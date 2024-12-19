Where Was Lifetime’s My Husband’s Other Face Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

The Ben Meyerson directorial, Lifetime’s ‘My Husband’s Other Face,’ revolves around a pregnant woman named Nicole and her quest to win back the love of her writer husband. The crime drama movie acquaints us with Nicole, who is worried about her deteriorating marriage with her husband, Jim. Upon her best friend’s suggestion, she meets up with a magical herbal healer and gets a tincture in order to make him fall back in love with her. However, there is a catch — Nicole is warned that by gaining Jim’s love, she is bound to lose something else.

Not paying much heed to the warnings of the herbal healer, Nicole gets on with her life, which appears to be great initially. It doesn’t take long for things to turn sinister as his husband acts out of character and attacks her when she questions his behavior. Originally titled ‘Controlling My Husband,’ the film’s dark themes of black magic and infidelity are highlighted by the dark undertones against the backdrop of several locations, especially the couple’s house.

My Husband’s Other Face Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘My Husband’s Other Face’ predominantly took place in Georgia, specifically across Atlanta. As per reports, principal photography for the thriller got underway in the first week of February 2024 and continued for a couple of weeks before getting wrapped up in the third week of the same month. Upon the conclusion of the production, the cinematographer, Thomas Hennessy, shared his experience on social media, saying, “That’s a wrap on the first movie of 2024! Had a great time working with everyone on this one. Looking forward to what comes next!!”

Atlanta, Georgia

All the pivotal sequences for ‘My Husband’s Other Face’ were lensed in and around the capital of Georgia — Atlanta. In order to shoot the scenes involving Nicole and Jim’s house and the surrounding area, the production team reportedly took over a local residential establishment. Besides that, they also set up camp in several other properties across the city to tape important interior scenes. As for recording the outdoor scenes, the cast and crew members turned various neighborhoods and streets into a film set. In the establishing shot, many might even notice several landmarks and attractions, such as the Georgia State Capitol, Centennial Olympic Park, Bank of American Plaza, Truist Plaza, and Westin Peachtree Plaza Hotel.

Thanks to its tax incentives, state-of-the-art facilities, local talent, and versatile locations, Atlanta offers multiple advantages for filmmakers working on different kinds of projects. Nicknamed the Hollywood of the South, the city has hosted the production of many notable movies and TV shows over the years. Some of them are ‘Prisoners,’ ‘Den of Thieves,’ ‘The Nice Guys,’ ‘The Staircase,’ ‘Ozark,’ ‘Scream: The TV Series,’ and ‘Pieces of Her.’

My Husband’s Other Face Cast

‘Labor, Lies and Murder’ fame Brooke Burfitt essays the role of Nicole, the pregnant woman in the Lifetime production. Her face might seem familiar to many of you because she has several film and TV projects to her credit. Starting out in minor roles, she eventually moved up the ranks and started bagging more important roles in productions like ‘Margery Booth: The Spy in the Eagle’s Nest,’ ‘The Flight of the Flamingo,’ ‘By Any Means,’ ‘Christmas in the Highlands,’ Christmas Lovers Anonymous,’ ‘Most Wonderful Time,’ ‘Putting Love to the Test,’ ‘The PA and the Manhattan Prince,’ and ‘A Jar Full of Christmas.’

On the other hand, Braxton Angle dons the garb of Jim, Nicole’s writer husband in ‘My Husband’s Other Face.’ A regular face in multiple short films like ‘Honey,’ ‘Sleep,’ ‘Stained Protocol,’ and ‘Dreamer of the Day,’ the talented actor also features in ‘End of Loyalty,’ ‘The Abigail Broukes Mysteries,’ ‘The Double Life of a Billionaire Heiress,’ ‘Billionaire’s Borrowed Bride,’ and ‘My Secret Husband Is My Boss.’ The Lifetime production also features several other talented actors in supporting roles, including Courtney Elvira as Kara, Mike Boland as Stuart, Dana Anderwald as Juliette, Sheila Ball as Nelly, Denise Gossett as Dr. Lisa Greenberg, Stephen Lamar Lewis as Randy, and John Squires as a police officer. Furthermore, Donna Morrell Gafford portrays the role of Agnes, while Rae-Shan Nate’ Barclift features as Orbelina.

