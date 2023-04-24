Who is Kendra? Who Plays Her in 9-1-1: Lone Star?

The fourth season of FOX’s action series ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ follows a highly captivating phase of Captain Owen Strand’s life. The firefighter teams up with the FBI to bring down a neo-Nazi who threatens to bomb several parts of the city of Austin. Owen teams up with Agent Rose Casey to investigate the same, only for the viewers to see Rose as the potential love interest of the firefighter. However, Rose dies midway through the investigation. But the viewers didn’t have to wait long for Owen to form a romantic connection with someone. In the tenth episode of the season, he meets Kendra and starts to cherish a steamy and appealing relationship with her. But who exactly is the mysterious Kendra? Here’s everything you need to know about her! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Who is Kendra?

In the tenth episode of the fourth season, Owen hosts a fundraiser for a charitable organization named “Stand Up to Cancer.” During the event, he meets Kendra Harrington, who is from one of the wealthiest and most influential families in Austin. The two of them start to share an intense relationship after Kendra surprises him with similar tastes in art. She also contributes generously to the charitable organizations Owen is connected to. “I wanted Owen to meet somebody super-rich. The idea of Owen almost being the blue-collar arm candy for this kind of socialite, I thought that was kind of a fun idea,” co-creator Tim Minear told EW about the inspiration behind the character’s creation.

Although a misunderstanding nearly ends Owen and Kendra’s relationship, they overcome the same and remain together. In the thirteenth episode of the season, Owen discovers that Kendra is married to Brett and they are in an open marriage. Since he fails to accept the same, the firefighter breaks up with her but an unexpected occurrence takes him back to her life. Kendra’s husband dies mysteriously due to poisoning, making her a prime suspect in the case. In the upcoming episodes, we may see Owen investigating Kendra to find out what really happened to her husband. The investigation is expected to even threaten his life, especially because of the potency of Kendra’s family.

“Kendra has a very, very dark past that may be putting him in jeopardy. And the question becomes, ‘Is she all she seems to be or not?'” Rob Lowe, who plays Owen, told EW about the new character. As the season progresses, Owen may unravel the secrets his new love interest has been harboring, which may help him solve the murder of Brett.

Who Plays Kendra?

Michaela McManus, known for her performance as ADA Kimberly “Kim” Greylek in ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,’ plays Kendra. The actress was born on May 20, 1983, in Warwick, Rhode Island. After attending NYU’s graduate acting program, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting. Her breakout role comes in The WB’s drama series ‘One Tree Hill,’ in which she plays protagonist Lucas Scott’s book editor and ex-fiancée Lindsey Evelyn Strauss. She then joined the main cast of ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ to play Kimberly “Kim” Greylek, the permanent replacement of ADA Casey Novak. She also appears in ‘CSI: NY,’ ‘Castle,’ ‘CSI: Miami,’ etc. in a guest capacity.

In 2011, Michaela joined the recurring cast of ‘The Vampire Diaries’ to play Jules. In NBC’s crime drama series ‘Aquarius,’ the actress plays Grace Karn as well. Michaela plays Alana Hayes, the wife of Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Jason Hayes, in CBS’ military series ‘SEAL Team.’ The actress also plays Tara in ‘Awake,’ Teleya/Lt. Janel Tyler in ‘The Orville,’ Sarah in ‘The Village,’ etc. One of her most recent credits includes Natalie Engler, Joe Goldberg’s next-door neighbor and love interest in the third season of ‘You.’ Her film credits include ‘Into the Grizzly Maze,’ ‘Love Finds You in Valentine,’ etc.

