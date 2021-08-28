Directed by David DeCoteau, Lifetime‘s ‘The Wrong Cheer Captain’ is a thriller film that follows Kate, a young cheerleader who believes that the murder of Emma, a former member of the squad, was well planned and the new Cheer Captain, Anna, may have something to do with it. Since the mysterious death opened doors for the new captain and her influence on the team increased, Kate suspects that she may now pose a threat to others as well. Her worst fears are realized when Anna begins to pay more attention to her, and it appears that she plans on sabotaging her life as well.

It marks the beginning of a dangerous mind game between the two as an ever-present feeling of death washes over Emma. The story of a planned murder for personal gains may make some viewers curious about the film’s origins, while others may only be interested in learning more about the film’s production or cast details. Irrespective of the information you seek, we have got you covered.

The Wrong Cheer Captain Filming Locations

The Lifetime movie was shot entirely in California. The region has been a center of film production for almost a century now, and it’s not surprising that the state also attracts numerous Lifetime production projects. Over the years, films like ‘Dating Hell,’ ‘Killer Cheer Mom,’ ‘Picture Perfect Lies,‘ and ‘Secrets in the Mansion‘ are all shot here. Curious to learn more about the specific filming locations? Allow us to be your guide.

Los Angeles, California

The David DeCoteau directorial was filmed to the hilt in Los Angeles. The sprawling Southern California city is known for its television and film industry. In the 1920s, almost 80% of the global film industry was concentrated in this part of the world, and even a century later, the City of Angels continues to have a huge impact on the global film industry.

Its Mediterranean climate offers ideal conditions for outdoor activities and filming. Furthermore, the region has a great ethnic and cultural diversity which typically appeals to creative people, and therefore a significant population of the city is employed in the entertainment industry.

The Wrong Cheer Captain Cast

Alexis Samone leads the talented cast of the Lifetime movie by essaying the role of Kate. The actress is also an experienced stage performer, and she is best known for her role in the television movie ‘Killer Profile.’ Sofia Masson plays the role of the Cheer Captain Anna, who Kate suspects of murdering Emma. You may recall watching her on the television series ‘The Lies that Bind.’ Claire Tablizo portrays Emma while Vivica A. Fox appears as Carol.

Other noteworthy cast members include Jackée Harry as Principal Simpson, Chelsea Gilson as Coach Johnson, Meredith Thomas as Mrs. Jacobs, Marc Herrmann as Mr. Olsen, Noah Fearnley as Shane, Alli Albrecht as Susie Jacobs, Avery Ashton as Cari, Shellie Sterling as Detective Page, Tyler Price as Dana, and Alexa Anderson as Becca.

Is The Wrong Cheer Captain Based on a True Story?

No, ‘The Wrong Cheer Captain’ is not based on a true story. The murder-mystery plot may make some people think that the Lifetime movie is inspired by a real-life incident. However, nothing can be further from the truth as the talented screenwriter Adam Rockoff alone deserves the credit for the unique premise. He has previously worked on several other films from the wrong franchise like ‘The Wrong Fiancé,’ ‘The Wrong Prince Charming,’ ‘The Wrong Real Estate Agent,’ ‘The Wrong Stepfather,’ ‘The Wrong Cheerleader Coach,’ and ‘The Wrong Wedding Planner.’

All of the aforementioned movies explore the wrong side of different relationships or life situations to send a message to the viewers that can help them avoid making the same mistakes. Most of these films, including ‘The Wrong Cheer Captain,’ just use real-life incidents as an inspiration to weave a fictional story that explores real tragedies. In the absence of any evidence or claim that the film is based on a true story, we can safely assume that ‘The Wrong Cheer Captain’ is a work of fiction.

Read More: Best Thriller Movies