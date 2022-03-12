Where Was Hallmark’s The Presence of Love Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

‘The Presence of Love’ is a family and romance drama by Hallmark. Directed by Maclain Nelson, the movie revolves around Jocelyn “Joss” Lambert, an adjunct professor of Romantic Literature. Joss’s friend Gwen gives her a surprise gift from her late mother just before her 33rd birthday, a 10-day trip to England that Joss and her mother had planned to undertake together. Despite her practicality and life-long avoidance of adventures, Joss decides to take the leap of faith to discover her roots and push her career forward.

Joss arrives at the B&B that used to be her grandparent’s farmhouse in Cornwall. Here Joss meets Daniel, a single dad who runs the farm, and his mother, Merryn. Daniel has a strained relationship with her mother but adores his daughter Tegan. Joss bonds with Tegan, who is dyslexic, which endears her to both Daniel and Merryn. Joss may have come to the beautiful Cornish farm to write but finds herself feeling things that she has only read about in the books. If the movie’s beautiful settings have you excited to know where it has been filmed, here is everything that we know!

The Presence of Love Filming Locations

‘The Presence of Love’ has been filmed in Cornwall, England. The story of Joss’s journey is centered around this area. Here is deeper dive into this historic and beautiful English county.

Cornwall, England

The movie is set and was filmed in Cornwall, England. The British county is a popular tourist destination with its beautiful cliffsides that have been featured in the movie. The filming in Cornwall took place in December 2021 leading to dramatic weather with heavy rains and beautiful rainbows. The actors, however, seemed to enjoy the tumultuous skies in Cornwall along with the food, like pasties, and the local community. Julian Morris commented that while he grew up in England, he had never been to Cornwall despite meaning to do so and was glad to strike it off his bucket list.

The farm in which the majority of the film is set is also located in Cornwall. A cafe and farmer’s market were also used to shoot scenes for the Hallmark movie. ‘The Presence of Love’ shows a rather picturesque view of the Cornish countryside. The actors were highly appreciative of the beauty and hospitality that prevails in the rugged terrains of Cornwall.

The Presence of Love Cast

Eloise Mumford plays the role of Jocelyn Lambert or Joss. Mumford made her TV debut as a lead on Fox’s ‘Lone Star.’ Mumford also plays the role of Katherine Kavanagh in the ‘Fifty Shades‘ trilogy. Viewers can also see her perform in ‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘Standing Up, Falling Down,’ and ‘The Right Stuff.’ Her projects with Hallmark include ‘Christmas with Holly,’ ‘Just in Time for Christmas,’ and ‘A Veteran’s Christmas.’ Starring opposite Eloise is the English actor Julian Morris who portrays the character of Daniel. ‘The Presence of Love’ is his second project with Hallmark after the 2021 movie ‘A Royal Queens Christmas.’ Morris can also be seen in ‘Pretty Little Liars,’ ‘New Girl,’ and ‘Hand of God.’

Amy Sharp makes her acting debut with her role as Tegan in the film. British actress Samantha Bond, who is known for her part in projects like ‘James Bond,’, ‘Downton Abbey,’ and ‘Doctor Who‘ spin-off ‘The Sarah Jane Adventures,’ acts as Daniel’s mother Merryn. Amanda Blake takes up the character of Joss’s friend Gwen. Blake is known for her performances in ‘Avenue 5,’ ‘The Batman,’ ‘Her Pen Pal,’ and ‘Partly Rotten.’ Anand Desai-Barochia is also in the movie with works like ‘The Outpost,’ ‘Bridgerton,’ and ‘Foster Boy’ under his belt. The film also stars Ellie Nunn, best known for her performances in ‘Cracks,’ ‘Chubby Funny,’ and ‘Guinea Pig.’

