Where Was Hallmark’s A Lifelong Love Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

The Nicholas Humphries directorial, Hallmark’s ‘A Lifelong Love’ is a romantic film that revolves around an aspiring poet named Annika and her former college sweetheart Ryan, both of whom have their respective book pitches rejected. Their feeling of dejection is turned upside down when they are given the responsibility of a more challenging and financially viable task — documenting the journey of Annika’s grandfather as he and the two friends search for his former lover, Ruth Barlowe.

While Annika and Ryan are in the middle of the investigation, the former has trouble adapting, which puts the publication prospect and her growing feelings for Ryan on the line. If she doesn’t want to miss out on any of it, she must learn to embrace the new challenge and abandon the old habits that stop her growth. Given the inclusion of several interesting backdrops throughout the movie, it is only natural for the audience to wonder where ‘A Lifelong Love’ was shot. If you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

A Lifelong Love Filming Locations

‘A Lifelong Love’ was filmed in its entirety in Manitoba, especially in Winnipeg and Selkirk. According to reports, principal photography for the romantic film commenced in early April 2023 and wrapped up within the same month. Now, without much ado, allow us to walk you through all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Hallmark movie!

Winnipeg, Manitoba

The capital of the Canadian province of Manitoba, Winnipeg, served as the primary production location for ‘A Lifelong Love.’ During the production process, the cast and crew members were spotted by many locals and passersby in various neighborhoods and streets across Winnipeg, taping pivotal sequences against suitable backdrops for the romantic film. While they possibly recorded most of the interior portions in actual establishments, some of them might have been shot in one of the film studios located in and around the city. Moreover, in the backdrop of the exterior scenes, you might be able to spot a few landmarks and popular buildings, including the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, Wesley Hall, Saint Boniface Cathedral, Esplanade Riel Bridge, and the Manitoba Legislative Building.

Selkirk, Manitoba

Additional portions for ‘A Lifelong Love’ were also lensed in the city of Selkirk, which is situated on the Red River just 14 miles northeast of Winnipeg. From the looks of it, a few important interior sequences involving the two protagonists were taped in an actual residential property. There are quite a few places of interest located within the city, including Selkirk Water Aerodrome, Selkirk Lift Bridge, Red River Trails, and Fort Gibraltar, some of which might even feature in the Hallmark film. Over the years, Selkirk has hosted the production of quite a few film and TV projects like ‘New in Town’ and ‘Clear Lake.’

A Lifelong Love Cast

The Hallmark movie casts Andrea Brooks as Annika, one of the two leading characters of the film. Whether it is the quirky role of Eve Tessmacher in The CW’s ‘Supergirl‘ or the role of Dr. Faith Carter in Hallmark’s ‘When Calls the Heart,’ Andrea has always managed to garner the eyeballs of the audience due to her excellent acting skills. Moreover, ‘A Lifelong Love’ and ‘When Calls the Heart’ are not the only Hallmark projects she has been involved in; Andrea also stars in ‘Romance to the Rescue‘ and ‘Christmas Cookie Matchup.’ She has guest appearances in hit TV shows, including ‘Supernatural,’ ‘Bates Motel,’ ‘The Flash,’ ‘iZombie,’ and more.

Starring opposite Andrea is Patch May, who brings the character of Ryan to life in the romantic movie. Starting his career in Australia, he is best known for featuring in ‘A Place to Call Home,’ after which he bagged several other roles in projects like Disney+’s ‘Turner & Hooch,’ as well as Hallmark Channel’s ‘Gingerbread Miracle‘ and ‘A Very Merry Bridesmaid.’ Several significant supporting cast members of ‘A Lifelong Love’ are Averie Peters (Ellie), John B. Lowe (Gilly), Michael Strickland (Rory), Tom Young (Abe), Rachael McLaren (Ruth), Brenda Gorlick (Ruth), Dutchess Cayetano (Luisa), Judith Harper (Ruth), and Solange Sookram (Tia).

