Where Was Lifetime’s Mother’s Deadly Son Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Co-written and directed by Chris Lancey, Lifetime’s ‘Mother’s Deadly Son’ is a thriller film that focuses on Jacob who has just returned home from military school after a couple of years. He is the only remaining child of Marianne as her eldest son, that is, Jacob’s elder brother, died while rock climbing with Jacob at a secluded and old quarry. Believed to be the only witness at the scene of the tragic incident, Jacob was suspected to be connected to his brother’s unusual demise.

Now that Jacob is back home after getting expelled from the school, he attacks Tara, Marianne’s best friend, quite brutally, so much so that she is hospitalized. Despite him being in the middle of all these horrific things, his mother just cannot abandon his only living son. She must do her best to prove his innocence and clear his name. While the thrilling narrative keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats, the interesting locations that appear throughout the movie keep one guessing about the actual filming sites of ‘Mother’s Deadly Son.’ If you are having trouble finding that out, allow us to fill you in on all the details!

Mother’s Deadly Son Filming Locations

‘Mother’s Deadly Son’ was filmed in its entirety in California, specifically in Los Angeles. The principal photography for the thriller movie commenced in late October 2021 and wrapped up within a month, in November of the same year. Situated in the Western United States, California is the most populous state in the nation and is known for its diverse landscape, which favors the production of different filming projects. Now, let’s not waste any time and dive right into all the specific sites where the Lifetime film was shot!

Los Angeles, California

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Mother’s Deadly Son’ were lensed in and around Los Angeles, the largest city in California and the second most populous city in the nation. The production team supposedly set up camp in different sites around the city in order to get suitable backdrops for the movie.

Located in Southern California, Los Angeles is known for its posh neighborhoods, gorgeous sandy beaches, modern architecture, ties to the Hollywood industry, and sprawling downtown. The City of Angels is also home to several tourist attractions, such as the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, the Venice Canal Historic District, the Hollywood Sign, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and the Hollywood Bowl. Moreover, given its prominence in Hollywood, LA has hosted the production of many movies and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘Bullet Train,’ ‘Blonde,’ ‘Hocus Pocus,’ and ‘House of the Dragon.’

Mother’s Deadly Son Cast

Noah Fearnley essays the role of Jacob in the Lifetime thriller. He might seem like a familiar face to some of you because he has been featured in a few film projects previously. He appears in the mini-series ‘Morgan’s Secret Admirer’ and stars in Lifetime’s ‘The Wrong Cheer Captain.’ On the other hand, René Ashton portrays Marianne. You may recognize her from other popular productions. She features in ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Westworld,’ and ‘NCIS: Los Angeles.’

Other cast members who play pivotal roles in the Lifetime movie are Brittany Underwood (Tara), Maurice Hall (Detective Sanchez), Ari Davis (Attorney), Addison Bowman (Stephanie), Iris Braydon (Matilda), Chris Cleveland (Daniel), Nancy Harding (Funeral Gossip), and Kimberly Spak (Female Shopper). In addition, Nikolina Page (Nikki), Jeremy John Wells (Kyle), Nick Ricciardi (Dave), Gianmarco Duin (Ayden), Terrance Livingston Jr. (Chris), Tristina Lee (Female Shopper), Elaine Lockhart (Female Mourner), and Daniel Ballard (Male Shopper) feature in the film as well.

Read More: Best Lifetime Movies