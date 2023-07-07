Where Was Lifetime’s V.C. Andrews’ Dawn Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Inspired by the ‘Dawn Cutler’ novel series by V.C. Andrews and the first part of the four-part eponymous film series, Lifetime’s ‘V.C. Andrews’ Dawn’ is a drama movie directed by Linda-Lisa Hayter that revolves around the Longchamps, specifically Dawn Longchamp who grew up in a hardworking family with her devoted father Ormand and her elder brother Jimmy. When she finds out the truth about the people she grew up with, she is forced to become part of a new family who have secrets of their own, with the potential to change her life for good.

Already struggling to fit in, Dawn must also deal with her wicked grandmother Lillian Cutler who controls her life and inflicts various punishments each time Dawn doesn’t obey her. Soon, she discovers that there is a dark curse that looms over the Cutler family. The movie unfolds mainly in the fictional property of the Cutler family, that is, Cutler’s Cove Seaside Resort along with the scenic backdrops of several interesting locations. So, if you are interested in knowing where ‘V.C. Andrews’ Dawn’ was shot, we have got you covered!

V.C. Andrews’ Dawn Filming Locations

‘V.C. Andrews’ Dawn’ was filmed entirely in British Columbia, especially in Vancouver. According to reports, principal photography for the first part of the movie series commenced in late August 2022 and seemingly wrapped up in early October of the same year. Now, without further ado, let us take a look at all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Lifetime movie!

Vancouver, British Columbia

All the pivotal sequences for ‘V.C. Andrews’ Dawn’ were lensed in and around Vancouver with the production team setting up camp at various locations to shoot different scenes, both interior as well as exterior scenes, against suitable backdrops. Cecil Green Park House at 6251 Cecil Green Park Road, on the University of British Columbia campus, in the city of Vancouver, stood in for the Cutler’s Cove Seaside Resort in the drama film.

The filming unit of the drama movie made the most of numerous sites in the city, which means it is possible that you might spot some popular attractions and destinations in the backdrop. Some of them are Canada Place, Stanley Park, Science World, Vancouver Art Gallery, Harbour Center, and Gastown. Apart from ‘V.C. Andrews’ Dawn,’ the locales of the city have been featured in several film and TV projects, including ‘Watchmen,’ ‘Yellowjackets,’ ‘Cruel Summer,’ ‘The X-Files,’ and ‘Nancy Drew.’

V.C. Andrews’ Dawn Cast

Brec Bassinger plays the role of Dawn Longchamp in the Lifetime movie. Bassinger is known for starring in ‘Stargirl,’ ‘47 Meters Down: Uncaged,’ ‘All Night,’ ‘Bella and the Bulldogs,’ ‘Status Update,’ ‘School of Rock,’ and ‘The Haunted Hathaways.’ On the other hand, Donna Mills essays the role of Lillian Cutler in the drama movie. Many of you might find the actress’ face familiar because she has portrayed prominent characters in ‘Nope,’ ‘Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses,’ ‘A Beauty & The Beast Christmas,’ ’12 Gifts of Christmas,’ ‘General Hospital,’ and ‘Hilton Head Island.’

Other cast members who play supporting yet pivotal roles in the Lifetime movie are Fran Drescher (Agnes Morris), Jesse Metcalfe (Ormand Longchamp), Miranda Frigon (Laura Jean Cutler), Khobe Clarke (Jimmy Longchamp), Joey McIntyre (Michael Sutton), Jason Cermak (Randolph Cutler), Megan Best (Dawn’s Teenage Daughter), Dane Schioler (Philip Cutler), and Helena Marie (Sally Longchamp). Furthermore, Elyse Maloway (Clara Jean Cutler), Corey Woods (Tricia), Tanja Dixon-Warren (Mrs. Boston), Liz Wallace (Sissy), and Olesia Shewchuk (Madame Steichen) feature in the movie as well.

