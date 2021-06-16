‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ is an action comedy film that features some of the finest actors currently working in Hollywood, including Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, Antonio Banderas, Morgan Freeman, and Gary Oldman. It is directed by Patrick Hughes and is a sequel to the hit 2017 film ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard.’

The movie follows Michael Bryce (Reynolds), who is on a sabbatical from his bodyguard-for-hire work but is roped in by Sonia Kincaid (Hayek), the wife of his former employer, to find her husband, Darius Kincaid (Jackson), a notorious hitman who has been kidnapped. If you enjoyed the humor and stylized action of the previous installment, you would undoubtedly relish ‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,’ and here’s how you can watch it online.

What is Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard About?

Michael Bryce is planning to leave his bodyguarding days behind when Sonia Kincaid seeks him out. Her husband, Darius, has been kidnapped by some mobsters. Sonia and Micheal team up and retrieve Darius but are caught by Interpol Agent Bobby O’Neill. Bobby wants the trio’s help in neutralizing a terrorist named Aristotle Papadopoulos. Darius begins to get on the nerves of Micheal, who has been forced to distance himself from using weapons. However, when Sonia gets kidnapped by Aristotle, the two men put their differences aside to rescue Soni and stop Aristotle’s nefarious plan from succeeding.

Is Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard on Netflix?

Netflix has a diverse library of entertainment content that is arguably the best among various streaming services on offer. As a result, even though ‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ isn’t available on Netflix, there’s plenty of other options to choose from. Fans of the action-comedy genre can stream ‘6 Underground,’ a similar high-octane flick about a tech billionaire’s mission to take out a brutal dictator. It also features Ryan Reynolds in the lead role.

Is Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard On Amazon Prime?

‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ is not a part of the titles accessible through your basic subscription and cannot be streamed on-demand on the service at the moment, but it will likely become available soon. Until then, you can check out ‘Guns Akimbo,’ an over-the-top action film about a man with special fighting skills and his mission to save his ex-girlfriend.

Is Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard On Hulu?

‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ isn’t included in Hulu’s impressive entertainment catalog filled with a variety of titles. If you wish to watch something similar, we recommend ‘Stuber,’ about an uber driver who reluctantly helps a short-tempered cop in finding a drug lord.

Where to Watch Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Online?

Presently, ‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ can only be watched at a theatre near you. To check show timings and book tickets, head here. The movie will possibly become available on the usual VOD and streaming services sometime after its theatrical run, at which point we’ll share the relevant information with you.

How to Stream Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard For Free?

As mentioned above, ‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ is only playing in theatres. Therefore, there is no way to watch the movie for free as of now. We also strongly discourage our readers from indulging in illegal methods and advocate consuming all entertainment content legally and by paying for it.

