in supporting roles, including Matt Hamilton as Jay Hamer, Roark Critchlow as Wesley Frost, Eva Tavares as Blair, Kennedy Rowe as Mallory, Peg Barcelo as Misty, Juliette Hawk as Young Liz, and Riley Ellis-Buckle as Young Jay. In addition, while Byron Wilson portrays Detective Maury Busillo, Axel Mars Django Hansen essays the role of Young Drew.

