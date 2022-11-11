Who is Chord Overstreet Dating? Who is His Girlfriend?

Netflix’s ‘Falling for Christmas,’ directed by Janeen Damian, is a romantic comedy that centers around Jake Russell (Chord Overstreet), Sierra Belmont (Lindsay Lohan), and Tad Fairchild (George Young). While celebrating her engagement with Tad, Sierra gets injured while skiing just before Christmas festivities and develops amnesia. Losing consciousness leads her to a charming resort owner Jake and his daughter, Avy. As a result, the eventual love that blossoms between Sierra and Jake, a widower, serves as the plot for this festive film.

Actor and musician Chord Overstreet beautifully portrays the role of Jake, and also has other great professional credentials to his name. He first shot to popularity in 2010 with his performance as quarterback turned glee club member, Sam Evans, in the hit series ‘Glee.’ Apart from this recurring role, he is also a talented musician and has delivered many songs like “Homeland,” “Hold On,” “Sunkissed,” etc. under the record label Safehouse Records. Now, as Jake in ‘Falling for Christmas,’ Chord’s fanbase has further risen who are now curious to know about his personal life. If you’re eager to know more about him as well, here’s everything we found out!

Chord Overstreet’s Family and Background

Chord Paul Overstreet hails from a close-knit and musically inclined family and was born and brought up in Nashville, Tennessee. The son of country music singer-songwriter, father Paul Overstreet, and hairdresser mother Julie Overstreet, he has five other siblings, older brother Nash, older sister Summer, and three younger sisters Harmony, Skye, and Charity. His ancestry lies in English, German, and Scots-Irish/Northern Irish. The Overstreet household has been a creative and musical space, especially because of their father’s career, which encouraged Chord and even his brother Nash to choose the same industry.

Nash is a guitarist in the pop-rock band Hot Chelle Rae and Chord learned his first instrument, the mandolin when he was 3 years old, moved on to drums by age 6, and now also plays the guitar, piano, and flute. Being the third-born in the family, Chord was named for the fact that there are three notes in a chord. He was home-schooled and he graduated from high school in 2007.

Chord had also modeled in advertisements for Hollister, Famous Footwear, and Gap as a teenager and later went into the performing industry after being encouraged by his parents. He debuted in the 2009 film ‘The Hole,’ and later appeared in films like ‘A Warrior’s Heart’’ and ‘4th Man Out.’ He currently plays the role of Chad in the Apple TV+ series ‘Acapulco,’ now in its second season.

Chord Overstreet’s Ex-Girlfriends

With good looks and talent for singing and playing instruments, Chord Overstreet has always been desirable among the ladies. He has, therefore, had his fair share of short and long relationships with quite a few women, mainly from the same industry. In 2011, Chord began dating ‘We’re the Millers’ actress Emma Roberts. Their reportedly dramatic relationship lasted for a year, which ended in January 2012. Post that relationship, Chord’s name had been supposedly linked to several actresses including Lily Collins, Halston Sage, ‘Pretty Little Liars’ star Ashley Benson, and model Elsa Hosk. He has also been in public relationships with actresses Josie Loren and Brooke Butler.

One of the most publicized relationships of Chord Overstreet was with ‘Harry Potter’ star Emma Watson. The duo got into the relationship in early 2018 and were quite open about it with the media. They were seen taking romantic strolls and holding hands in Los Angeles. However, that relationship did not last long either and they broke up after a few months in the same year.

Chord Overstreet’s Girlfriend

Chord Overstreet is currently in a committed relationship with actress Camelia Somers. The latter is the granddaughter of ‘Three’s Company’ actress and businesswoman Suzanne Somers. Camelia is known for starring as Charlotte in CBS’s daytime soap opera ‘The Bold and the Beautiful.’ Although they had kept their relationship pretty private, PEOPLE first revealed about it in October 2020, after Chord was spotted in a picture taken at Camelia’s 25th birthday party. The 33-year-old actor finally confirmed his relationship in October 2021, when he released the music video for his single, “Sunkissed” featuring his girlfriend, Camelia Somers.

The 27-year-old plays his love interest in the video, and they can be seen cozying up together and dancing around, looking beautiful and happy with each other. The couple has already acquainted with each other’s families and often go on vacations, like their new year trip to Miami, Florida. They celebrated their 2 years of relationship in February 2022 when Camelia talked about feeling like the luckiest girl with him. Thus, we would love to wish the gorgeous couple more love and happiness in the future ahead.

