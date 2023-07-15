Where Was Lifetime’s Nightmare School Moms Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Helmed by Danny J. Boyle, Lifetime’s ‘Nightmare School Moms’ is a thriller movie that revolves around two mothers —Lacy Settle and Mandy Williams — who get their hands dirty and compete against each other in an ugly battle to ensure that their respective daughters — Nicole Settle and Parker Williams — are accepted into a highly-reputed and prestigious university.

However, the rivalry between the two mothers becomes even more heated and deadly when one of their methods gets out of control. The thriller movie includes the usual darker undertone that is associated with most Lifetime movies against the backdrop of different locations, such as Settle and Williams’ residences. Naturally, it is likely to make you wonder where ‘Nightmare School Moms’ was filmed. In that case, allow us to get rid of your curiosity once and for all!

Nightmare School Moms Filming Locations

‘Nightmare School Moms’ was filmed entirely in Georgia, specifically in the Atlanta metropolitan area. According to reports, principal photography for the thriller movie commenced in February 2023 and wrapped up within a month or so, in early March of the same year. Now, without further ado, let’s get a detailed account of all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Lifetime movie!

Atlanta Metropolitan Area, Georgia

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Nightmare School Moms’ were lensed in the Atlanta metropolitan area, simply known as Metro Atlanta. In particular, the city of Atlanta served as the primary production location for the Danny J. Boyle directorial. Apart from that, Peachtree City, which is the largest city in Georgia’s Fayette County, and Fayetteville, the county seat of Fayette County, also feature quite frequently in several important scenes.

Additional portions of the thriller movie were recorded on location in the town of Sharpsburg. For taping a few interior scenes, the filming unit set up camp around Tullamore Place in the city of Alpharetta. As they traveled across the metropolitan area, setting up camp in different neighborhoods and streets, the viewers are bound to spot numerous popular landmarks and buildings in the backdrop of some sequences. Atlanta Symphony Hall, Fox Theatre, Cobb Energy Centre, Fernbank Museum of Natural History, the High Museum of Art, World of Coca-Cola, and Atlanta Botanical Garden are a few of the sites that you might want to look out for.

The locales of the Atlanta metropolitan area have been featured in quite a lot of film and TV projects over the years. As a matter of fact, besides ‘Nightmare School Moms,’ the area has hosted the production of ’10×10,’ ‘Finding Eden,’ ‘Manhunter,’ ‘Taken 3,’ ‘The Mule,’ and ‘Ozark.’

Nightmare School Moms Cast

In the Lifetime movie, Crystal Allen plays the role of Lacy Settle, Nicole’s mother. Since the actress has been featured in leading roles in several hit movies, such as ‘Crooked Arrows,’ ‘Ghost Storm,’ ‘Anaconda,’ and ‘Star Trek: Of Gods and Men,’ many of you might recognize her. She also has hit TV shows like ‘Haven,’ ‘Prison Break,’ ‘Boston Legal,’ ‘Modern Men,’ and ‘Sex and the City,’ to her credit. On the other hand, April Hale portrays Mandy Williams, Parker’s mother. Hale is known for her pivotal roles in ‘Crazy Neighborhood Moms,’ ‘Queen Rising,’ ‘Bad Nanny,’ ‘Malicious Mind Games,’ and ‘The Upshaws.’

‘Nightmare School Moms’ also features other talented cast members, including Rachel Walters (Nicole Settle), Tatiana Le’Joy (Parker Williams), Gregory M. Mitchell (Principal Ward), Logan Mariner (Rhonda), Sharonne Lanier (Devonna), Brad Worch II (Detective Fisher), and Allen Burns (Bill Yellen). In addition, Charles Christopher (Clint), Olivia Crosby (Detective Cox), Christian Blaque Meier (Pierre), Jonathan Lee Taylor (Mr. Harrison), Michael Stiggers (Sean Williams), and Leonardo Scattereggia (Drake Settle) appear in pivotal roles.

Read More: Is Lifetime’s Nightmare PTA Moms Based on a True Story? Where is it Filmed? Who is in the Cast?